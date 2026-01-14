Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 224
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Gold is Reaching at 1270
Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.01 21:04
How can we know: correction, or bullish etc (in case of using indicator for example)?
well ... let's take AbsoluteStrength indicator from MT5 CodeBase.
bullish (Bull market) :
bearish (Bear market) :
ranging (choppy market - means: buy and sell on the same time) :
flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) :
correction :
correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally) :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Gold is Reaching at 1270
Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.01 21:43red lines are for sell (sell lines), blue lines are for buy (buy lines). So, bullish (uptrend) and bearish (downtrend) are separated by color of the lines in this indicator. Buy is main blue line is above blue signal line and both are in uptrend. If "sell within no buy" - this is correction (opposite for rally). if "no buy" and "no sell" - this is flat.
Market ConditionThe beginning:
After
- Market condition indicators/tools thread
- Market condition and EAs thread
- How to use Support and Resistance Effectively - educational thread
- Trend indicators thread
============
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.15 18:43This is the usefull indicator for the trades who like divergence trading:
Divergence Petr - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.26 08:16
Bitcoin Is A 'Typical Bubble' (based on the article)
Daily price is located near and above 100 SMA/200 SMA bearish reversal area.
If the price breaks 13,881 resistance to above so the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
If the price breaks 8,771 support level to below so the bearish reversal will be started.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
==========
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.14 17:40
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2018-02-14 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.23 10:25
GBP/USD - intra-day rally bear bullish reversal; 1.3988 is the key (based on the article)
Intra-day H4 price is on secondary rally within the bearish area of the chart: the price is breaking 1.3988 resistance level to above to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition,
============
The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post together with the following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning
Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.24 08:14
New article was published -
----------------
Automatic construction of support and resistance lines
In this article, we will consider constructing support and resistance lines. The technical analysis of currency symbols is an important part of trading in financial markets. The automatic construction of these lines will simplify the work of financial analysts and traders accelerating technical analysis. Besides, the indicator described here can be used to develop Expert Advisors.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.15 02:58
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2018-03-14 21:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD M5: range price movement by New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
2stochm_v4 EA is on this post -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.29 18:34
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2018-03-29 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD M1: range price movement by Canada Gross Domestic Product news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: