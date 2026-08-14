How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning - page 9
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my God ! so huge info simply to read is problem !
but beginner should get that all in mind ...
besides he sees the most will loss after all,
so is any sense to begin ?
Just for newbies (if you are new to this website for example) - it is strongly recommended to read the following articles/posts/threads -
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1. User Memo
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 17:26Just some reminding about how to insert code to the post (for new users/newbies) - read here, and read whole the article: MQL5.community - User Memo
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2. How to make a search on the forum/mql5 portal
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.25 15:47
How to search:
How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
3. Summaries
3.1. How to Start with MT5, a summary ! (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning)
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
3.2. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
3.3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)
3.4. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo
3.5. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)
3.6. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)
3.7. Ichimoku
3.8. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents
3.9. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
3.10 All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming
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4. First key article:
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
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5. The second key article:
Limitless Opportunities with MetaTrader 5 and MQL5
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6. How to add the broker to MT5:
6.1. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
6.2. MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
6.3. MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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7. Signals
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8. Market
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9. MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5
9.1. How to subscribe to VPS https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530
9.2. You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892
9.3. MQL5 VPS description
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172553#comment_4185979
9.4. Monitor VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188920#comment_4800677
9.5. Synchronize -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508
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10. Brokers
10.1. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
10.2. Help for beginners
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214904
10.3. US brokers
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12423/page500#comment_4736742
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11. Promotion:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982032
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982030
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982036
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12. Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200
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13. General rules and best pratices of the Forum
13.1. Thread with the discussion
13.2. Forum rules
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14. The thread about threads: what's going around the forum everywhere
Good thread if you are looking for something new and modern (and free one)
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15. MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement thread
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16. How to subscribe to topic or invite a person into the topic - the thread
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All lessons of Codersguru:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175653
Mql - Metatrader Development Course | www.metatrader.info
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172885
All Codersguru lessons + questions/replies and so on are on this section Metatrader 4 mql 4 - Development course - Forex-TSD
Book:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/178427
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/178677
some usefull links:
can't you autotrade?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/177583
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175676
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172968
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173826
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175309
Trading technique (something about how to trade):
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173201
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general
Metatrader 5
MetaTrader 5 - everything for automated trading!
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum
Automated Trading Championship 2010
How to prepare metatrader for trading - read this thread.
Hi
I am a beginner, here is a list of resource very useful to help me learn and also to be familiar with the market trading, thank you.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.27 08:00
Freelance
The forum
The articles
Mini Market Emulator or Manual Strategy Tester
This article is mainly aimed at beginners who cannot wait to trade on a demo account and test their strategies.
Naturally, you might wonder: if there is a history chart where any strategy can be tested quickly and effectively, why are such difficulties needed? In practice, however, this does not always work: it often happens that a strategy with splendid backtest results works very poorly in the "live" market for some reason. At any rate, it is better to learn trading in systems more or less close to the reality. For instance, market emulators are quite sufficient (such programs can be bought on the Internet).
In this article, I want to discuss my own implementation of such a system in MetaTrader 5. I have written the "Mini Market Emulator" indicator with a limited functionality compared to the full version of the terminal. It is designed for theoretical verification of strategies.
And just to remind -
Good article was posted -
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Comparison of different types of moving averages in trading
Table of contents
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.12 08:23
MQL5.COMMUNITY PAYMENT SYSTEM
Internal payment system was initially created in MQL5.community for payment of fees to authors of Articles. But the community's life does not stay still, and plenty of services, useful for traders and implying commodity-money relations between two parties, has emerged on the web-site since the launch of the payment system:
The most popular payment systems WebMoney and PayPal are integrated for deposit and withdrawal. U.S. dollars are used as the currency unit. Eventually we implemented other ways of depositing to MQL5.community account: these are common plastic cards (CommerceGate), handy and rapid system not requiring additional confirmation (Neteller), and a solution oriented towards users from China (Netbanx).
Traders can also use MQL5 coupons to pay for products and services as well as to deposit funds to their accounts on the website. The coupons are distributed by some brokers among their clients for free.
Interesting article was published now -
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Night trading during the Asian session: How to stay profitable
Many traders often come across the notion of night trading. The first thing that comes to mind when meeting this concept is that trading is carried out at night. However, everything is simpler: because of the difference in time zones, the night in different parts of the world comes at different times. American and European trading sessions take place in time zones -4 and +1 relative to the UTC World Coordinated Time, respectively.