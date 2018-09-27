The Dynamic Trend signal indicator draws a two-color trend direction line and adds signal arrows.

It has two input parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Percent - "strengthening percent" (*).

Calculations: Line If Close < PrevLine : Line = Close[Hindex] - Percent

If Close > PrevLine: Line = Close[Lindex] + Percent where: Hindex - the index of the highest Close within the Period interval;

- the index of the highest Close within the Period interval; Lindex - the index of the lowest Close within the Period interval. Arrows If Close[3] > Line[2] and Close[2] < Line[3] : Blue up arrow.

and : up arrow. If Close[2] < Line[1] and Close[2] > Line[3]: Red down arrow.

* The strengthening percent is actually the number of points, by which the line is "attached" to the price.

To filter the indicator signals, it is recommended to use confirmation signals, such as support/resistance levels.