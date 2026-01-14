Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 222

i was looking indicator free please help, now i use hma trend. i am from indonesia and new in mt4


Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.31 14:41

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Gross Domestic Product and range price movement 

2017-10-31 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.0%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is -0.1% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy. 

==========

From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product (GDP) edged down 0.1% in August, after being essentially unchanged in July. Declines in manufacturing and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction more than offset increases in most sectors (12 out of 20)."
  • "Goods-producing industries contracted for the second consecutive month, declining 0.7% in August in part due to temporary reduced capacity in the manufacturing and the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sectors. Services-producing industries edged up 0.1%."

==========

USD/CAD H1: range price movement by Canada Gross Domestic Product news event 


==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.01 21:06

This my post? red dotted lines are for possible sell stop trade, blue dotted lines are are possible buy stop ...

=============

Anyway - I just copied some latest summary from this thread :

=============

Market Condition Evaluation

story/thread was started from here/different thread

================================

Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.17 16:57

EUR/USD Next year Outlook - EUR/USD at 1.17/1.19 in Q1 of 2018 and at 1.22 in Q2, and Q3 of 2018 (adapted from the article)

Monthly price is on breakout within the primary bearish market condition: price was bounced from 1.0494 support level to above for the good secondary rally with the "reversal" Senkou Span line to be testing to above for the long-term bullish reversal.

If the price breaks 1.2092 resistance on close monthly bar so we may see the reversal of the price movement to the primary bullish market condition; otherwise - the price will be ranging within the levels near Senkou Span line waiting for the direction of the trend to be started.

Most likely scenario for 2018: breaking 1.20 resistance to above for the global long-term bullish reversal.


  • "Barclays Capital FX Strategy Research discusses its EUR/USD outlook going into 2018, expecting a flat profile around 1.17 level into Q1 of next year before breaking higher towards the 1.20 level in Q2."
  • "Starting in Q2 18, we expect EUR appreciation to renew on the back of an announcement around sequencing of ECB tightening. The Italian election will likely result in a higher risk premium for the EUR in the near term, but we see the ‘Politics of Rage’ more as a medium-term risk for the euro area," Barclays argues."

==========

The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:


 

Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.23 15:40

EUR/USD - daily bullish reversal; 1.1860 is the key (based on the article)

Daily price is on the secondary rally for Ichimoku cloud together with 1.1860 to be crossing to above for the daily bullish reversal to be started.


  • "The Euro is struggling to make upward progress after pushing past resistance that had defined the down trend against the US Dollar since early September. The breakout suggested that the dominant 2017 advance was back in play but follow-through has been cut off ahead of the 1.19 figure, at least for now."
  • "From here, a daily close above support-turned-resistance at 1.1857 opens the door for a challenge of the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion at 1.1967. Alternatively, a reversal back below the 1.1662-79 area (August 17 low, 23.6% Fib retracement) paves the way for a retest of the November 7 low at 1.1553."
  • "Prices are too close to immediate resistance to justify entering short from a risk/reward perspective. On the other hand, the absence of an actionable bearish reversal signal warns against taking up the short side. With that in mind, opting for the sidelines seems most prudent until a better trade setup presents itself."

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.31 12:01

Just want to remind about what I am doing on this thread:

I am testing Maksigen indicator within this thread (starting from page #7 here Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 ) by the following way: I am evaluating market condition using Absolute Strengh indicator on H4/D1 timeframe to select the pairs to trade and direction to open the trades for those pairs for the current day, and trading those pairs using MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF indicator on M1 timeframe.

And just to remind:

Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.22 14:18

So, just to summarize few pages on this topic onto 1 comment:

1. Trend following

1.1. Primary trend
- Uptrend (bullish)
- Downtrend (bearish)

1.2. Secondary trend.
- Correction
- Bear Market Rally

2. Overbough/oversold ('top-and-bottom')

3. Breakout 

There are some more: flat (or non-trading market condition), and ranging market condition. Some people say that flat and ranging are part of secondary trend together with correction and bear market rally; the other people are talking about flat and ranging as separated market condition which can be under item #4 (flat) and item #5 (ranging). I think, the true may be the following: flat and ranging are the part of secondary trend under trend following. If yes so the resultant classification may be the following:

1. Trend following

1.1. Primary trend
- Uptrend (bullish)
- Downtrend (bearish)

1.2. Secondary trend.
- Correction
- Bear Market Rally
- Flat (non-trading)
- Ranging 

2. Overbough/oversold ('top-and-bottom')

3. Breakout 



Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.24 14:44

Interesting indicator was found - it can be usefull for the people who are trading breakout - 

----------------

Mikahekin_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5



When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue for the growth of a financial asset, yellow color for its fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.


 

Alain Verleyen, 2013.03.15 16:12

How to start with MT5 platform : summary.

As our topic about "How to start with Metatrader 5" is going to be huge, here you find a summary, with main links.

Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.04 08:17

Turkish Lira - bullish breakout; 3.98 is the key (based on the article)

Weekly price was bounced from 3.38 bearish reversal level to above for the bullish breakout: the price is testing resistance level at 3.98 for the breakout to be continuing.


  • "The quality of the lira has been dramatically deteriorating since 2008.  The net foreign reserves on the Central Bank of Turkey’s balance sheet have plunged since the summer of 2009 from over 100% of reserve money into negative territory.  To keep the money supply growing, the Central Bank has replaced its disappearing foreign assets with those denominated in lira."

============

