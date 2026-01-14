How to predict the chances of gains for the euro currency?

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 227

New comment
 
iBBFill 
 
chinajohn:
iBBFill 
 

Sergey in the past you have mention the use of Volume indicator to help filter out false signals. Can you provide a Volume indicator you recommend?

So far I have tried:

Ticks Volume Indicator

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1919

Demand Index

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/520

Thanks in advance!

 
Ricardo Dacosta:

Sergey in the past you have mention the use of Volume indicator to help filter out false signals. Can you provide a Volume indicator you recommend?

So far I have tried:

Ticks Volume Indicator

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1919

Demand Index

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/520

Thanks in advance!

I like iTrend indicator (it is similar to such volume - not same but visually similar one)
Look at this post #1 
or you can select it for MT4 using this link.

 
Sergey Golubev:

I like iTrend indicator (it is similar to such volume - not same but visually similar one)
Look at this post #1 
or you can select it for MT4 using this link.

Thank you! Looks good. Thanks for sharing the level too! I will do some testing and see if it fits in my system

By the way I like the other two variations of it available for mt5:

-https://www.mql5.com/en/code/505

-https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16990

iTrend
iTrend
  • www.mql5.com
This is a combination of two indicators in one. Histogram values are the sum of the values of two technical indicators - Bears Power and Bulls Power. Moving average values are the difference between the values of the financial asset price and Bollinger Bands ® (depending on the value of the Bands_Mode input parameter; the...
 

Simple support resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

Simple support resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Simple support resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Simple support resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This is a version of the intraday version (published here : Simple Intraday Support / Resistance) that allows you to show support resistance estimation for any time frame 

 
How to predict the chances of gains for the euro currency?
 
Corey Ryan:
How to predict the chances of gains for the euro currency?

Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide  
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

----------------‌

How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510

Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
  • 2017.07.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Gold is Reaching at 1270

Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.01 21:04

How can we know: correction, or bullish etc (in case of using indicator for example)?

well ... let's take AbsoluteStrength indicator from MT5 CodeBase (fixed version of the indicator is on this post #4).

bullish (Bull market) :

bearish (Bear market) :

ranging (choppy market - means: buy and sell on the same time) :


flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) :

correction :

correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally) :


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.12 17:07

Indicator from the post above? Blue lines (signal line and the dotted line) are the bullish. The combination of those lines are providing the information about the primary trend (bullish only), and the secondary trend. Red lines (2 lines) are for bearish.

  • If blue signal line is below blue dotted line = no bullish.
  • If blue signal line is below blue dotted line, and red signal line is below red dotted line = flat (no bullish and no bearish).
  • If 2 blue lines are above 2 red lines, and blue signal line is above blue dotted line = bullish. Opposite for bearish.
  • If blue signal line is above blue dotted line, and red signal line is above red dotted line = ranging (bullish trend and bearish trend on the same time).
  • If red lines are below the blue lines and we see the bearish trend on red lines = correction (secondary correction within the primary bullish trend). Opposite for the secondary rally within the primary bearish trend.

1...220221222223224225226227228229230231232233234...244
New comment