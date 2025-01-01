DocumentationSections
MathSwap

Change the order of bytes in the ushort type value.

ushort  MathSwap(
   ushort  value      // value
   );

Parameters

value

[in]  Value for changing the order of bytes.

Return Value

ushort value with the reverse byte order.

Change the order of bytes in the uint type value.

uint  MathSwap(
   uint   value      // value
   );

Parameters

value

[in]  Value for changing the order of bytes.

Return Value

uint value with the reverse byte order.

Change the order of bytes in the ulong type value.

ulong  MathSwap(
   ulong  value      // value
   );

Parameters

value

[in]  Value for changing the order of bytes.

Return Value

ulong value with the reverse byte order.

 

Example:

#property script_show_inputs
 
input ulong  InpLongValue  =  1;    // Enter any ulong value here
input uint   InpIntValue   =  2;    // Enter any uint value here
input ushort InpShortValue =  3;    // Enter any ushort value here
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
 
//--- print the values entered and converted by MathSwap() in decimal and binary representation in the journal
   Print(ValueDescription(InpLongValue));
   Print(ValueDescription(InpIntValue));
   Print(ValueDescription(InpShortValue));
   /*
   result:
   ulong value1
   ulong value72057594037927936 using MathSwap()
   binary ulong value0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000001
   binary ulong value0000000100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000 using MathSwap()
   
   uint value2
   uint value33554432 using MathSwap()
   binary uint value00000000000000000000000000000010
   binary uint value00000010000000000000000000000000 using MathSwap()
   
   ushort value3
   ushort value768 using MathSwap()
   binary ushort value0000000000000011
   binary ushort value0000001100000000 using MathSwap()
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the text describing the variable values                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template <typename T>
string ValueDescription(T x)
  {
   int    num_bits   = sizeof(T)*8;
   string type_name  = typename(T);
   string bin_x      = NumberToBinaryString(x);
   string bin_swap_x = NumberToBinaryString(MathSwap(x));
   return(StringFormat("%s value: %lld\n%s value: %lld using MathSwap()\nbinary %s value: %0*s\nbinary %s value: %0*s using MathSwap()\n"
                       type_namextype_nameMathSwap(x), type_namenum_bitsbin_xtype_namenum_bitsbin_swap_x));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the binary representation of a number as a string         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template <typename T>
string NumberToBinaryString(T x)
  {
   string res  = "";
   int    i    = -1;
   uchar  size = sizeof(T)*8-1;
   ulong  mask = (ulong)1<<size;
   while(!((x<<++i)& mask));
   for(; i <=sizei++)
      res += !((x<<i)& mask) ? "0" : "1";
   return res;
  }

See also

Network functions, SocketRead, SocketSend, SocketTlsRead, SocketTlsReadAvailable, SocketTlsSend