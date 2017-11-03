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Mikahekin_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator implements a breakout system using the Mikahekin indicator channel.
When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue for the growth of a financial asset, yellow color for its fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.
Fig. 1. Mikahekin_System
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18820
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