Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 245

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All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2026.03.04 09:34

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 63): Automating Rising and Falling Wedge Detection in MQL5

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 63): Automating Rising and Falling Wedge Detection in MQL5

When a chart is opened, the first instinct is to scan for structure. Familiar patterns help frame expectations, manage risk, and prepare for high-probability entries. Among the most traded price structures are rising and falling wedges—compression formations that often precede expansion.

The challenge, however, is not in knowing that wedges exist. The challenge lies in identifying them consistently and objectively. Many traders, especially those still developing chart-reading skills, struggle to recognize proper wedge structure. Even experienced analysts can spend considerable time drawing, adjusting, and validating trendlines—and sometimes miss a valid formation altogether. Subjective pattern recognition introduces delay, inconsistency, and bias.

To address this, we introduce an MQL5 indicator engineered to automatically detect and construct rising and falling wedge formations directly on the chart. The system identifies pivot points, validates slope convergence, prevents structural overlap, and monitors breakout or failure conditions—turning geometric theory into structured algorithmic logic.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2026.03.18 14:10

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 64): Synchronizing Manually Drawn Trendlines with Automated Monitoring

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 64): Synchronizing Manually Drawn Trendlines with Automated Monitoring

You already draw trendlines manually and trust your visual judgment more than fully automated detection. The practical problem is different: as you place more lines across one or several charts, you physically cannot watch every level all the time. Key moments—price approaching, touching, breaking, or rejecting a manually drawn trendline—often occur while you switch timeframes, step away from the terminal, or manage other positions. The article addresses this precise deficit: how to keep manual charting as your analytical input while automating the repetitive task of monitoring those lines.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Thank you for the useful information
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Smart fix: keep your manual analysis, automate the monitoring. No more missing breaks or rejects while you're away.
 
I don't look at indexes at all, nowadays you should trade not on indexes but on world news and enter into deals according to the market structure.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 67): Automating Support and Resistance Monitoring in MQL5

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 67): Automating Support and Resistance Monitoring in MQL5

Horizontal support and resistance levels are widely used in price action trading to mark areas where the market is likely to react. Traders draw these levels manually to support decisions such as entries, exits, and risk management. Once placed on the chart, these levels remain static. Price continues to move, but the trader must constantly observe the chart to detect interactions such as touches, breakouts, or reversals. In fast or multi-chart environments, this continuous monitoring becomes difficult, and important movements can be missed.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 67): Automating Support and Resistance Monitoring in MQL5
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 67): Automating Support and Resistance Monitoring in MQL5
  • 2026.04.30
  • www.mql5.com
This article implements a complete MQL5 Expert Advisor that monitors manually drawn support and resistance levels in real time. It synchronizes horizontal lines, detects approaches, touches, breakouts, reversals, and retests, and adds optional candlestick pattern checks. Alerts and on‑chart markers provide clear, repeatable feedback, allowing you to keep manual analysis while automating the surveillance of key price levels.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2026.05.07 04:04

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 68): Price-Attached RSI Panel in MQL5

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 68): Price-Attached RSI Panel in MQL5

Traders and MQL5 developers frequently use RSI to confirm price action, yet its standard placement in a separate subwindow disrupts the critical point of decision. The need to shift focus away from the price chart introduces a delay in interpretation, which becomes costly in fast-paced environments such as scalping, manual trade management, or high-frequency setups. This article addresses a clear objective: to design an RSI representation that remains aligned with the current price level, updates in real time, and adapts automatically to chart interactions such as scrolling, zooming, and timeframe changes.

To achieve this, the article introduces a compact RSI panel embedded directly on the chart. Positioned at the active price level, the panel displays three key elements at the moment of decision: the current RSI value, its categorical state (OVERBOUGHT, OVERSOLD, or NEUTRAL), and signal strength (WEAK, STRONG, or EXTREME), with optional anchoring to either Bid or Ask. The implementation is built around practical constraints, including continuous tick-based updates, accurate coordinate transformation using ChartTimePriceToXY, boundary control to prevent off-screen rendering, and slope-based classification for momentum evaluation. The result is a responsive, chart-integrated RSI component that keeps confirmation within immediate view while offering a structured foundation for further development.


 

Application of the Grey Model in Technical Analysis of Financial Time Series

Application of the Grey Model in Technical Analysis of Financial Time Series

Technical analysis is one of the most important tools in trading. Based on historical data, the trader seeks to predict future price movements. However, financial markets are characterized by their unpredictability and volatility, which is why standard technical analysis methods can give false signals. In this regard, there is a need to search for new approaches that can improve the accuracy of price behavior forecasting. 

In this article, we will consider one such approach – the Grey model. This model allows for more efficient analysis of market information. We will discuss the basic principles of the grey model, its practical application, as well as its main advantages and disadvantages.

Application of the Grey Model in Technical Analysis of Financial Time Series
Application of the Grey Model in Technical Analysis of Financial Time Series
  • 2026.05.29
  • www.mql5.com
This article explores the grey model, a promising tool that can expand trader's capabilities. We will look at some options for applying this model to technical analysis and building trading strategies.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can some help in getting Supply and demand Zone indicators for MT5 ...Please share the link

Sergey Golubev, 2026.06.05 11:27

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5: From Manual to Automated Lifecycle

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5: From Manual to Automated Lifecycle

This system is built in MQL5 to be consumed by high-performance trading tools. It moves the burden of chart maintenance from the trader to the environment, allowing for a more focused and professional approach to live market execution.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Thank you for the useful information
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