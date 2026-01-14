Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 231
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Usefull links/threads/tools
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.11 18:09
Price Action
The forum
CodeBase
The articles
The blogs
The market
volatility_Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 4
I use the indicator mainly in my advisors to divide the market into volatile and flat.
Recommended M5 timeframe.
The indicator is displayed by a straight line in a separate one under the window. The meaning of the display colors: Red - strong flat; Yellow is a weak flat; Blue - strong volatility; Green - weak volatility.
Currency Strength Index (CSI) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Currency Strength Index (CSI) is a technical indicator to chart strength momentum of the 8 major currencies. (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY)
The indicator is based on mathematical decorrelation of 28 cross currency pairs.
It uses the difference in Linear-weighted averaging (LWMA) of the closing prices.
The Currency Strength Index (CSI) doesn’t tell you when to enter a trade, it only helps you to filter for potential currency pairs to trade.
Average Day Range - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Just want to remind about what I am doing on this thread:
I am testing Maksigen indicator within this thread (starting from page #7 here Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 ) by the following way: I am evaluating market condition using Absolute Strengh indicator on H4/D1 timeframe to select the pairs to trade and direction to open the trades for those pairs for the current day, and trading those pairs using MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF indicator on M1 timeframe.
And just to remind:
Hello,
I tried to read through this thread (and others from you) and I downloaded the Absolute Strength Indicator, but I didn't get it to work.
Would somebody help me, please?
I would be very grateful ...
Hello,
I tried to read through this thread (and others from you) and I downloaded the Absolute Strength Indicator, but I didn't get it to work.
Would somebody help me, please?
I would be very grateful ...
Fixed versipon is on post #4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Gold is Reaching at 1270
Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.01 21:04
How can we know: correction, or bullish etc (in case of using indicator for example)?
well ... let's take AbsoluteStrength indicator from MT5 CodeBase (fixed version of the indicator is on this post #4).
bullish (Bull market) :
bearish (Bear market) :
ranging (choppy market - means: buy and sell on the same time) :
flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) :
correction :
correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally) :
Fixed versipon is on post #4
I thought I tried this one too ...
Many, many thanks for your answer! You are really a kind person!
I really DID try this one. My "problem" is, that I do only have the MQL5 Source File in MT5, may be, I will have to compile it? I did not have to do this with any of the other indicators I put in my MT5 ...
Please, does anybody want to help me once more?
Many thanks ...
I thought I tried this one too ...
Many, many thanks for your answer! You are really a kind person!
I really DID try this one. My "problem" is, that I do only have the MQL5 Source File in MT5, may be, I will have to compile it? I did not have to do this with any of the other indicators I put in my MT5 ...
Please, does anybody want to help me once more?
Many thanks ...
Yes, it is source file for MT5.
You should place this file in indicators folder (in MT5 menu: File - Open Data Folder - MQL5 - Indicators).
After that - open MetaEditor, fine this source file (on the left), and compile it.
In MT5: in Nevigators - right mouse click on Indicators - Refresh.
Yes, it is source file for MT5.
You should place this file in indicators folder (in MT5 menu: File - Open Data Folder - MQL5 - Indicators).
After that - open MetaEditor, fine this source file (on the left), and compile it.
In MT5: in Nevigators - right mouse click on Indicators - Refresh.
I don't know if this works on all operating systems but it does for me in Windows 10.
Download the file and double click on it. The MetaEditor will open automatically with the file loaded.
Click on Compile and the indicator will be in the Navigator window with no need to refresh.
Mind you if you have more than 1 MT5 platforms on your computer, it may not go to the platform that you want. I don't know if there is a way to stipulate which MetaEditor opens.
I don't know if this works on all operating systems but it does for me in Windows 10.
Download the file and double click on it. The MetaEditor will open automatically with the file loaded.
Click on Compile and the indicator will be in the Navigator window with no need to refresh.
Mind you if you have more than 1 MT5 platforms on your computer, it may not go to the platform that you want. I don't know if there is a way to stipulate which MetaEditor opens.