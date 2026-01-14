Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 237

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Decline could pick up pace below 1.0770
  • EUR/USD adds to the ongoing bearish move and drops below 1.0700.
  • Extra decline appears in the pipeline below the 1.0770 region.

EUR/USD remains well on the defensive and drops to new lows in the sub-1.0700 zone on Tuesday.

The pair has recently broken below the tenkan sen line at around  1.07571, and this now allows for the downtrend to gather extra impulse in the near term. Against that, the next interim support comes at the kumo cloud senkou span A at 1.05782, while the breach of this region could open the door to a deeper retracement to the 2023 low at 1.0481 (January 6).

EUR/USD daily chart

Chart constructed with standard Ichimoku Kino Hyo indicator and a custom Signal bar indicator.

 
I just copied some latest summary from/of this thread :

=============

Market Condition Evaluation

story/thread was started from here/different thread

================================

The beginning:

  1. Market condition indicators/tools thread  
  2. MaksiGen Trading system (light Paramon): many variations of the system - the thread
  3. How to use Support and Resistance Effectively - educational thread
  4. Market condition and EAs thread 
  5. Trend indicators thread  
  6. Forex Market Conditions, a graphic depiction - the thread 
  7. Evaluation of the market condition using six SMA indicators thread 
  8. Multi-indics indicators thread 
  9. Candle time tools thread

================================

Market condition

  • the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
  • Summary about market condition theory is on this post 
  • Practical examples about every market condition case by indicators: starting from this page till this one
     
  • trendstrength_v2 indicator is here,
     
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator new version is here
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator old version is on this post

  • AbsoluteStrengthMarket indicator is here to download.

  • good feature in Metatrader 5: moving  stop loss/take profit by mouse on the chart (video about howto) 

  • predictions are very different thing from technical/fundamental analytsis the post with explanation 

  • Technical vs. Fundamental; Short-Term vs. Medium-Term vs. Long-Term; Discretionary vs. Automated - the post

  • Market condition setup (indicators and template) is here
     

================================ 

3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe 

================================  

PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.

 

================================ 

MaksiGen trading system 

================================ 

 Merrill's patterns are on this page.

 

================================

Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.

  

================================

Scalp_net trading system

  • template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.

  • scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
     
  • possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.
     

================================  

MTF systems 

more to follow ...

================================

MA Channel Stochastic system is here.

Improved version of this system: post

================================

Ichimoku


The beginning

  1. Simple Ichimoku System
  2. Simple Ichimoku System - rules for the systems
  3. Simple Ichimoku Scalping 

After

 

Implementing the Janus factor in MQL5

Implementing the Janus factor in MQL5

According  to Janus theory, markets are driven by the interplay between prices and how traders react to them. When markets are trending, market participants show confidence by letting their profits ride. In an uptrend higher prices confirm participants' expectations of the trend, which in turn induces more buy-in. This has the effect of pushing prices even higher.

Implementing the Janus factor in MQL5
Implementing the Janus factor in MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
Gary Anderson developed a method of market analysis based on a theory he dubbed the Janus Factor. The theory describes a set of indicators that can be used to reveal trends and assess market risk. In this article we will implement these tools in mql5.
 

How to detect trends and chart patterns using MQL5

How to detect trends and chart patterns using MQL5

After reading this article, you will be able to detect highs and lows, identify trend types, double tops, and bottoms accordingly.

How to detect trends and chart patterns using MQL5
How to detect trends and chart patterns using MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will provide a method to detect price actions patterns automatically by MQL5, like trends (Uptrend, Downtrend, Sideways), Chart patterns (Double Tops, Double Bottoms).
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev #:

members asked by PM about EAs which were coded for this big thread:


Hello I want contact with forcast
 
MbaliMatlakane #:
Hello I want contact with forcast

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Forex Market Conditions, a graphic depiction

moneyline, 2008.11.09 07:18

Hi, since there's been questions about the varied Forex market conditions, here's a chart

that compares them.

moneyline


 

Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 1): For EAs And Technical Indicators

This article aims to effectively classify the current candle as bullish or bearish using MQL5 code, establishing a condition to sell only when it is bearish and buy when it is bullish.

At the end of this article, you must be able to:

  1. Understand the price action with the entire D1 candlestick at microscopic timeframes available.
  2. Create MA crossover indicator Buffer that include the Higher Timeframe Trend Constraint condition.
  3. Understand the concept of  screen out best signals from a given strategy.
Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 1): For EAs And Technical Indicators
Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 1): For EAs And Technical Indicators
  • www.mql5.com
This article is aimed at beginners and pro-MQL5 developers. It provides a piece of code to define and constrain signal-generating indicators to trends in higher timeframes. In this way, traders can enhance their strategies by incorporating a broader market perspective, leading to potentially more robust and reliable trading signals.
 

Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 2): Merging Native Indicators 

Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 2): Merging Native Indicators

By utilizing Moving Averages and Relative Strength Index in conjunction with other technical analysis tools, traders can develop a more comprehensive trading strategy. Continuously monitoring market conditions and adjusting their strategies accordingly, traders can stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on profitable opportunities. It is essential to stay disciplined and patient, as trading can be unpredictable and volatile. By incorporating Moving Averages and Relative Strength Index into their analysis, traders can enhance their decision-making process and increase their chances of success in the market. Remember, trading is a skill that takes time and practice to master, so it is important to stay committed to learning and improving your trading abilities.
Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model(Part 2): Merging Native Indicators
Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model(Part 2): Merging Native Indicators
  • www.mql5.com
This article focuses on taking advantage of in-built meta trader 5 indicators to screen out off-trend signals. Advancing from the previous article we will explore how to do it using MQL5 code to communicate our idea to the final program.
 

Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 3): Detecting changes in trends while using this system

Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 3): Detecting changes in trends while using this system

Generally, markets do not stay static. Whether trending up or down, unexpected shifts can occur when the market alters its trajectory. It is vital for a system to identify and adjust to these changes. Even a prolonged bearish D1 candle can signal a shift in dynamics when a reversal occurs at a lower time frame. This article delves into various methods employed to recognize changes in price action trends. As traders navigate through the complexities of financial markets, the ability to adapt swiftly to evolving conditions becomes paramount. Recognizing the nuances of price movements, understanding the significance of key indicators, and interpreting market sentiment are all crucial components in staying ahead of the curve. By honing the skill of identifying shifts in trends, traders can position themselves strategically to capitalize on opportunities that arise amidst the ever-changing landscape of the financial world.
Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model(Part 3): Detecting changes in trends while using this system
Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model(Part 3): Detecting changes in trends while using this system
  • www.mql5.com
This article explores how economic news releases, investor behavior, and various factors can influence market trend reversals. It includes a video explanation and proceeds by incorporating MQL5 code into our program to detect trend reversals, alert us, and take appropriate actions based on market conditions. This builds upon previous articles in the series.
