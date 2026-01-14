Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 224

New comment
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Gold is Reaching at 1270

Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.01 21:04

How can we know: correction, or bullish etc (in case of using indicator for example)?

well ... let's take AbsoluteStrength indicator from MT5 CodeBase.

bullish (Bull market) :

bearish (Bear market) :

ranging (choppy market - means: buy and sell on the same time) :


flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) :

correction :

correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally) :


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Gold is Reaching at 1270

Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.01 21:43

red lines are for sell (sell lines), blue lines are for buy (buy lines). So, bullish (uptrend) and bearish (downtrend) are separated by color of the lines in this indicator. Buy is main blue line is above blue signal line and both are in uptrend. If "sell within no buy" - this is correction (opposite for rally). if "no buy" and "no sell" - this is flat.
 

Market Condition

The beginning:

  1. Market condition indicators/tools thread 
  2. Market condition and EAs thread 
  3. How to use Support and Resistance Effectively - educational thread 
  4. Trend indicators thread
After

  1. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created) - the summary 
  2. Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - the key thread 
  3. Market condition - AbsoluteStrength indicator - the page

============

 
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.26 08:16

Bitcoin Is A 'Typical Bubble' (based on the article)

Daily price is located near and above 100 SMA/200 SMA bearish reversal area.

If the price breaks 13,881 resistance to above so the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
If the price breaks 8,771 support level to below so the bearish reversal will be started.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.


  • "Legendary investor George Soros joined a chorus of well-known investors calling bitcoin a bubble this week, making his remarks in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Thursday."
  • "Cryptocurrency is a misnomer and is a typical bubble, which is always based on some kind of misunderstanding," the financier and founder of the $26 billion Soros Fund Management said.
  • "Bitcoin is not a currency because a currency is supposed to be a stable store of value and the currency that can fluctuate 25% in a day can’t be used for instance to pay wages because wages drop by 25% in a day. It’s a speculation. Based on a misunderstanding," he added

==========

The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.14 17:40

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Consumer Price Index and range price movement 

2018-02-14 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.1%
  • forecast data is 0.3%
  • actual data is 0.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.5 percent in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index rose 2.1 percent before seasonal adjustment."

==========

EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Consumer Price Index news event 

EUR/USD M5

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.23 10:25

GBP/USD - intra-day rally bear bullish reversal; 1.3988 is the key (based on the article)

Intra-day H4 price is on secondary rally within the bearish area of the chart: the price is breaking 1.3988 resistance level to above to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition,

GBPUSD

  • "GBPUSD: Retail trader data shows 47.5% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.11 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 13 when GBPUSD traded near 1.38838; price has moved 0.6% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.4% lower than yesterday and 1.3% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.3% lower than yesterday and 9.4% lower from last week. "
  • "We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBPUSD prices may continue to rise. Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBPUSD trading bias."

============

The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post together with the following indicators:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning

Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.24 08:14

New article was published - 

----------------‌

Automatic construction of support and resistance lines



In this article, we will consider constructing support and resistance lines. The technical analysis of currency symbols is an important part of trading in financial markets. The automatic construction of these lines will simplify the work of financial analysts and traders accelerating technical analysis. Besides, the indicator described here can be used to develop Expert Advisors.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.15 02:58

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product and range price movement 

2018-03-14 21:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy. 

==========

From official report :

  • "Economic activity, as measured by gross domestic product (GDP), was up 0.6 percent in the December 2017 quarter, the second quarter in a row it rose 0.6 percent."
  • "Higher activity in the service industries was offset by a fall in the primary industries. Goods-producing industries also rose."

==========

NZD/USD M5: range price movement by New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product news event

NZDUSD price chart by MT5

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread


 

2stochm_v4 EA is on this post - 


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.29 18:34

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Gross Domestic Product and range price movement 

2018-03-29 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product edged down 0.1% in January, offsetting part of the 0.2% growth in December. The decline was mainly the result of lower output of non-conventional oil extraction and decreased activity in real estate. The 20 industrial sectors were evenly split between increases and decreases."

==========

USD/CAD M1: range price movement by Canada Gross Domestic Product news event 

USDCAD M1

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


1...217218219220221222223224225226227228229230231...244
New comment