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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Minimum / maximum support resistance zones - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator is as simple as it gets :
- it calculates a series of minimums over a certain period of bars
- it calculates a series of maximums over a certain period of bars
- then it uses such a minimum and maximum to get an average minimum to maximum state
- a combination of multiple such "levels" are showing a "trend" and a possible support or resistance zones
Recommendations:
- Use it as any other support resistance indicator
The best TIMES & DAYS our Strategy Works the best (Improve your Strategy) - MT5
For day traders. 2 highly important indicators to turn strategies into extreme winning ones. The Win/Loss ratio and the Reward/Risk ratio will allow us to identify the best times and days our strategy works the bestMediator - behavioral design pattern
Define an object that encapsulates how a set of objects interact mediator promotes loose coupling by keeping objects from referring to each other explicitly, and it lets you vary their interaction independently
McGinley dynamic (official)
McGinley dynamic (official version - as described by John R. McGinley)Memento - behavioral design pattern
without violating encapsulation, capture and externalize an object's internal state so that the object can be restored to this state later