How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 117
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Floating windows in the next release of MetaTrader 5
Renat Fatkhullin, 2018.07.26 21:47
We have implemented floating windows that can be placed on other monitors and outside the main window:
For convenience, each window can include its toolbar.
From MQL5 it is easy to manage the state of the window and even make completely independent windows with their own controls and panels. It's enough to turn off the display of the chart and all the canvas is at the developer's disposal.
This will give an additional push to create full-fledged applications within the terminal.
Chart Properties -
CHART_IS_DOCKED
The chart window is docked. If set to false, the chart can be moved dragged outside the terminal area
bool
CHART_FLOAT_LEFT
The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
int
CHART_FLOAT_TOP
The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
int
CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT
The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
int
CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM
The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
int
Client Terminal Properties -
TERMINAL_SCREEN_LEFT
The left coordinate of the virtual screen. A virtual screen is a rectangle that covers all monitors. If the system has two monitors ordered from right to left, then the left coordinate of the virtual screen can be on the border of two monitors.
int
TERMINAL_SCREEN_TOP
The top coordinate of the virtual screen
int
TERMINAL_SCREEN_WIDTH
Terminal width
int
TERMINAL_SCREEN_HEIGHT
Terminal width
int
TERMINAL_LEFT
The left coordinate of the terminal relative to the virtual screen
int
TERMINAL_TOP
The top coordinate of the terminal relative to the virtual screen
int
TERMINAL_RIGHT
The right coordinate of the terminal relative to the virtual screen
int
TERMINAL_BOTTOM
The bottom coordinate of the terminal relative to the virtual screen
int
Good article was published today -
How to analyze the trades of the Signal selected in the chart
New signals, free-of-charge or fee-based, appear in the Signals service on a permanent basis. The MetaTrader team took care that the service could be used without logging out of the terminal. All that is left to do is choosing the very signal that would produce the highest profits at acceptable risks. This problem has been discussed since long ago. The method of automatically selecting signals by the specified criteria [1] has already been proposed. However, the conventional wisdom says that a picture is worth a thousand words. In this paper, I propose to study and analyze the history of trades on the signal selected in a symbol chart. Perhaps, this approach would let us better understand the strategy of trading and estimate risks.
Having compiled the indicator, we will only need upload to the terminal chart the statistics of the selected signal and attach our indicator to one of the charts. Now we can study and analyze trades.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.30 21:14Push notifications:
read this small thread with the explanation.
Good article was published -
Implementing indicator calculations into an Expert Advisor code
When programmers create an EA receiving signals from indicators, they should always decide on whether to use a reference to the indicator or relocate the indicator code to the EA? Reasons may vary. Programmers might want to keep applied indicators and the whole strategy in secret, distribute the EA as a single file, reduce the number of performed operations in case not all indicator signals/buffers are used, etc. Of course, I am not the first and, I believe, not the last one to ask this question. Nikolay Kositsin already considered a similar topic for MetaTrader 4. Let's see how this can be achieved on the MetaTrader 5 platform.
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
