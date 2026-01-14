Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 238
Metatrader 5 versions of indicators ...
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.04 16:24
Traders Dynamic Index using standard indicators for Metatrader 5 - read this small thread.
Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 4): Customizing Display Style For Each Trend Wave
Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 5): Notification System (Part I)
Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 5): Notification System (Part II)
In the previous article, we briefly introduced the integration process. By splitting it into sub-sections, we aimed to simplify the understanding of the process step by step. A strong foundation is essential, and we hope the groundwork we've laid is solid as we delve deeper into making these integrations function seamlessly, particularly within our Trend Constraint model. Ultimately, our goal is to comfortably receive notifications on both Telegram and WhatsApp by the project's conclusion. This setup will ensure we stay informed of indicators without missing any signals, all while engaging with friends and family on social media. Sharing signals directly on the social platform will be effortless, eliminating the need to switch between applications.
The aim of this article is to guide us through each step comprehensively until we achieve the desired outcomes. With the foundational knowledge acquired in the previous article, everything is now clear. I will elucidate each line of code comprising the integrated program. There are four key components in this project related to telegram integration that need to be kept in mind consistently.
Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 5): Notification System (Part III)
Developing an Expert Advisor (EA) based on the Consolidation Range Breakout strategy in MQL5
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
Sergey Golubev, 2024.07.22 18:44
Combine Fundamental And Technical Analysis Strategies in MQL5 For Beginners
Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 7): Refining our model for EA development
Let's discuss this further in the next sections of the article. By the end of this discussion, we aim to focus on:
Building a Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 8): Expert Advisor Development (I)
MetaEditor software includes a compiler that effectively manages errors detected during profiling attempts. This tool helped me uncover why the previous version failed to display the risk-reward rectangles as intended. Although the program compiled successfully, the issue was not with the code itself. Instead, the challenge lay in the fact that nothing was displayed within the range of the look back candlesticks, primarily due to specific technicalities.After briefly discussing how we resolved the issues encountered, we'll move on to the main goal of this article: developing an Expert Advisor based on the refined Trend Constraint Indicator.
Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 8): Expert Advisor Development (II)
In our previous article, we explored creating an expert advisor (EA) using the Trend Constraint V1.09 indicator, complemented by the manually executed Trend Constraint R-R script for placing risk and reward rectangles. While this setup provided insightful trading signals and enhanced visualization, it required manual intervention that could be streamlined. With the fast-paced nature of trading environments, the need for a more efficient solution becomes apparent. Many traders seek integrated systems that function autonomously, reducing the need for constant supervision and manual execution.
This article takes the next step in our series by guiding you through the development of an independent expert advisor (EA) that not only incorporates the trend analysis capabilities of Trend Constraint V1.09, but also integrates risk-reward functionalities directly into the EA. Our goal is to empower traders with an all-in-one solution using MQL5 on the MetaTrader 5 platform, offering enhanced automation and seamless operation to keep pace with market demands.