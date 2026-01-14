Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 229
Paramon Trading System - Free to Download and How to Trade
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.01 17:17
Paramon Trading System
The history of the development.
Paramon is username of the trader who created this system long time ago for Metatrader 3 (Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 did not exist in that time - it was very long time ago). Paramon named his system Paramon Scalping (but as we see - it is not real scalping). He did not use any indicators and he traded just price action only using M5 timeframe charts (MT3).
Later on - the other traders created indicators for MT3 and MT4 to use this system (Maksigen indicators or/and Paramon indicators) just because they could not trade live without any indicator (having just price only on the chart). For now - Paramon indicators were converted to MT5.
Paramon is legendary person and he was the first trader in our Metatrader world who started to trade breakout systems live on real account without any indicators placed on the chart.
We should always remember the people who were the first.
How to Trade and Free to Download
Paramon Trading system Part #1 (download indicators and template)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 (How to Trade)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (Pending order execution and stop loss placing)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (moving the stop loss by the trailing stop)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (Breakeven)
Statemen by trading (manual trading)
Market Phase Index MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
and
Market Phase Index MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Indicator to determine the trend and flat market based on the amplitude of the price and the intersection of bars.
MACD Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The idea of the indicator.
The inflection points of the main line of the MACD correspond to the accumulation of prices, more precisely the point where the price changes directions
.
Resistance and Support 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator - a modification of the first version of Resistance and Support - the color of the points for both indicator constructions is placed in the input parameters.
This is a good indicator, thanks for sharing.
Script or sine wave indicator on a chart
Nikolai Semko , 2019.07.07 04:14
While sitting at a lecture on java, I sketched an indicator:
Construction of an inclined sinusoid at 3 points.
Control:
Press the N (new) key - begin to enter a new sine wave
Press the C (clear) key - delete the last sine wave.
Two Horizontal Line - expert for MetaTrader 5
The user initially draws two lines on the chart - Horizontal Line "UP" Name and Horizontal Line "DOWN" Name . Further, the adviser places these lines at the maximum and minimum prices of the previous day. When moving the lines, Open and Close prices are taken into account so that the Horizontal Line "UP" Name line is always above and the Horizontal Line "DOWN" Name line is at the bottom.
What Indicators Would You Use To Predict The Next daily Candle?
Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.18 07:14
Gold Dust - expert for MetaTrader 5
The trading system is based on the future price direction forecast, which is implemented by selecting weight coefficients of an elementary single-layer neural network.
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.09 14:05
Merrill patterns
This is Merrill's patterns for downtrend:
Merrill's patterns for uptrend:
And this is the indicator to show М & W Wave Patterns by Merrill and support/resistance levels: FivePattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Merrill patterns - the article
Trend indicators
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.25 21:32
Trading the trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5