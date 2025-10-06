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Crypto News - Bitcoin: intra-day ranging within reversal area; weekly possible breakout to the bullish reversal; 11,000 is the next target (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Markit Germany Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and range price movement
2020-02-21 08:30 GMT | [EUR - German Flash Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - German Flash Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Markit German PMI news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Ifo Business Climate and range price movement
2020-02-24 09:00 GMT | [EUR - German Ifo Business Climate]
[EUR - German Ifo Business Climate] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, wholesalers, services, and retailers.
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From marketscreener article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German Ifo Business Climate news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Dow Jones Industrial Average - daily bearish breakdown; 27,906 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): CB Consumer Confidence
2020-02-25 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY): United States New Residential Sales
2020-02-26 15:00 GMT | [USD - New Home Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - New Home Sales] = Annualized number of new single-family homes that were sold during the previous month.
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From forbes article :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States New Home Sales news events
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States New Home Sales news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily/weekly bearish to be resumed with 53.09 target
2020-02-26 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 500 thousand barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
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The chart was made on monthly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Sell Bonds Now (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2020-03-03 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
The articles