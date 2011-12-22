Join our fan page
NonLagDot - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:
igorad2003
Nonlagdot is the supply and demand indicator that calculates a possible trend considering market forces domination.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 01.04.2008.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/694
