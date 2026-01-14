Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 215

Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.04 16:18

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's International Merchandise Trade and range price movement 

2017-05-04 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Trade Balance]

  • past data is -1.1B
  • forecast data is 0.3B
  • actual data is -0.1B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

==========

From official report:

  • "Canada's merchandise trade balance with the world posted a $135 million deficit in March, narrowing from a $1.1 billion deficit in February. Exports rose 3.8% in March to a record high $47.0 billion, due to stronger exports of energy products and consumer goods. Imports were up 1.7% to $47.1 billion, mainly on higher imports of unwrought gold."

==========

USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canadian Trade Balance news event



 

EUR/JPY : Ichimoku Cloud

Scenario     
Timeframe    Weekly
Recommendation    BUY
Entry Point    123.24
Take Profit    124.00
Stop Loss    122.41
Key Levels    121.28 123.07 124.00 124.50

Let's look at the four-hour chart. Tenkan-sen line is above Kijun-sen, the red line is directed upwards, while the blue one remains horizontal. Confirmative line Chikou Span is above the price chart, current cloud is ascending. The instrument is trading above Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines; the Bullish trend is still strong. The closest support level is Tenkan-sen line (123.07). One of the previous maximums of Chikou Span line is expected to be a resistance level (124.00).

On the daily chart Tenkan-sen line is above Kijun-sen, the red line is directed upwards, while the blue one remains horizontal. Confirmative line Chikou Span is above the price chart, current cloud is ascending. The instrument is trading above Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines; the Bullish trend is still strong. The closest support level is Tenkan-sen line (121.28). One of the previous maximums of Chikou Span line is expected to be a resistance level (124.50).
It is recommended to open long positions at current price with Take Profit at the level of previous maximum of Chikou Span (124.00) line and Stop Loss at the level of Kijun-sen line (122.41).

 

Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.10 17:08

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speech and range price movement 

2017-05-09 12:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]

  • past data is -0.2%
  • forecast data is 0.3%
  • actual data is -0.1% according to the latest press release

[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks] = Speech about the impact of monetary policy at the Dutch House of Representatives, in Netherlands. 

==========

From official report:

  • "Specifically, the euro area faced two interlinked and successive crises – a financial crisis in 2008 and a sovereign debt crisis that started to emerge in 2011 and derailed the rebound. The recovery that began in mid-2013 lost steam in the summer of 2014 as the external environment became more uncertain. At the beginning of 2014, credit growth was contracting at an annual pace of more than 3%, while overall economic growth was stalling. Since the start of 2013, inflation had drifted consistently away from the ECB’s target rate of below but close to 2% over the medium term, reaching levels below 1%. Without counteracting measures, this low inflation could have turned into a deflationary spiral which would have deepened our economies’ woes considerably."
  • "However, in order to reap the full benefits of our monetary policy measures, other policy areas must contribute much more decisively to strengthening economic growth. This depends on the policies pursued by Member States, where national parliaments have a key role to play. But it also depends on our collective ability to further strengthen the architecture of Economic and Monetary Union in a way that fully reflects the interdependence among the euro area economies. Pursuing such policies will ensure a higher growth trajectory."

==========

EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB President Draghi Speech news event



 

Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.11 11:02

Trading the News: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision (based on dailyfx article)

  • "Even though the Bank of England (BoE) appears to be in no rush to lift the benchmark interest rate off of the record-low, the fresh updates to the quarterly inflation report may fuel the relief rally in the British Pound should the central bank highlight an improved outlook for the U.K. economy."
  • "Moreover, the policy statement may reveal a growing rift within the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) following the 8 to 1 split in March, and a greater dissent may heighten the appeal of Sterling as it boosts interest-rate expectations. In contrast, the majority may merely try to buy more time as ‘Brexit’ continues to cloud the outlook for growth & inflation, and more of the same from the BoE may undermine the recent recovery in the GBP/USD as market participants push back bets for a rate-hike."


Bullish GBP Trade: BoE Boosts Economic Forecasts, Reveals Larger Dissent

  • "Need a green, five-minute candle following the rate decision to consider a long GBP/USD trade".
  • "If market reaction favors a bullish Sterling trade, buy GBP/USD with two separate lots".
  • "Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward".
  • "Move stop to breakeven on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit".


