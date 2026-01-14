Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 234

over bougt/over sold levels

Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.25 11:03

Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.25 10:37

There are many indicators providing overbought/oversold levels, and you can select them in CodeBase.

You can look at the following indicators for example:

Example to use those levels: +135 pips

The concepts of trend and flat can be clearly and fully defined. Besides, it is possible to compare the trendiness degree of different instruments as well as of a single instrument on different scales. Such an analysis allows us to evaluate characteristics and features of instruments and construct trading algorithms considering individual behavior of each instrument.

Knowing statistical characteristics of an instrument and their change over time, we can get rid of optimizing parameters when developing a trading algorithm. Instead, we can perform measurements and deliberately change trading algorithm parameters depending on statistical characteristics of a traded instrument.


How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning

Sergey Golubev, 2021.02.13 08:42

The market and the physics of its global patterns

In this article, we will try to understand how market physics can be used for automated trading. The language of mathematics implies transition from abstractness and uncertainty to forecasting. This allows operating with clear formulas or criteria, rather than with some approximate and vague values, in an effort to improve the quality of the created systems. I will not invent any theories or patterns, but I will only use known facts, gradually translating these facts into the language of mathematical analysis. The market physics is impossible without mathematics, because the signals that we generate are mathematical substance. Many people try to create various theories and formulas without any statistical analysis or using very limited statistics, which is often not enough for such bold conclusions. Practice alone is the criterion of truth. First, I will try to reflect a little, and then, based on these reflections, I will create an Expert Advisor (EA). This will be followed by the EA testing.

 

Finding seasonal patterns in the forex market using the CatBoost algorithm

Two other articles devoted to seasonal pattern search have already been published (1, 2). I was wondering how machine learning algorithms can cope with the pattern search task. Trading systems in the above-mentioned articles were built on the basis of statistical analysis. The human factor can be eliminated now by simply instructing the model to trade at a certain hour of a certain day of the week. Pattern search can be provided by a separate algorithm.

Sergey Golubev:

Are you using the version of AbsoluteStrengthMarket_v1 indicator from this post ?
I think - yes ...

You can use attached template file (absolutestrengthmarket3.tpl). How to install template:

  • download template file (absolutestrengthmarket3.tpl);
  • go to Templates folder (MT5's menu - File - Open Data Folder - MQL5 - Profiles - Templates) and place this file to this/inside Templates folder.
  • open any chart you want, right mouse click on the chart, and select Templates - absolutestrengthmarket3.

You will have the chart like that:

You can modify this chart as you need and save it as an other template (your template with your name).
How to save the chart as template? Same: right mouse click on the chart - Templates - Save Template.

thanks for not only ASM, thanks for a lot helpful for comments...
 

RSX volatility ratio adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RSX volatility ratio adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RSX is "smoother RSI than RSI". It is an RSI that, without adding lag is producing smoother RSI values. This version adds volatility ratio adapting to it in order to make it more responsive to market condition changes at the times of high volatility, and to make it smoother in the times of low volatility
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.01 21:06

This my post? red dotted lines are for possible sell stop trade, blue dotted lines are are possible buy stop ...

Anyway - I just copied some latest summary from this thread :

Market Condition Evaluation

story/thread was started from here/different thread

Half Trend New - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

Sergey Golubev:

Half Trend New - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

And this is the EA based on this indicator:

Half Trend New EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
