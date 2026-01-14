How to predict the chances of gains for the euro currency?

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 227
iBBFill
Sergey in the past you have mention the use of Volume indicator to help filter out false signals. Can you provide a Volume indicator you recommend?
So far I have tried:
Ticks Volume Indicator
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1919
Demand Index
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/520
Thanks in advance!
I like iTrend indicator (it is similar to such volume - not same but visually similar one)
Look at this post #1
or you can select it for MT4 using this link.
Thank you! Looks good. Thanks for sharing the level too! I will do some testing and see if it fits in my system
By the way I like the other two variations of it available for mt5:
-https://www.mql5.com/en/code/505
-https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16990
