Auto SR indicator - page 5

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QFlash:
Sorry, sorry, Mr mladen.. I understood..

I have the option "show object descriptions".

Thanks for your reply, good luck

I was wondering what is going on. Happy trading

 

hi mladen,

I am very happy to use this indicator, at least to close the open position.

please help to cut the line when the newly formed support or resistance.

thanks

mladen:
Interesting ...

This is how it looks on my chart :

Anyway, attaching a version that has an option for line thickness as well as for that text display prevention. Try it out - set the "ShowText" to false and see if the text will still be displayed
Files:
supportresistenrd.png  33 kb
 

Hi Mr Mladen .Can you make an arrow once have a breakout and have different colour on upper line and lowerline for buffer and arrow with allert and is it for new build ?Thanks

 
abdulahi24hrs:
, if there is any programmer that can do it here that any SnR, trendline and candle intersects, it should give notification with arrow.....  Thanks in advance 

Hi you can get it here

Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • www.mql5.com
Preciso criar um indicador de seta que emite um sinal apos as duas cores ficarem igual, levando em consideração os dois indicadores e tambem que seja emitido apenas o primeiro sinal da sequencia, e so emitir outro sinal apos um sequencia de brancos! Outros detalhes repasso depois Create an EA to trade MArtingale strate. Buy Entry...
 
if there is any programmer that can do it here that any SnR, trendline and candle intersects, it should give notification with arrow.....  Thanks in advance 

 

Dynamic_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dynamic_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Dynamic Trend signal indicator draws a two-color trend direction line and adds signal arrows.

Dynamic_Trend
Dynamic_Trend
  • www.mql5.com
Exp_ColorXPWMA_Digit_MMRec A trading system based on the ColorXPWMA_Digit indicator signals with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. Trend_Intensity_Index_HTF The Trend_Intensity_Index indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe...
 
abdulahi24hrs:
if there is any programmer that can do it here that any SnR, trendline and candle intersects, it should give notification with arrow.....  Thanks in advance 

Do not double post.

I will delete your duplicate post.

[Deleted]  
hi marko can u make auto  for MT5
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