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Dynamic_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Dynamic Trend signal indicator draws a two-color trend direction line and adds signal arrows.
It has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Percent - "strengthening percent" (*).
Calculations:
Line
-
If Close < PrevLine:
Line = Close[Hindex] - Percent
-
If Close > PrevLine:
Line = Close[Lindex] + Percent
where:
- Hindex - the index of the highest Close within the Period interval;
- Lindex - the index of the lowest Close within the Period interval.
Arrows
- If Close[3] > Line[2] and Close[2] < Line[3]: Blue up arrow.
- If Close[2] < Line[1] and Close[2] > Line[3]: Red down arrow.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21725
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