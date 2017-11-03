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Indicators

Mikahekin_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The indicator implements a breakout system using the Mikahekin indicator channel.

When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue for the growth of a financial asset, yellow color for its fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.

Fig. 1. Mikahekin_System

Fig. 1. Mikahekin_System

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18820

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