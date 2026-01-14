Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 226
How to estimate tyhe market condition:
red lines are for sell (sell lines), blue lines are for buy (buy lines). So, bullish (uptrend) and bearish (downtrend) are separated by color of the lines in this indicator. Buy is main blue line is above blue signal line and both are in uptrend. If "sell within no buy" - this is correction (opposite for rally). if "no buy" and "no sell" - this is flat.
Gold is Reaching at 1270
Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.01 21:04
How can we know: correction, or bullish etc (in case of using indicator for example)?
well ... let's take AbsoluteStrength indicator from MT5 CodeBase.
bullish (Bull market) :
bearish (Bear market) :
ranging (choppy market - means: "buy condition" and "sell condition" on the same time) :
flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) :
correction in bull market condition :
correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally) :
Bollinger band cross alert indicator
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.24 08:03
I found the following indicator in CodeBase -
iBBFill - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator plots the Bollinger Bands ®, filled with different colors depending on the trend direction.
If the price crosses the upper bound (upward trend), the Bollinger Bands fills with blue color, if it crosses the lower bound (downward trend), the Bands filled with pink color.
If the price crosses the middle line, it's considered as a flat, and the Bands filled with grey color.
Good EA was published based on standard Ichimoku indicator -
Ichimoku - expert for MetaTrader 5
And please find the key threads/posts related to Ichimoku indicator/systems -
Ichimoku
The beginning
After
Summaries :
The thread about threads: what's going around the forum everywhere
Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.09 16:07
Interesting (and well-known) indicator was published today for Metatrader 5 -
Trend direction and force - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator was made originally for metastock a long, long time ago.
There are multiple metatrader 4 versions but they were not converted to metatrader 5 yet. So here is the "basic" version of the trend direction and force index indicator for metatrader 5. It is showing the direction of the trend and also the intensity of the trend. Usually the signals are when the trend direction changes for the first time.
Good article was published -
Combining trend and flat strategies
There are numerous trading strategies out there. Some of them look for a trend, while others define ranges of price fluctuations to trade within them. The market is volatile. Trends are always followed by flats. This provides profit opportunities both for trend followers and those who trade within ranges. When one of these two groups makes profit, another either loses or waits for the right moment.
Is it possible to combine these two approaches to increase profitability? Can two strategies complement each other? Let's try to combine seemingly different trading models and see the result of such a combination.
Hans_Indicator_x62_Cloud_System_Tail_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Hans_Indicator_x62_Cloud_System_Alert indicator with the level markup extended to the next session. For the drawing of levels in the indicator added input parameter
Channel trading system
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.09 18:11
This is interesting indicator which was published now on CodeBase (and which may be used on any Channel trading system) -
Ang_Zad_C - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A trend-following indicator of the main and signal lines, drawn as a color cloud.
Interesting article was published -
Movement continuation model - searching on the chart and execution statistics
This article provides programmatic definition of one of the movement continuation models. The main idea is defining two waves — the main and the correction one. For extreme points, I apply fractals as well as "potential" fractals — extreme points that have not yet formed as fractals. Next, I will try to collect statistical data on the waves movement. The data will be uploaded to a CSV file.