Bearish GBP Trade: More of the Same From Governor Mark Carney & Co. 

  • "Need a red, five-minute GBP/USD candle to favor a short Sterling position".
  • "Carry out the same setup as the bullish Sterling trade, just in reverse".


Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart.

  • If D1 price breaks 1.2987 resistance level to above on close bar so the bullish trend will be continuing.
  • If price breaks 1.2830 to below on close daily bar so the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend will be started.
  • If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.

GBP/USD M5: range price movement by BOE Official Bank Rate news event


 
Technical analysis was provided with the following indicators from CodeBase (seems good indicators especially correlation chart):

  1. MFCS Currency Correlation Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  2. MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  3. ColorParabolic_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  4. BrainTrend2Sig - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (and same indicator with alert)
  5. Ichimoku Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  6. TrendlinesDay - indicator for MetaTrader 5
 

Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.16 14:14

Nikkei 225 Index - daily bullish; 20,015 is the key level (based on the article)

Daily shares price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is testing 20,015 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.


  • "The Nikkei 225 has made its highs for the year in the past week. Indeed, it is now loitering around peaks not seen since the end of 2015."
  • "Well, the technical signs are rather mixed as you’d expect. But they’re by no means universally gloomy. For one thing, the current thrust higher from April 17 has quite convincingly broken a notable down-channel in place since March 13. In the 21 trading sessions since that break the index has managed 13 daily gains and only seven (modest) losses on the way to current highs."
  • "Moreover, the last time the index got up to these levels, it only stayed there for about twelve trading sessions before collapsing in exhaustion. This was back in 2015. This time it has already occupied the heights around 199800 for eight trading days. So, a weekly close around current levels and range trading into next week would be a pretty good sign for those worried that history will repeat itself."


 

Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.01 21:06

This my post? red dotted lines are for possible sell stop trade, blue dotted lines are are possible buy stop ...

=============

Anyway - I just copied some latest summary from this thread :

=============

Market Condition Evaluation

story/thread was started from here/different thread

================================

The beginning:

  1. Market condition indicators/tools thread  
  2. MaksiGen Trading system (light Paramon): many variations of the system - the thread
  3. How to use Support and Resistance Effectively - educational thread
  4. Market condition and EAs thread 
  5. Trend indicators thread  
  6. Forex Market Conditions, a graphic depiction - the thread 
  7. Evaluation of the market condition using six SMA indicators thread 
  8. Multi-indics indicators thread 
  9. Candle time tools thread

================================

Market condition

  • the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
  • Summary about market condition theory is on this post 
  • Practical examples about every market condition case by indicators: starting from this page till this one
     
  • trendstrength_v2 indicator is here,
     
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator new version is here

================================ 

3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe 

================================  

PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.

 

================================ 

MaksiGen trading system 

================================ 

 Merrill's patterns are on this page.

 

================================

Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.

  

================================

Scalp_net trading system

  • template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.

  • scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
     
  • possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.
     

================================  

MTF systems 

more to follow ...

================================

MA Channel Stochastic system is here.

================================

Ichimoku


The beginning

  1. Simple Ichimoku System
  2. Simple Ichimoku System - rules for the systems
  3. Simple Ichimoku Scalping 

After


 

moneyline, 2008.11.09 07:18

Hi, since there's been questions about the varied Forex market conditions, here's a chart

that compares them.

moneyline


 

Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.20 10:18

Why The 200-Day Moving Average Is A Good Worry Signal (based on the article)


  • "U.S. markets have bounced back a bit after Wednesday’s decline, but many investors are still rattled by recent developments. Although this decline does not appear to be the big one, for a number of reasons, it’s possible that markets could fall further. Should we worry about that? I don’t think so. And the following indicator is the reason why."
  • "The 200-day moving average (MA)—which is the index’s average closing price over the past 200 days—is the best indicator there is, in my opinion. There’s nothing magical about 200 days—you could use 50, 100, 400, or 63.25 for that matter—but 200 days seems to be a sweet spot between false alarms and timeliness."
  • "Right now, the 200-day MA is around 19,550 for the Dow and 2,255 for the S&P 500. These levels would represent declines of just under 8% from the Dow’s high and just over 6% from the S&P’s high. Based on where the indices are today, they’d represent about a 5% decline for both. I’d really start paying attention then, but we are nowhere close to those levels right now."


