Sergey Golubev:

Fixed versipon is on post #4


I checked this version now - indicator is loaded to the chart with no problem.
And suggestion: change PreSmooth to 5 and Smooth to 5 in the settings


 
Many thanks to you, Sergey and Keith Watford!

Now I got it. :-)

 
Now I tried to setup on my chart.


scs

 

scm

In the picture above I tried to setup the AbsoluteStrengthMarket, too.

I am wondering, how it would be possible, to put more than the current timeframe in the same window ... - anybody would like to help, please?

Many thanks for your attention and help!

 
Are you using the version of AbsoluteStrengthMarket_v1 indicator from this post ?
I think - yes ...

You can use attached template file (absolutestrengthmarket3.tpl). How to install template:

  • download template file (absolutestrengthmarket3.tpl);
  • go to Templates folder (MT5's menu - File - Open Data Folder - MQL5 - Profiles - Templates) and place this file to this/inside Templates folder.
  • open any chart you want, right mouse click on the chart, and select Templates - absolutestrengthmarket3.

You will have the chart like that:

You can modify this chart as you need and save it as an other template (your template with your name).
How to save the chart as template? Same: right mouse click on the chart - Templates - Save Template.

Yes, I am using this version! :-)

That's great - many, many thanks to you!

 
hellow friends this indicator work only currunt time frame only not working mtf time frame any problem?absolutestrengthmarket3.tpl  intall thiis tpl it;s not loading indicator for chart....

 
I checked now - it works in MTF way (for as many timeframes in one subwindow as we want).
The indicators are loading/requiring the data for higher timeframes so you should wait for the data will be loaded (if your metatrader does not have enough data for D1/W1/MN timeframes for some symbol).

I am using same template -


 
thank you now work on..............

 
I am using this template now - many thanks for it!


Would you tell me please, how to add one more timeframe in a subwindow - "for as many timeframes in one subwindow as we want"?


I would like to try, please ...

