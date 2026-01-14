Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 228

New comment
 
Sergey Golubev:

It was created:

- alert on warning mode was fixed, besides - you can specify the pausing in seconds, and how many alerts after signal (for warning alert only)

- AutoPeriodsDetect parameter was added: indicator is having auto-settings with H1 and smaller timeframe as 9/26/52, and for H2 and larger 72/144/288. So, no need to change anything in the settings concerning it.

I am testing indicator it now.

PS. Indicator is uploaded, and this 'links post' was edited

is there a latest version, would love to try this out?

 
GodAtum:

is there a latest version, would love to try this out?

Which post?
Because there are 228 pages here ...

 
Sergey Golubev:

Which post?
Because there are 228 pages here ...

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9773/page55#comment_540972

has v11, is that the latest?

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
  • 2013.07.05
  • www.mql5.com
I just started this thread as a continuation of the talking made on this topic (we can read it). Or...
 

Yes, I found - post #547

I will check it now (it should be the latest with no error ... but I will check).

 

It compiled in MetaEditor with no error (so seems - it is the latest version) - 


 

The settings/parameters - 

input int      Tenkan            =     9;    // Tenkan-sen
input int      Kijun             =    26;    // Kijun-sen
input int      Senkou            =    52;    // Senkou Span B
input bool     AutoPeriodsDetect =  true;
input int      SignalMode        =     4;    // Signal Mode: 0-off,1-Tenkan/Kijun,2-Chinkou/Cloud,3-Chinkou/Price,4-all together
input int      AlertMode         =     4;    // Alert Mode: 0-off,1-Tenkan/Kijun,2-Chinkou/Cloud,3-Chinkou/Price,4-all together
input int      WarningMode       =     1;    // Warning Mode: 0-off,1-on
input int      SoundsNumber      =     1;    // Number of sounds after Signal
input int      SoundsPause       =     5;    // Pause in sec between sounds 
input string   UpSound           = "alert.wav";
input string   DnSound           = "alert2.wav";

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.09 17:13

It was created:

- alert on warning mode was fixed, besides - you can specify the pausing in seconds, and how many alerts after signal (for warning alert only)

- AutoPeriodsDetect parameter was added: indicator is having auto-settings with H1 and smaller timeframe as 9/26/52, and for H2 and larger 72/144/288. So, no need to change anything in the settings concerning it.

...

void OnInit()
{
   if(Period() <= PERIOD_H1 && AutoPeriodsDetect)
   {
   tenkan = 72; kijun = 144; senkou = 288;   
   }
   else
   {
   tenkan = Tenkan; kijun = Kijun; senkou = Senkou;
   }
 

It works, but it keeps all the historical signals on the chart so the indicator need to be fixed in this case anyway.


 

This is very interesting EA - 

----------------

Hammer_v1 - expert for MetaTrader 5  

Hammer_v1 - expert for MetaTrader 5

This advisor is an advisor assistant in manual trading. Powered by rebound from levels. The levels here are the horizontal line objects that the user draws manually on the chart. It is allowed to use one object for opening BUY positions and one for opening SELL positions. The main thing is that the names of the objects Horizontal lines correspond to the specified parameters HLine Buy Level name and HLine Sell Level name .

When the current price is higher than the HLine object , the Sell Level name is a signal to open a SELL position. At the same time move the object HLine Sell Level name ABOVE to HLine's Step pips. We act in a similar way when the current price is below theHLine Buy Level object . Name is a signal to open a BUY position. At the same time, we move the HLine object Buy Level LevelBELOW on HLine's Step pips.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Hello sergey , can we have your yearly pivot point ? plese
 
OrelMely:
Hello sergey , can we have your yearly pivot point ? plese

Which yearly pivot point?
I have a lot of indicators in my Metatrader, and I am not a coder ...

1...221222223224225226227228229230231232233234235...244
New comment