Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 234
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
over bougt/over sold levels
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.25 11:03
The forum threads/posts about it
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
over bougt/over sold levels
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.25 10:37
There are many indicators providing overbought/oversold levels, and you can select them in CodeBase.
============
You can look at the following indicators for example:
============
Example to use those levels: +135 pips
============
What is a trend and is the market structure based on trend or flat
The concepts of trend and flat can be clearly and fully defined. Besides, it is possible to compare the trendiness degree of different instruments as well as of a single instrument on different scales. Such an analysis allows us to evaluate characteristics and features of instruments and construct trading algorithms considering individual behavior of each instrument.
Knowing statistical characteristics of an instrument and their change over time, we can get rid of optimizing parameters when developing a trading algorithm. Instead, we can perform measurements and deliberately change trading algorithm parameters depending on statistical characteristics of a traded instrument.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning
Sergey Golubev, 2021.02.13 08:42
The market and the physics of its global patterns
Finding seasonal patterns in the forex market using the CatBoost algorithm
Two other articles devoted to seasonal pattern search have already been published (1, 2). I was wondering how machine learning algorithms can cope with the pattern search task. Trading systems in the above-mentioned articles were built on the basis of statistical analysis. The human factor can be eliminated now by simply instructing the model to trade at a certain hour of a certain day of the week. Pattern search can be provided by a separate algorithm.
Are you using the version of AbsoluteStrengthMarket_v1 indicator from this post #5 ?
I think - yes ...
You can use attached template file (absolutestrengthmarket3.tpl). How to install template:
You will have the chart like that:
You can modify this chart as you need and save it as an other template (your template with your name).
How to save the chart as template? Same: right mouse click on the chart - Templates - Save Template.
RSX volatility ratio adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Don`t read this thread..Make Money with it.
Sergey Golubev, 2021.08.17 08:27
Patterns with Examples (Part I): Multiple Top
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.01 21:06
This my post? red dotted lines are for possible sell stop trade, blue dotted lines are are possible buy stop ...
=============
Anyway - I just copied some latest summary from this thread :
=============
Market Condition Evaluation
story/thread was started from here/different thread
================================
The beginning:
================================
Market condition
================================
3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
================================
PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.
================================
MaksiGen trading system
================================
Merrill's patterns are on this page.
================================
Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.
================================
Scalp_net trading system
================================
MTF systems
more to follow ...
================================
MA Channel Stochastic system is here.Improved version of this system: post #2342
================================
Ichimoku
The beginning
After
Half Trend New - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Change of trend is indicated by arrows ('Up' and 'Down)
Half Trend New - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Change of trend is indicated by arrows ('Up' and 'Down)
And this is the EA based on this indicator: