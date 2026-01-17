Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 244
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.01 21:06
This my post? red dotted lines are for possible sell stop trade, blue dotted lines are are possible buy stop ...
=============
Anyway - I just copied some latest summary from this thread :
=============
Market Condition Evaluation
story/thread was started from here/different thread
================================
The beginning:
================================
Market condition
================================
3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
================================
PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.
================================
MaksiGen trading system
================================
Merrill's patterns are on this page.
================================
Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.
================================
Scalp_net trading system
================================
MTF systems
more to follow ...
================================
MA Channel Stochastic system is here.
Improved version of this system: post #2342
================================
Ichimoku
The beginning
After
Optimizing Trend Strength: Trading in Trend Direction and Strength