SuMiZi:

I am using this template now - many thanks for it!


Would you tell me please, how to add one more timeframe in a subwindow - "for as many timeframes in one subwindow as we want"?


I would like to try, please ...

Click on 'Indicator List' (right mouse click on the chart - Indicator List) - the window will be opened:


after that - click (left mouse click) on indicator and change the settings to selected timeframe.

 

For example -


But it is HTF (higher timeframe) indicator.
It means the following:
if your chart is on D1 timeframe so you can use the higher timeframes on the indicators settings (D1, W1 and MN).
If the chart is on M15 timeframe so we can use indicator with M15 timeframe's settings, M30, H1 and more (but we can not use it with M5 and M1).

 
Yes, thank you, I did this.

But I thought, I could take your template with three timeframes in one window, put the window for "current" ( the window with only ONE timeframe) to this chart, too, and put one (or more timeframes in this window, too ...

As you did to create your template, I think ...


Oh, sorry, it's me, "Michaela Zinke" - I took the wrong profile ...

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Auto SR indicator

Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.12 15:42

The Dynamic Trend signal indicator draws a two-color trend direction line and adds signal arrows.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting

Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.25 07:52

Good famous indicator was converted to Metatrader 5 -

Sergey Golubev:

CodeBase

  • Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  • NonLagDot - indicator for MetaTrader 5 ("Nonlagdot is the supply and demand indicator that calculates a possible trend considering market forces domination.")

The forum

----------------

This is MQL5 version of Shved Supply and Demand written by Shved and upgraded by eevviill7 from this link.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.01 21:06

This my post? red dotted lines are for possible sell stop trade, blue dotted lines are are possible buy stop ...

=============

Anyway - I just copied some latest summary from this thread :

=============

Market Condition Evaluation

story/thread was started from here/different thread

================================

The beginning:

  1. Market condition indicators/tools thread  
  2. MaksiGen Trading system (light Paramon): many variations of the system - the thread
  3. How to use Support and Resistance Effectively - educational thread
  4. Market condition and EAs thread 
  5. Trend indicators thread  
  6. Forex Market Conditions, a graphic depiction - the thread 
  7. Evaluation of the market condition using six SMA indicators thread 
  8. Multi-indics indicators thread 
  9. Candle time tools thread

================================

Market condition

  • the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
  • Summary about market condition theory is on this post 
  • Practical examples about every market condition case by indicators: starting from this page till this one
     
  • trendstrength_v2 indicator is here,
     
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator new version is here
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator old version is on this post

  • AbsoluteStrengthMarket indicator is here to download.

  • good feature in Metatrader 5: moving  stop loss/take profit by mouse on the chart (video about howto) 

  • predictions are very different thing from technical/fundamental analytsis the post with explanation 

  • Technical vs. Fundamental; Short-Term vs. Medium-Term vs. Long-Term; Discretionary vs. Automated - the post

  • Market condition setup (indicators and template) is here
     

================================ 

3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe 

================================  

PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.

 

================================ 

MaksiGen trading system 

================================ 

 Merrill's patterns are on this page.

 

================================

Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.

  

================================

Scalp_net trading system

  • template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.

  • scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
     
  • possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.
     

================================  

MTF systems 

more to follow ...

================================

MA Channel Stochastic system is here.

================================

Ichimoku


The beginning

  1. Simple Ichimoku System
  2. Simple Ichimoku System - rules for the systems
  3. Simple Ichimoku Scalping 

After


 

This indicator is as simple as it gets :

  • it calculates a series of minimums over a certain period of bars 
  • it calculates a series of maximums over a certain period of bars 
  • then it uses such a minimum and maximum to get an average minimum to maximum state 
  • a combination of multiple such "levels" are showing a "trend" and a possible support or resistance zones

Table of Contents


