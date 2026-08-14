How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and more -
----------------
How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT4 History data generation
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.28 10:58
Hi peperibal:
It is not a fully related to your questions but it is about what I am doing when I want to backtest/check/trade using some pair for example:
1. I open MT4.
2. Open USDJPY H1 chart (if I want to do something with this pair).
3. Go to Tools - History Center, find this pair and double mouse click on every pair's timeframe so
before double-mouse click on every timeframe there:
after:
So, by this action - I downloaded the history for this pair to MT4.
4. Now I want to transfer this history to the chart (to trade, for backtesting, and so on).
So, I change timeframe for USDJPY chart to M1, right mouse click on any space of the chart and choose 'Refresh', and all history is loaded to the chart - and I can see it from the Journal about how many bars were loaded from my MT4 History Center to this chart:
Same with M5 timeframe (Refresh), same with M15 and so on up to MN.
----
After that only I will backtesting/trading or whatsoever anything with this pair (USDJPY in our example).
Just my experience
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/86576/page2#comment_9926954
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Electra EA ** Released to Elite Members **
Sergey Golubev, 2009.02.15 05:51
And I am strongly recommending to read this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/178788 because it is explanation about some classification of the EAs concerning the risk of trading. For example some EAs are very profitable but very risky. And some EAs are risky because of the nature of those EAs. For example, martingale and MTF EAs are very risky because EAs are martingale or MTF. It was coded like that. Some EAs are not risky to trade. It depends of the nature of the EAs and classification.
It is also good to know concerning RAS service: some sellers in RAS are using some systems which are risky one because of the system itself.
For example:
- MTF EAs are more risky than martingale (in most of the cases).
- grid is more risky than MTF;
- breakout systems (manual systems or EAs) are more risky than trend following systems.
And so on.
It is necessary to know the risk which was included inside the system itself.
It is the same as the vehicle is going on 400 km per hour ... 400 km per hour in the town is more risky than 50 km/h, right? And it depends on the classification of the vehicle as well, right?
So, it is the same for EAs ... different classifications ... coded for different cases in the life and so on.
Extracting structured data from HTML pages using CSS selectors
The MetaTrader development environment enables the integration of applications with external data, in particular with the data obtained from the Internet using the WebRequest function. HTML is the most universal and the most frequently used data format on the web. If a public service does not provide an open API for requests or its protocol is difficult to implement in MQL, the desired HTML pages can be parsed. In particular, traders often use various economic calendars. Although the task is not so relevant now, since the platform features the built-in Calendar, some traders may need specific news from specific sites. Also, we sometimes need to analyze deals from a trading HTML report received from third parties.
The MQL5 ecosystem provides various solutions to the problem, which however are usually specific and have their limitations. On the other hand, there is kind of "native" and universal method to search and parse data from HTML. This method is connected with the use of CSS selectors. In this article we will consider the MQL5 implementation of this method, as well as examples of their practical use.
A DLL for MQL5 in 10 Minutes (Part II): Creating with Visual Studio 2017
This article was created as a development of ideas from the earlier published article related to DLL creation with Visual Studio 2005/2008. The original basic article has not lost its relevance and thus if you are interested in this topic, be sure to read the first article. However much time has passed since then, so the current Visual Studio 2017 features an updated interface. The MetaTrader 5 platform has also acquired new features. Obviously, there is a need to update the information and consider some new features. In this article, we will pass all steps from the development of the DLL project in Visual Studio 2017 to connection of a ready DLL to the terminal and its use.
The article is intended for beginners who want to learn how to create and connect C++ libraries to the terminal.
build 2060 -
How can I find the broker
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Searching for my perfect broker (minimum spread, maximum pending orders)
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.04.17 05:58
We are not allowed to discuss, suggest or promote brokers in this forum, so you have to make your own search online.
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Help for beginners
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214904
Developing graphical interfaces based on .Net Framework and C# (part 2): Additional graphical elements
Since October 2018, MetaTrader 5 supports integration with Net Famework libraries. This set of libraries is actually much more than a framework or a specialized system for performing a specific range of tasks, like drawing graphical windows or implementing a network interaction. Net Framework has literally everything. It allows developing websites (Net Core, MVC), creating system applications having a unified professional interface (Windows Forms), building complex distributed systems with data exchange between nodes and working with databases (Entity Framework). Besides, Net Framework is a huge community of programmers and companies with thousands of various open source projects. If the interaction is organized properly, all this can be available in MQL today.
In this article, we will continue to develop the functionality of GuiController created in the first part. This functionality is aimed at interacting with the graphical functionality of the Net Framework based on the Windows Forms technology. Currently, plenty of info is available on MQL graphical features. There are a lot of various libraries that do more or less the same by means of MQL. Therefore, I do not want this material to be perceived by readers as "another library for working with forms". In fact, this material is only a part of a large series of articles describing interaction with Net Framework and gradually revealing boundless features of this software platform. Windows Forms is only one of the building blocks within this platform, although a very convenient and comprehensive one, just like any part of the Net technology. The Windows Forms graphical subsystem is a great starting point for exploring this framework. After proper studying, it can be applied in other interactions with Net Framework. Besides, it also allows creating quite efficient and, most importantly, easy-to-implement trading panels, EA configuring windows, advanced graphical indicators, robot control systems and other things related to interaction between users and the trading platform.
============
Summaries
1. How to Start with MT5, a summary ! (incl the previous thread: How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning)
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
2. MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary
3. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
4. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)
5. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo
6. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)
7. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)
8. All about mql OOP
9. Ichimoku
10. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents
11. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
12. All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming
============