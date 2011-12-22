CodeBaseSections
NonLagDot - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
17014
(27)
nonlagdot.mq5 (7.32 KB)
Real author:

igorad2003

Nonlagdot is the supply and demand indicator that calculates a possible trend considering market forces domination.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 01.04.2008.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/694

XD-RangeSwitch XD-RangeSwitch

Trend indicator. Trend reversal is calculated by the number of candlesticks set in the indicator input parameters.

FiboCandles FiboCandles

The indicator displays colored candlesticks depending on the current trend and considering Fibonacci levels correction and also gives alerts or audio warnings in case of a trend change.

Percentage Crossover Channel Percentage Crossover Channel

The channel based on the price percentage deviation from the previous value of the channel middle line.

Elder Impulse System Elder Impulse System

The candlesticks are colored in red, green and blue colors depending on a trend direction (Moving Average and MACD overall values).