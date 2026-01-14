Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 217
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
But this pair is very dangerous one. Because of sudden movement.
Yes, EURGBP is very good for scalping and martingale on low timeframes.
But suddenly the price is going on quick uptrend/downtrend which is very bad for martingale and scalping.
Very bad? Why?
Because EA may hit stop loss or we may get margin calls.
Example:
Next time we will speak about the other pairs (more to follow).
But this pair is very dangerous one. Because of sudden movement.
Yes, EURGBP is very good for scalping and martingale on low timeframes.
But suddenly the price is going on quick uptrend/downtrend which is very bad for martingale and scalping.
Very bad? Why?
Because EA may hit stop loss or we may get margin calls.
Example:
There's EA specifically coded to trade this pair but on low liquidity period, mostly on session before Australian open with scalping and martingale type trading.
But if trade EURGBP in other session it will kill off account easily with its crazy move.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.04 20:32
Which currency pair to trade (based on the article)
The #1 Factor to Use in Deciding Which Pair(s) to Trade
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.06 08:15
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Rate Statement and Cash Rate, and range price movement
2017-06-06 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
==========
From official report:
==========
AUD/USD M5: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.07 08:05
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2017-06-07 02:30 GMT | [AUD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report:
==========
AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Gross Domestic Product news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.09 15:12
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2017-06-09 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From winnipegfreepress article:
==========
USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.14 07:48
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Current Account and range price movement
2017-06-13 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Current Account]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Current Account] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods, services, income flows, and unilateral transfers during the previous quarter.
==========
From official report:
==========
NZD/USD M5: range price movement by New Zealand Current Account news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.14 07:57
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Industrial Output and range price movement
2017-06-14 03:00 GMT | [CNY - Industrial Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Industrial Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers, mines, and utilities.
==========
From MarketWatch article :
==========
USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Industrial Output news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Forecast and levels for CAC 40
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.15 11:56
Quick Technical Overview - CAC 40: bearish ranging within Ichimoku cloud; 5,180 is the key
Daily price is broke 5,238 support level to below for the bearish reversal to be started. If the price breaks 5,180 support level on daily close bar so the price will be located on the bearish area of the chart with 4,980 support level as a nearest daily bearish target, otherwise - ranging within Ichimoku cloud.