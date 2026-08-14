How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning - page 14
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Repainting Articles
Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.09 12:26
I did not find education trading articles about repainting and non-repainting. I think - you should look at the forum posts.
For example - there are the following indicators by categories :
- non-repainting. Most of the indicators are inside this category (most of the indicators are non-repainting). It means: if you see the signal so wait for the bar with the signal to be closed and new bar is opened. Traders are using non-repainting indicators to trade on close bar (classical way of trading for most of the traders). Some people confused 'non-repainting' with 'continuing painting'. For example, open bar is continuing paiting by itself together with value of any indicator. Close bar is not repainting by value together with non-repainting indicator.
- repainting indicators. There are many of them which were created especially for some different cases. Zigzag for example. Some of those indicators are used as the filters to filter false 'non-repainting signals' from the other indicators.
- re-calculating indicators. The values of those indicators are recalculated for n number of the bars. Indicators can be used a the filters or for technical analysis (not for direct trading).
- repainting by mistake made by coders. There are many examples of the indicators coded by coders in repainting way as the mistake (such as super signals etc).
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Sometimes - the people confused repainting with contrinuing painting, and trading on open bar with trading on close bar. We are having a lot of threads/articles about programming but just few threads about how to trade in practical way with a lot of indicators in CodeBase for example :)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Repainting Articles
Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.09 12:29
Just an example with PriceChannel Parabolic system (indicators, templates and howto instal and howto trade - are on this post by links):
So, this is classical way of trading - trading on close bar.
Developing a cross-platform Expert Advisor to set StopLoss and TakeProfit based on risk settings
As you probably know, following of money management rules is highly recommended for any trading. It means that one is not recommended to enter a trade in which more than N% of deposit can be lost.
N is chosen by the trader. In order to comply with this rule, one should correctly calculate the trading lot value.
At relevant master classes, presenters usually show a ready Excel file, which includes relevant lot calculation formulas for each symbol. And thus they obtain the required lot value by "simply entering" their stop loss value.
Is this really that "simple"? The lot calculation operation can take a minute or more. So when you finally determine the lot size, the price can move very far from the intended entry point. Moreover, this requires from you performing of extra operations. Another disadvantage of this method, is that manual calculations often increase the chance of making an error.
So let's try make this process really simple. To do this, we will create an Expert Advisor for setting the opening and Stop Loss prices in the visual mode. Based on these parameters and your risk value, the EA will set the appropriate lot value and will open a position in the relevant direction.
Extract profit down to the last pip
South African broker QuickTrade launches MetaTrader 5 and offers JSE stock trading
Desktop and web platform versions, as well as mobile apps for Android and iOS, have become available to the company's clients. The offering incorporates 190 trading symbols, including Forex pairs, international stock indices, commodity contracts and Johannesburg Stock Exchange instruments.
QuickTrade is an FSCA (the Financial Sector Conduct Authority) regulated broker which started providing services back in 2014.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.11.06 20:14
The beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 2201 has been released.
Update is available through Help -> Check for Updates.
As the people are continuing asking about how to select the signal so subscribe so I am reminding the following:
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Just some information about the Signal Service:
This is the information about where to start to.
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From the rules -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2019.12.04 10:51
This is the history of the development (everything except the beta builds) -
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What's new in MetaTrader 5
The history of updates of the desktop, mobile and web platforms
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Sergey Golubev, 2019.12.04 13:31
OpenCL
The forum
CodeBase
The articles
The blogs
The documentation
The market
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1260
MetaQuotes, 2020.01.23 09:54
The MetaTrader 4 update will be released on Friday, January the 24th, 2020. The update provides bug fixes and stability improvements.
The new version will be available through the Live Update system.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MQL5
Vladimir Karputov, 2020.03.05 18:31
Simple Advisor with Stop Loss and Take Profit
An example of a simple Expert Advisor that opens one position with the indicated Stop Loss and Take Profit.
To give a trade order to open a position with Stop Loss and Take Profit, you need to calculate these levels:
Variables declared at the global program level (in the 'header' of the adviser):
Input parameters:
OnTick:
Result: