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EUR/USD - bullish ranging within 1.1859/1.1584 levels (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging near and below Ichimoku cloud and Senkow Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. The price is testing resistance level at 1.1859 to above for the daily bullish reversal toi be started, otherwise - bullish ranging within 1.1859/1.1584 levels.
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Chart was made on MT5 with PriceChannel Parabolic system (MT5) from this post (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Dax Index - daily ranging bullish near bearish reversal; weekly bullish to be resumed (based on the article)
Daily price is located near and above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on ranging within wide s/r levels for the bullish trend to be resumed if 13,248 crossed to above or the bearish reversal to be started in case of the price breaks 12,844 support level to below on close daily bar.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Bovespa Index - daily ranging inside Ichimoku cloud; 76,251 is the key (based on the article)
The price on daily chart is on ranging market condition located inside Ichimoku cloud waiting for the direction of the trend to be started: 76,251 resistance level for the bullish reversal and 71,020 support level for the bearish trend to be resumed.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):
Top 5 Tips For New Bitcoin Investors (based on the article)
The more you understand the better off will be.
Risk is inherent to investment, and investors should keep in mind that digital currency is in a very early stage of development when compared to similar asset markets like the stock or bond markets. As for how best to enter positions, Tim Enneking, managing director of Crypto Asset Management, gave specific input. "Don’t chase Bitcoin prices. Decide on a entry point and stick with it," he said. "With Bitcoin, you’re almost always right in terms of foreseeable price action – it’s your timing that might be off. So, be patient, and let the Bitcoin price come to you." Once Bitcoin has reached the right price, Enneking suggested that investors refrain from buying their Bitcoin all at once. Instead, they should "stage in and stage out," meaning they should invest a little at a time, wait for a bit, and then invest some more.
Over the last several years, Bitcoin has produced some very impressive gains, and media outlets have developed a steady stream of stories about "Bitcoin millionaires." While these stories might tempt an investor to put all their money in Bitcoin, keep in mind that no investment professional would advise an individual to put all their eggs in one basket. When creating a diversified portfolio, investors could consider altcoins, more traditional assets such as stocks and bonds, or both.
While exchanges are a great place to purchase digital currencies, they may not be the best place to hold such assets. "Don't store coins on an exchange," emphasized Eliosoff. "In Bitcoin's short history many, many exchanges have gotten hacked," he noted.
The digital currency markets are notoriously volatile, and there are several strategies that investors can use to manage the inevitable price fluctuations.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, USD/CNH and Gold: U.S. Durable Goods Orders
2017-11-22 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From cnbc article :
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USD/JPY M1: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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USD/CNH M1: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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XAU/USD M1: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
The more you understand the better off will be.
The other name is backtest.
In addition, trading robots are able to help the traders. It just helps to the extent like a chess program helping a chess player. However, it is the player who has to deal with the high and low of the game, to match the program to its opponent and who will spend the winning prize.
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: bounced to bullish intra-day reversal; daily bullish ranging for direction; 63.39/63.68 levels are the keys
2017-11-22 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 1.9 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil M5: bounced to bullish reversal. The price was bounced from 62.58 support level to above for the breakout with the bullish reversal.
If the price breaks 63.39 resistance level to above on M5 close bar so the bullish trend will be started.
If the price breaks 62.58 support level to below on M5 close bar so the primary bearish trend will be resumed.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
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Crude Oil Daily: bullish ranging within narrow s/r levels. Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish ranging within 63.68 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed and 61.06 support level for the secondary correction to be started.
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Chart #1.
The chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Chart #2.
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
EUR/USD - daily bullish reversal; 1.1860 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is on the secondary rally for Ichimoku cloud together with 1.1860 to be crossing to above for the daily bullish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
EUR/USD - intra-day bullish breakout (based on the article)
Intra-day price on H4 chart is above 200 SMA in the bullish breakout: the price is testing resistance level at 1.1944 for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Weekly Outlook: 2017, November 26 - December 03 (based on the article)
The US dollar was on the back foot in the week of Thanksgiving and now we are back to business with a busy week. A mix of housing data, inflation figures, and an update on GDP stand out Here are the highlights for the upcoming week.