Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 215
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.04 16:18
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's International Merchandise Trade and range price movement
2017-05-04 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
From official report:
USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canadian Trade Balance news event
EUR/JPY : Ichimoku Cloud
Scenario
Timeframe Weekly
Recommendation BUY
Entry Point 123.24
Take Profit 124.00
Stop Loss 122.41
Key Levels 121.28 123.07 124.00 124.50
Let's look at the four-hour chart. Tenkan-sen line is above Kijun-sen, the red line is directed upwards, while the blue one remains horizontal. Confirmative line Chikou Span is above the price chart, current cloud is ascending. The instrument is trading above Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines; the Bullish trend is still strong. The closest support level is Tenkan-sen line (123.07). One of the previous maximums of Chikou Span line is expected to be a resistance level (124.00).
On the daily chart Tenkan-sen line is above Kijun-sen, the red line is directed upwards, while the blue one remains horizontal. Confirmative line Chikou Span is above the price chart, current cloud is ascending. The instrument is trading above Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines; the Bullish trend is still strong. The closest support level is Tenkan-sen line (121.28). One of the previous maximums of Chikou Span line is expected to be a resistance level (124.50).
It is recommended to open long positions at current price with Take Profit at the level of previous maximum of Chikou Span (124.00) line and Stop Loss at the level of Kijun-sen line (122.41).
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.10 17:08
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speech and range price movement
2017-05-09 12:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]
[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks] = Speech about the impact of monetary policy at the Dutch House of Representatives, in Netherlands.
From official report:
EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB President Draghi Speech news event
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.11 11:02
Trading the News: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision (based on dailyfx article)
Bullish GBP Trade: BoE Boosts Economic Forecasts, Reveals Larger Dissent
Bearish GBP Trade: More of the Same From Governor Mark Carney & Co.
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart.
GBP/USD M5: range price movement by BOE Official Bank Rate news event
Technical analysis was provided with the following indicators from CodeBase (seems good indicators especially correlation chart):
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.16 14:14
Nikkei 225 Index - daily bullish; 20,015 is the key level (based on the article)
Daily shares price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is testing 20,015 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.01 21:06
This my post? red dotted lines are for possible sell stop trade, blue dotted lines are are possible buy stop ...
Anyway - I just copied some latest summary from this thread :
Market Condition Evaluation
story/thread was started from here/different thread
The beginning:
Market condition
3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.
MaksiGen trading system
Merrill's patterns are on this page.
Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.
Scalp_net trading system
MTF systems
more to follow ...
MA Channel Stochastic system is here.
Ichimoku
The beginning
After
Forex Market Conditions, a graphic depiction
moneyline, 2008.11.09 07:18
Hi, since there's been questions about the varied Forex market conditions, here's a chart
that compares them.
moneyline
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.20 10:18
Why The 200-Day Moving Average Is A Good Worry Signal (based on the article)