Just want to remind about what I am doing on this thread:
I am testing Maksigen indicator within this thread (starting from page #7 here Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 ) by the following way: I am evaluating market condition using Absolute Strengh indicator on H4/D1 timeframe to select the pairs to trade and direction to open the trades for those pairs for the current day, and trading those pairs using MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF indicator on M1 timeframe.
And just to remind:
1. Trend following
1.1. Primary trend
- Uptrend (bullish)
- Downtrend (bearish)
1.2. Secondary trend.
- Correction
- Bear Market Rally
- Flat (non-trading)
- Ranging
2. Overbough/oversold ('top-and-bottom')
3. Breakout
I am sorry - I came too late to this thread so it is the situation with market condition for now.
EURUSD
It is correction on H4 timeframe:
D1 - bullish:
H1 - flat (non trading market condition:
M1 Maksigen indicator - no any breakout in the near future:
USDCHF
H4 - Bear Market Rally
D1 - bearish
H1 - ranging or flat
M1 - it may be interesting to watch this pair for possible sell trade (breakdown)
GBPUSD
H4 - correction
D1 - Bear Market Rally
H1 - bearish started on open bar
M1 - possible breakdown soon
I am not evaluating USDJPY and cross pairs because no time for that now (I came to this thread too later sorry).
So, basicly we can consider the following pairs/directions for the near future:
Because in case of GBPUSD:
So, the situation is not stable for GBPUSD. Same for USDCHF.
By the way, the level for possible sell stop order (pending order) for USDCHF is 0.9108; and for GBPUSD is 1.5776 for sell stop order and 1.5791 for buy stop order.
But as I said - the situation is not stable one so everything can be changed in any time (because main timeframes for those pairs were in secondary trend).