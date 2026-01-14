Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 216
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.23 15:27
AUD/USD - rally within the bearish; 0.7488 and 0.7610 are the key resistance levels (based on the article)
Daily price is located below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart for the secondary rally to be started by 0.7488 resistance level to be broken to above with 0.7610 bullish reversal level as the next daily bullish target.
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.30 08:19
S&P 500 and Dow Jones: traders remain short (based on the article)
S&P 500 daily price was on the secondary correction and it was bounced from 2354 support level to below for 2418 resistance level to be tested. Anyway, the bearish divergence is appear on the daily price, while the ascending triangle pattern was formed for the price to be crossed to above for the bullish trend to be continuing. Strategy: stay neutral.
Dow Jones price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is on ranging within the following s/r levels:
Forecast for Q2'17 - levels for Brent Crude Oil
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.31 12:11
Crude Oil Medium-Term Technical Analysis: Daily Bearish Reversal; 50.69 support is the key
Daily price is below 100 period SMA (100 SMA) on 200 SMA crossing to below to be reversed from the ranging bullish to the premium bearish market condition. The price is within the following support/resistance levels:
RSI indicator is estimating the daily bearish trend to be started.
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.01 10:39
Brent Crude Oil and WTI - bullish ranging near above Ichimoku cloud; 43.55 for Brent Crude Oil and 42.18 for WTI are the keys (based on the article)
Weekly price for Crude Oil is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is ranging within 58.35 resistance level and 46.62 support level with the descending pattern tpo be formed for the price to be crossed 46.62 and with 43.55 bearish reversal support level.
==========
WTI weekly price is near and above Ichimoku cloud for the ranging within 55.21 bullish continuation resistance and 43.73 support level. Bearish descending pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for 42.18 bearish reversal support level as a target.
And this is the idea for the coders who want to create the system/EA trading in particular market condition:
Gold is Reaching at 1270
Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.01 21:04
How can we know: correction, or bullish etc (in case of using indicator for example)?
well ... let's take AbsoluteStrength indicator from MT5 CodeBase.
bullish (Bull market) :
bearish (Bear market) :
ranging (choppy market - means: buy and sell on the same time) :
flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) :
correction :
correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally) :
For example:
This is the bullish market condition example:
I just want to say that many trend-following traders (who are using trend following EA) do not like GBPUSD, and many scalpers and martingale guys like this pair.
Why?
You can see the situation with this pair (M15 t8imeframe) within 5 and half hour only to understand about how many market condition for this time:
Next pair is USDCHF.
Why USDCHF?
Because many newbies like this pair (and many trend following traders too).
This pair is providing the very clear trend:
Next pair is EURGBP.
I think we all knows that many traders are using this pair with scalping and martingale especially on lower timeframes (M1/M5/M15/M30)/
Why?
Because this pair is slowly going with ranging all the time.
Very slowly ranging which is very good for scalping and especially for martingale EAs: