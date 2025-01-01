#property script_show_inputs



input ulong InpLongValue = 1; // Enter any ulong value here

input uint InpIntValue = 2; // Enter any uint value here

input ushort InpShortValue = 3; // Enter any ushort value here



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{



//--- print the values entered and converted by MathSwap() in decimal and binary representation in the journal

Print(ValueDescription(InpLongValue));

Print(ValueDescription(InpIntValue));

Print(ValueDescription(InpShortValue));

/*

result:

ulong value: 1

ulong value: 72057594037927936 using MathSwap()

binary ulong value: 0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000001

binary ulong value: 0000000100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000 using MathSwap()



uint value: 2

uint value: 33554432 using MathSwap()

binary uint value: 00000000000000000000000000000010

binary uint value: 00000010000000000000000000000000 using MathSwap()



ushort value: 3

ushort value: 768 using MathSwap()

binary ushort value: 0000000000000011

binary ushort value: 0000001100000000 using MathSwap()

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the text describing the variable values |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

template <typename T>

string ValueDescription(T x)

{

int num_bits = sizeof(T)*8;

string type_name = typename(T);

string bin_x = NumberToBinaryString(x);

string bin_swap_x = NumberToBinaryString(MathSwap(x));

return(StringFormat("%s value: %lld

%s value: %lld using MathSwap()

binary %s value: %0*s

binary %s value: %0*s using MathSwap()

",

type_name, x, type_name, MathSwap(x), type_name, num_bits, bin_x, type_name, num_bits, bin_swap_x));

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the binary representation of a number as a string |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

template <typename T>

string NumberToBinaryString(T x)

{

string res = "";

int i = -1;

uchar size = sizeof(T)*8-1;

ulong mask = (ulong)1<<size;

while(!((x<<++i)& mask));

for(; i <=size; i++)

res += !((x<<i)& mask) ? "0" : "1";

return res;

}