How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning - page 22

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Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

MQL5.community - User Memo
MQL5.community - User Memo
  • www.mql5.com
You have just registered and most likely you have questions such as, "How do I insert a picture to my a message?" "How do I format my MQL5 source code?" "Where are my personal messages kept?" You may have many other questions. In this article, we have prepared some hands-on tips that will help you get accustomed in MQL5.community and take full advantage of its available features.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 4 platform build 1380

MetaQuotes, 2023.03.23 10:20

The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on Friday, March 24, 2023. This version provides error fixes and platform stability improvements.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.


 
The question:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Forwarding a message from MetaTrader5 to Telegram

lbgraf , 2023.04.16 11:49

Hello!

Can you please tell me how can I send messages to telegrams from MetaTrader5? any tried and true method

Thank you!!!

..and the reply:

 

It is recommended to read this announcement for something new in Metatrader 5 and MetaEditor concerning:

  • support for operations with ONNX machine learning models
  • implemented integration with Copilot (you can write a trading idea in a natural language, and Copilot will offer its MQL5 implementation)
  • ability to visualize machine learning models and neural networks using Netron
  • more..

The announcement:
MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 3770: Book or Cancel orders, AI coding assistant, and enhanced ONNX support

Documentation on MQL5: ONNX models
Documentation on MQL5: ONNX models
  • www.mql5.com
ONNX models - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
YouTube is always the best place when starting out, for anything you want to learn about. Look for structured content though, not fancy stuff.
 

Simple Mean Reversion Traiding Strategy

Simple Mean Reversion Traiding Strategy

Mean reversion is a type of contrarian trading where the trader expects the price to return to some form of equilibrium which is generally measured by a mean or another central tendency statistic. This article discusses a really simple mean reversion trading strategy.

Simple Mean Reversion Traiding Strategy
Simple Mean Reversion Traiding Strategy
  • www.mql5.com
Mean reversion is a type of contrarian trading where the trader expects the price to return to some form of equilibrium which is generally measured by a mean or another central tendency statistic.
 
I can't understand how to start with you 
 
Sudhir Roy #:
I can't understand how to start with you 
read this post
How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning
How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning
  • 2023.03.04
  • www.mql5.com
All lessons of Codersguru: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175653 Mql - Metatrader Development Course | www.metatrader.info https://www.mql5...
 

The announcements:

Does your broker offer free VPS for trading?
Does your broker offer free VPS for trading?
  • 2023.08.03
  • www.mql5.com
MetaQuotes is dedicated to expanding the algorithmic trading community worldwide. One of the most notable achievements is this MQL5...
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