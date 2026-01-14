Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 239
Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 9): Multiple Strategies Expert Advisor (I)
From the beginning of this article series, our emphasis has been on aligning our experts with the prevailing sentiment of the daily (D1) candles. The shape of the daily candle has served as the primary guiding feature. However, we needed to scale down to lower timeframes to identify entry levels within the D1 market. For example, at the M1 timeframe, we wanted the market to reach extreme levels on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to signal potential trades for the Expert Advisor. At this early stage, we did not introduce too many strategies to keep the content easy to understand for beginners.
However, there is a vast collection of strategies to study and integrate into the algorithm of our Trend Constraint Expert Advisor. Today, we will take a close look at some well-known strategies developed by influential figures in trading, whom I refer to as the "Market Fathers."
Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 9): Multiple Strategies Expert Advisor (II)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All About Price Action
Sergey Golubev, 2024.11.12 07:14
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 1): Chart Projector
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 3): Analytics Master — EA
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development Part(4): Analytics Forecaster EA
Building a Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 9): Multiple Strategies Expert Advisor (III)
In algorithmic trading, identifying optimal entry points within a prevailing trend remains a significant challenge, as many strategies struggle to capture the right moment or generate frequent false signals, resulting in suboptimal performance. This issue is particularly pronounced in daily trends, where minor fluctuations can disrupt execution accuracy.
This approach improves trade accuracy and also ensures consistent and efficient trading when combined with the advanced capabilities of MQL5. In this article, we will explore the fundamentals of divergence, the steps to integrate it into MQL5 Expert Advisors, enhancements to the Trend Constraint Expert Advisor with new trade execution conditions, and insights from back-testing to demonstrate its practical application.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 5): Volatility Navigator EA
Navigating the complexities of trading involves more than simply identifying potential market directions; it also demands precise execution. Many traders encounter setbacks not because of poor trade execution but due to inaccuracies in their entry points, stop loss placements, or take profit targets.
To address this challenge, I have developed a new tool called Volatility Navigator using the MQL5 programming language, specifically designed to optimize these critical aspects of trading. Unlike my previous tools that primarily focused on predicting market trends, Volatility Navigator independently identifies optimal entry points, stop loss levels, and take profit targets.
Building a Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 10): Strategic Golden and Death Cross (EA)
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 6): Mean Reversion Signal Reaper
In this article, we will develop an MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to identify trading opportunities grounded in mean reversion principles. By utilizing a 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), we will generate precise entry signals that allow us to capitalize on market fluctuations. To make the trading process even more intuitive, our EA will display buy and sell signals as visual arrows directly on the chart, alongside an informative summary detailing the signals.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 8): Metrics Board