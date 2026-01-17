Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 244

Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.01 21:06

This my post? red dotted lines are for possible sell stop trade, blue dotted lines are are possible buy stop ...

Anyway - I just copied some latest summary from this thread :

Market Condition Evaluation

story/thread was started from here/different thread

The beginning:

  1. Market condition indicators/tools thread  
  2. MaksiGen Trading system (light Paramon): many variations of the system - the thread
  3. How to use Support and Resistance Effectively - educational thread
  4. Market condition and EAs thread 
  5. Trend indicators thread  
  6. Forex Market Conditions, a graphic depiction - the thread 
  7. Evaluation of the market condition using six SMA indicators thread 
  8. Multi-indics indicators thread 
  9. Candle time tools thread

Market condition

  • the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
  • Summary about market condition theory is on this post 
  • Practical examples about every market condition case by indicators: starting from this page till this one
     
  • trendstrength_v2 indicator is here,
     
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator new version is here
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator old version is on this post

  • AbsoluteStrengthMarket indicator is here to download.

  • good feature in Metatrader 5: moving  stop loss/take profit by mouse on the chart (video about howto) 

  • predictions are very different thing from technical/fundamental analytsis the post with explanation 

  • Technical vs. Fundamental; Short-Term vs. Medium-Term vs. Long-Term; Discretionary vs. Automated - the post

  • Market condition setup (indicators and template) is here
     

3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe 

PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.

 

MaksiGen trading system 

 Merrill's patterns are on this page.

 

Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.

  

Scalp_net trading system

  • template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.

  • scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
     
  • possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.
     

MTF systems 

more to follow ...

MA Channel Stochastic system is here.

Improved version of this system: post

Ichimoku


The beginning

  1. Simple Ichimoku System
  2. Simple Ichimoku System - rules for the systems
  3. Simple Ichimoku Scalping 

After


 

Optimizing Trend Strength: Trading in Trend Direction and Strength

This article aims to address both traders who have a difficulty in choosing the correct trade and trend direction and the traders who are looking to forge discipline and avoid or reduce losses by only taking trades in the trend direction by not trading against the trend or in short-term swings. It will also be excellent for the traders who have execution paralysis or overanalyze when they find a trade entry and hence end up losing the whole trade by not pushing the buttons and taking it because they could not identify the ideal trend direction and bias. I believe another beneficiary of this article is recently new or developing traders who are still grappling with the idea and difficulty in choosing the ideal trend direction, whether long-term, intraday, or overall trend strength and direction, to determine their trading decisions. 
 
Optimizing Trend Strength: Trading in Trend Direction and Strength
  • 2026.01.16
  • www.mql5.com
This is a specialized trend-following EA that makes both short and long-term analyses, trading decisions, and executions based on the overall trend and its strength. This article will explore in detail an EA that is specifically designed for traders who are patient, disciplined, and focused enough to only execute trades and hold their positions only when trading with strength and in the trend direction without changing their bias frequently, especially against the trend, until take-profit targets are hit.
