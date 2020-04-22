Auto SR indicator - page 5
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Sorry, sorry, Mr mladen.. I understood..
I have the option "show object descriptions".Thanks for your reply, good luck
I was wondering what is going on. Happy trading
hi mladen,
I am very happy to use this indicator, at least to close the open position.
please help to cut the line when the newly formed support or resistance.
thanks
Interesting ...
This is how it looks on my chart :
Anyway, attaching a version that has an option for line thickness as well as for that text display prevention. Try it out - set the "ShowText" to false and see if the text will still be displayed
Hi Mr Mladen .Can you make an arrow once have a breakout and have different colour on upper line and lowerline for buffer and arrow with allert and is it for new build ?Thanks
, if there is any programmer that can do it here that any SnR, trendline and candle intersects, it should give notification with arrow..... Thanks in advance
Hi you can get it here
Dynamic_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Dynamic Trend signal indicator draws a two-color trend direction line and adds signal arrows.
Do not double post.
I will delete your duplicate post.