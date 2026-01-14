Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 222
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
i was looking indicator free please help, now i use hma trend. i am from indonesia and new in mt4
Free indicators - CodeBase
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.31 14:41
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2017-10-31 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD H1: range price movement by Canada Gross Domestic Product news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.01 21:06
This my post? red dotted lines are for possible sell stop trade, blue dotted lines are are possible buy stop ...
=============
Anyway - I just copied some latest summary from this thread :
=============
Market Condition Evaluation
story/thread was started from here/different thread
================================
The beginning:
================================
Market condition
================================
3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
================================
PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.
================================
MaksiGen trading system
================================
Merrill's patterns are on this page.
================================
Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.
================================
Scalp_net trading system
================================
MTF systems
more to follow ...
================================
MA Channel Stochastic system is here.
================================
Ichimoku
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.17 16:57
EUR/USD Next year Outlook - EUR/USD at 1.17/1.19 in Q1 of 2018 and at 1.22 in Q2, and Q3 of 2018 (adapted from the article)
Monthly price is on breakout within the primary bearish market condition: price was bounced from 1.0494 support level to above for the good secondary rally with the "reversal" Senkou Span line to be testing to above for the long-term bullish reversal.
If the price breaks 1.2092 resistance on close monthly bar so we may see the reversal of the price movement to the primary bullish market condition; otherwise - the price will be ranging within the levels near Senkou Span line waiting for the direction of the trend to be started.
Most likely scenario for 2018: breaking 1.20 resistance to above for the global long-term bullish reversal.
==========
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.23 15:40
EUR/USD - daily bullish reversal; 1.1860 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is on the secondary rally for Ichimoku cloud together with 1.1860 to be crossing to above for the daily bullish reversal to be started.
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.31 12:01
Just want to remind about what I am doing on this thread:
I am testing Maksigen indicator within this thread (starting from page #7 here Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 ) by the following way: I am evaluating market condition using Absolute Strengh indicator on H4/D1 timeframe to select the pairs to trade and direction to open the trades for those pairs for the current day, and trading those pairs using MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF indicator on M1 timeframe.
And just to remind:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.22 14:18
So, just to summarize few pages on this topic onto 1 comment:
1. Trend following
1.1. Primary trend
- Uptrend (bullish)
- Downtrend (bearish)
1.2. Secondary trend.
- Correction
- Bear Market Rally
2. Overbough/oversold ('top-and-bottom')
3. Breakout
There are some more: flat (or non-trading market condition), and ranging market condition. Some people say that flat and ranging are part of secondary trend together with correction and bear market rally; the other people are talking about flat and ranging as separated market condition which can be under item #4 (flat) and item #5 (ranging). I think, the true may be the following: flat and ranging are the part of secondary trend under trend following. If yes so the resultant classification may be the following:
1. Trend following
1.1. Primary trend
- Uptrend (bullish)
- Downtrend (bearish)
1.2. Secondary trend.
- Correction
- Bear Market Rally
- Flat (non-trading)
- Ranging
2. Overbough/oversold ('top-and-bottom')
3. Breakout
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.24 14:44
Interesting indicator was found - it can be usefull for the people who are trading breakout -
----------------
Mikahekin_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5
When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue for the growth of a financial asset, yellow color for its fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Alain Verleyen, 2013.03.15 16:12
How to start with MT5 platform : summary.
As our topic about "How to start with Metatrader 5" is going to be huge, here you find a summary, with main links.
For developpers.
Work in progress, stay tuned :-)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.04 08:17
Turkish Lira - bullish breakout; 3.98 is the key (based on the article)
Weekly price was bounced from 3.38 bearish reversal level to above for the bullish breakout: the price is testing resistance level at 3.98 for the breakout to be continuing.
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
================================MaksiGen trading system
================================