I wanna know how to start 

Where Do I start from?
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual

Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
 

14,000 trading robots in the MetaTrader Market 

The largest store of ready-made applications for algo-trading now features 13,970 products. This includes 4,800 robots, 6,500 indicators, 2,400 utilities and other solutions. Almost half of the applications (6,000) are available for rent. Also, a quarter of the total number of products (3,800) can be downloaded for free.

MetaTrader Market is the only official online store of trading robots for MetaTrader platforms. Any trader will definitely find the desired application among the thousands of trend and countertrend Expert Advisors, scalping tools, neural network robots and martingale systems.

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.09.07 20:22

The MQL5.community continues to develop, and we are happy to see the number of members and service users growing. However, we are no longer able to moderate Market, Code Base and Freelance manually — this requires a lot of resources from our company. Therefore, we decided to provided maximum automation for the community processes, which require the help of service moderators.

We are working hard on the automation, and have already released the following updates:

  • Codes in the Code Base are now published without a moderator. Prepare a description of your MQL4/MQL5 example, add good screenshots sized no more than 750x500 pixels and submit your code for verification. After a successful automated testing, it will be immediately published in the Code Base, and an appropriate announcement will be added on the forum. 
  • Freelance now allows parties to solve certain types of force majeure situations, enabling the Developer and the Customer to come to an agreement without Arbitration. We have added required commands directly to the current order page.



    If an issue cannot be solved, parties can still request Arbitration from the service moderators. In the future, we also plan to automate such cases.

  • Publishing of Products in the Market has been fully automated. Now the author needs to fill in all the necessary fields and pass through automated checks, after which the Product will be instantly published in the Market. Now, authors can easily edit Product descriptions, release updates or temporarily remove Products from the Market showcase to fix errors. It can be done faster now, as Sellers do not have to wait for moderation.
  • The automation will not affect Product quality control: users can complain on Products, which violate the Market rules:
    • The Product must not:
      • guarantee, promise or hint at profits through the Product name, logo, screenshots or description;
      • contain words and expressions in superlative degree relating to Product features or the underlying concept;
      • present trading strategy backtest results as real trading results, whether expressly or implicitly;
      • contain links to external resources to be used as a description;
      • contain flashy/immodest titles of description sections or Product names;
      • use images of money or valuables in any form;
      • use any pictures of non-aesthetic nature as a Product icon or screenshots.
      The Product shall be described in a calm manner using simple clear sentences without slang and abbreviations.
    • The Seller shall not sell or distribute any harmful products through the Market service.
    • The Seller shall not integrate and apply any third-party sales, accounting, license control and update management systems (including the ones using WebRequest features) in Products.
    • The Seller shall not collect users' personal data by means of Products or implement additional custom limitations on the functionality of MQL4/MQL5 applications.
    • The Seller shall not publish multiple copies of Products, which are based on the same idea and differ only in input parameter settings, symbols, and/or timeframes. Creation of similar Products having slightly changed descriptions and/or design shall be considered as spam and lead to the removal of all detected copies from the Market showcase, while the Seller shall be banned from all paid MQL5.com services.

    We believe that control by the MQL5.community members will be as effective as the manual Product moderation.

  • Verified User status will also be provided in the automated mode. At the current stage, a user instantly receives an appropriate message in case of providing inaccurate data.
These are the first steps towards the automation of our processes. We are reviewing all of our services in order ensure convenience and simplicity of use for the active members of the MQL5.community.

50,000 completed orders in the MQL5.com Freelance service 

Members of the official MetaTrader Freelance service have completed more than 50,000 orders as at October 2018. This isthe world's largest Freelance sitefor MQL programmers: more than a thousand developers, dozens of new orders daily and 7 languages localization.

Any trader can order implementation of a specific trading strategy from a professional, simply by placing a Freelance order with the specified requirements, execution terms and budget. Interested developers will provide applications, from which you may choose the most suitable one. The ordering procedure is secure: the payment is frozen until the customer accepts the work. Furthermore, any dispute can be resolved through arbitration.

 

Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809) causes saved MetaTrader passwords to become invalid

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.10.05 11:36

On October 02, Microsoft officially released a major update of their operating system, Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809). This update affects configurations and encryption keys similar to the installation of a new Windows operating system.

In order to protect traders' information, the MetaTrader platform binds all data to the operating system and hardware of the computer, on which it is installed. This protection method ensures that even if platform files are stolen, hackers will not be able to connect to traders' accounts or use products purchased from the Market.

Unfortunately, after the installation of Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809), all trading account passwords stored on your computer will become invalid. We highly recommend that you prepare for this release and save your passwords in a safe place, in order to be able to connect to your accounts after the update.

Also, due to the change of encryption keys, applications purchased from the Market will lose one activation, because all products are bound to the operating system. We have provided an additional activation for all products purchased from the Market regardless of the operating system, just like we provided activations after the previous release of Windows 10 April 2018 Update. Thus, MetaTrader Market users will not lose product activations after the installation of Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809).

Activations of demo products will also be lost, so you will need to re-download such applications from the Market.


 

Please help, i'm a bit lost, i have this questions:

How do i create a trading account and log to it in the MT5 app?

I already have a mql5.community account but i can't find a way to use that one as a real trading account, do i have to use a broker like FxPro?

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Not a popular topic: TRAINING Trading ...

Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.10.14 15:11

We plan to promote learning and analytics through our new chat, group and channel system.

Authors can make open / closed groups and channels as in Telegram.

A little later we will turn on monetization, when authors will be able to take a one-time or monthly payment for membership in closed interest groups. 

