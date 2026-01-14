Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 230
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.17 20:05
Just to remind about interesting indicator: FivePattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This is the indicator to show М & W Wave Patterns by Merrill and support/resistance levels.
About Merill Patterns:
This is Merrill's patterns for downtrend:
Merrill's patterns for uptrend:
And this is some other patterns:
Good article was published -
Strategy builder based on Merill patterns
In the previous article, we considered application of Merill patterns to various data, such as to a price value on a currency symbol chart and values of standard MetaTrader 5 indicators: ATR, WPR, CCI, RSI, among others. A graphical interface was developed to explore this idea. The main purpose of the interface is to test and find efficient pattern use methods. Further, the found successful configurations should be built into trading strategies and tested. In this article, we will develop a basic toolkit for building trading strategies and testing them.
Four Weeks - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Support and resistance lines formed by closing prices of the last 4 bars of the selected period.
Pending Specified Time OHLC Max Min - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA starts working at the specified time: Start Hour :: Start Minute . At the time of starting work in the market, there should not be pending orders placed by this adviser and positions. If the condition is met, then the adviser begins to search for the maximum and minimum prices in the section of " Number of bars ". At the maximum, a pending Buy stop will be set, and at a minimum - Sell stop.
When one of the pending orders is triggered, the second, which failed, is immediately deleted.
This is CodeBase - the EA which was coded for this portal today (promotion of the Market products and the Signals is prohibited on the forum; but we all can promote the Articles and Codebase).
As I remember - many users asked for the support/resistance EA based on the pending orders placed on specific period of time.
For example - there is Maksigen indicator here for MT5 which was converted from MT3 and from MT4. And the users asked the EA based on support/resistance lines placing the pending orders (buy stop and sell stop). And finally - this EA was created today for MT5 and posted by source code to the CodeBase.
This EA may be used in news trading or in usual trading on breakout/breakdown for example.
By the way, there is the summary post on/of this thread (just to find everything ine asy way here):
Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)
Perfect Trend Line 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This is a variation of a well known perfect trend line indicator (one of the versions can be found here PTL)
This version is adding a sort of signals filtering which helps in cleaning up some false signals that are there in the original version.
I read your first post in page 1 and was interested in the pricechannelcolorpar ichi indicator but was disappointed to see that it is in mt5. I only use mt4. Can you provide something for mt4 users because I don't have mt5. I would be happy if you can recommend something close to that that can forecast and predict price in mt4. Thanks
Then can you give me links to those developed for mt4. I don't care if they are old. Just tell me their names or the links and I will try them out. You can private chat me since this space is for mt5. I just sent you a private message.
First of all - look at the following summary post (the beginning of this post means - for MT4):
As I understand - you are talking about this system:
PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.
It is nothing special related to MT4: