Fixed versipon is on post #4
I checked this version now - indicator is loaded to the chart with no problem.
And suggestion: change PreSmooth to 5 and Smooth to 5 in the settings
Many thanks to you, Sergey and Keith Watford!
Now I got it. :-)
Now I tried to setup on my chart.
In the picture above I tried to setup the AbsoluteStrengthMarket, too.
I am wondering, how it would be possible, to put more than the current timeframe in the same window ... - anybody would like to help, please?
Many thanks for your attention and help!
Are you using the version of AbsoluteStrengthMarket_v1 indicator from this post #5 ?
I think - yes ...
You can use attached template file (absolutestrengthmarket3.tpl). How to install template:
You will have the chart like that:
You can modify this chart as you need and save it as an other template (your template with your name).
How to save the chart as template? Same: right mouse click on the chart - Templates - Save Template.
Yes, I am using this version! :-)
That's great - many, many thanks to you!
hellow friends this indicator work only currunt time frame only not working mtf time frame any problem?absolutestrengthmarket3.tpl intall thiis tpl it;s not loading indicator for chart....
I checked now - it works in MTF way (for as many timeframes in one subwindow as we want).
The indicators are loading/requiring the data for higher timeframes so you should wait for the data will be loaded (if your metatrader does not have enough data for D1/W1/MN timeframes for some symbol).
I am using same template -
thank you now work on..............
I am using this template now - many thanks for it!
Would you tell me please, how to add one more timeframe in a subwindow - "for as many timeframes in one subwindow as we want"?
I would like to try, please ...