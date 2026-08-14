How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning - page 11
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Automatic construction of support and resistance lines
In this article, we will consider constructing support and resistance lines. The technical analysis of currency symbols is an important part of trading in financial markets. The automatic construction of these lines will simplify the work of financial analysts and traders accelerating technical analysis. Besides, the indicator described here can be used to develop Expert Advisors.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.11 15:31
There are some problem ...
It was many years ago when I asked one coder: "please, can you convert this good indicator onto EA".
He replied: "what?!"
I was really upset - what did I say wrong?
Well ...
Any coder understand any trading system in his programming way.
Example with this Scalp_net system (template is on this post):
and there are bar #0, bar #1 .... bar #10 ...
What is bar #0?
It is open bar.
What is bar #1?
It is close bar (or previous bar).
example:
So, if you make a request to the coder: "please code EA to me when EMA with period 55 is crossing EMA with period 200 ...". Coder will say "ok, which bar numbers"
What is the crossing?
It is bar #2 of fast EMA is below bar #2 if slow EMA
AND
bar #1 of fast EMA is above or equal bar 1 of slow EMA,
right? For uptrend (buy condition)
Paramon Trading System
The history of the development.
Paramon is username of the trader who created this system long time ago for Metatrader 3 (Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 did not exist in that time - it was very long time ago). Paramon named his system Paramon Scalping (but as we see - it is not real scalping). He did not use any indicators and he traded just price action only using M5 timeframe charts (MT3).
Later on - the other traders created indicators for MT3 and MT4 to use this system (Maksigen indicators or/and Paramon indicators) just because they could not trade live without any indicator (having just price only on the chart). For now - Paramon indicators were converted to MT5.
Paramon is legendary person and he was the first trader in our Metatrader world who started to trade breakout systems live on real account without any indicators placed on the chart.
We should always remember the people who were the first.
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How to Trade and Free to Download
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The largest Indian online gold dealer RSBL upgrades to MetaTrader 5
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.03.26 17:40
The upgrade to the new platform is coinciding with the 10th Anniversary of RiddiSiddhi Bullions Limited's RSBL Spot system. RSBL is India's leading bullion company, with a turnover of over $1.5 billion. Its RSBL Spot is one of the few platforms supporting physical gold and silver dealings and deliveries. The system today has astounding thousands of registered jewelers, spread across all the corners of India. All RSBL's clients will now be able to trade via the new-generation MetaTrader 5 platform.
RSBL Spot was the first system in India that allowed for real time, two-way Indian bullion price quotes that brought together the entire ecosystem on one platform, viz. dealers, jewelers and investors. All what is needed to open an account is KYC documentation, to gain access to loaded features such as live international rates, complete facilities for managing the account, access to research reports, recommendations and news updates. The system was initially launched on the MetaTrader 4 platform, and now the company sees the future of RSBL exclusively on MetaTrader 5.
Prithviraj Kothari, RiddiSiddhi Bullions Limited
Prithviraj Kothari, Managing Director of RiddiSiddhi Bullions Limited, comments, "With our web terminal and apps, RSBL Spot has taken online trading facilities to India's farthest corners, making it possible for the common man to benefit from investing in gold and silver. Now, we are upgrading the RSBL Spot system to MetaTrader 5. Generally, the new platform is expected to be the new standard in financial markets and excels MetaTrader 4 in all terms, so the choice was obvious for us. This is a big milestone for the entire RSBL family and for all Indian traders."
New good article was published today -
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ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento patterns. Search for patterns
Many traders are interested in searching for patterns on price charts. This search can be performed using the ZUP indicator platform. There are several options for working with the platform. First, you can search for known patterns with strictly set parameters. Second, you can adjust the parameters to your requirements. Third, you can create your own patterns using the ZUP graphical interface and save their parameters to a file. This capability allows you to quickly check, whether these new patterns can be found on charts.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.11 15:31
There are some problem ...
It was many years ago when I asked one coder: "please, can you convert this good indicator onto EA".
He replied: "what?!"
I was really upset - what did I say wrong?
Well ...
Any coder understand any trading system in his programming way.
Example with this Scalp_net system (template is on this post):
and there are bar #0, bar #1 .... bar #10 ...
What is bar #0?
It is open bar.
What is bar #1?
It is close bar (or previous bar).
example:
So, if you make a request to the coder: "please code EA to me when EMA with period 55 is crossing EMA with period 200 ...". Coder will say "ok, which bar numbers"
What is the crossing?
It is bar #2 of fast EMA is below bar #2 if slow EMA
AND
bar #1 of fast EMA is above or equal bar 1 of slow EMA,
right? For uptrend (buy condition)
I don't know how and where here can I start trading
I don't know how and where here can I start trading
You can start trading directly by clicking here: https://www.mql5.com/en/trading
If you have questions you can try the search function at the top right of the screen, or look it up on Google/Youtube.
Good article was published -
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Comparative analysis of 10 flat trading strategies
Trend following strategies are very popular and easy-to-use, especially for beginners. However, current markets have become more dynamic, while trend movements are less distinct (in terms of both range and duration). By not using the possibility of trading in flat or sideways markets, we lose potential profits. Trend following trading rules are simple: identify the signs of a trend and try to capitalize on it. Trading in flat periods differs much from that. During sideways movement, the price is in a small range and may stay unchanged for quite a long time. There is no directional movement in the market, and liquidity is low.