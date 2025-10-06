Press review - page 330
EUR/USD Forecast June 29 – July 3 (based on forexcrunch article)
EURUSD was watching Greece very carefully with contrasting news causing confusion. The story became more dramatic after markets closed with the announcement of post-deadline referendum. In the last and busy week of H2, we have important inflation numbers and PMIs. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.
The reported breakthrough in the Greek crisis on Monday did not last long as the skies darkened on Wednesday and Thursday. New hopes for a deal on Friday still lacked a few key factors. The euro has been reacting to the headlines, but often falling on good news. One reason is the refocusing on monetary policy divergence, that favors the dollar, and the other is that the common currency has become a funding or even a “safe haven” currency. But, in case of a “Grexit” or a “Grexident”, it is clear that the euro would plunge that is already worrying some brokers. The most recent development was the announcement of a referendum on the rejected proposals. This is planned for after the deadline, assuming that the Eurogroup approves a temporary extension of the deadline, which seems unlikely as of Saturday at noon. And, the referendum law still has to pass in the Greek parliament. The crisis has overshadowed data, which has been balanced: better than expected PMIs but a weak IFO read. In the US, figures have been more positive than negative, with home sales leading the way ahead of a busy but short week in the US.
Crédit Agricole for US Week Ahead and What We’re Watching: NFP, EUR, USD, JPY & Greece Outcomes (based on efxnews article)
USD. Next week’s labour data should keep Fed rate expectations supported to the benefit of the greenback.
EUR. Regardless of any positive developments, related to Greece, we expect the EUR to remain subject to downside risk. This is due to the ECB’s aggressive policy stance.GBP. Wealth effects to aid consumer spending. With Eurozone financial problems likely to persist irrespective of any Greek deal, the superior UK economic outlook should continue to support GBP in the week ahead.
JPY. Tankan unlikely to lift investor spirits. In keeping with the more cautious BoJ message expressed in recent weeks, key Japanese indicators this week should remain soft.
Morgan Stanley - EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD: Outlooks For The Coming Week (based on efxnews article)
"EUR: Markets Still Waiting for Greece. Bearish.
We remain bearish EUR over the medium term but believe that short term trading will be dominated by market risk appetite. Should European equities sell off as concerns about Greece rise, European investors would need to buy back their short EUR currency hedges, supporting the currency. That said, Greece remains a major risk and tensions are escalating, which could drive markets to increase the risk premia in the price of EUR, weighing on the currency.
JPY: Flows Keep JPY Supported. Bullish.
We believe JPY is likely to be one of the outperformers over the coming months and treat it like our quasi-dollar. Flow data suggests that Japanese investors continue to be net sellers of foreign bonds, driven by the higher volatility and thus this prevents the JPY weakening further. The key risk over the coming weeks is market’s risk appetite. A deterioration from negative news from Greece could be a further support for the JPY. We like medium term EURJPY short positions.
GBP: Strong Wages Keep GBP Supported. Neutral.
GBPUSD is being mainly driven by rate expectations and should the recent strong wage data be sustained then this should bring forward rate expectations. This week the BoE’s Weale suggested that he could vote for a rate hike as early as August. We believe there is potential for GBPUSD to reach 1.60 but prefer buying on the crosses, in particular against the NOK where an accommodative central bank highlights the divergences between the two currencies.
CAD: Trades with Oil. Bearish.
We believe CAD is likely to weaken over the medium term in line with other commodity currencies and still observe a strong correlation with oil. The upcoming CPI print will be important, given prices have been on a down trend, and we believe the Bank of Canada could generally be too optimistic. Markets are pricing in little chance of a cut, and should this increase, it could weaken CAD in an environment of broader USD strength.
AUD: External and Domestic Pressures. Bearish.
We expect the AUDUSD uptrend to remain limited and would sell on rebounds. The outlook on the economy remains weak and now that iron ore prices are expected to weaken over the coming months from increased supply, there could be a renewed story to support the next leg lower in the AUD. Indeed, the RBA needs to remain dovish for our near term story to hold so it is a risk if the governor sounds less dovish than markets have come to rely on. 0.76 is a key support level."
COT report by Scotiabank: Takeaways On USD, EUR, AUD, & Other Majors (based on efxnews article)
EUR sentiment deteriorated for the first week in four, the net short widening $1.3bn to $13.9bn. Its w/w shift was the result of a paring back in both long and short positions, highlighting a broader trend of withdrawal in traders’ participation as a result of elevated uncertainty and the binary nature of Greek risk.
Investors pared back JPY risk in a manner similar to that observed in EUR, albeit to a greater degree with a $2.7bn decline in gross longs and $2.0bn decline in gross shorts. The pattern suggests that traders await a greater degree of certainty in the face of binary Greek risk.
CAD sentiment has deteriorated for the third week in four, the net short widening $0.4bn to $1.4bn on the back of a decline in gross longs—falling to their lowest levels since June 2013.
AUD sentiment is also bearish, albeit modestly so with a net short at $0.7bn. Investors in appear cautious in adding to risk in either CAD or AUD, waiting for a breakout of their relatively narrow ranges.
Forex technical analysis: EURUSD gaps. What is the trading strategy? (based on forexlive article)
'Looking at the daily chart below, the price has been able to extend below the 50% of the move up from the March low at 1.04617 to the high from May at 1.14658. That level comes in at 1.09638. This remains a key level to get below - and satay below if the bears are to extend the range further.'
'Above, there a slew of old swing lows and highs at 1.1032 to 1.1065. The 100 day MA is at 1.1049 (key level). I would expect that sellers will lean against the 1.1032-49 area as a risk defining level in trading today. It would seem to me that the 100 day MA should be a key "line in the sand" for the pair from a technical perspective. We should not trade above this level.'
Credit Agricole - 'A Referendum On EUR': What's Next For Greece? (based on efxnews article)
"The upcoming referendum is in fact a referendum on the Greek membership in the Eurozone. Indeed, if the people of Greece turn down the reform proposal, the country will end up with no creditor funding (and no ECB support for its banks). A default should follow and, with Greece still cut off from the global capital markets and with no sovereign default resolution mechanism in place in the Eurozone, the government will be forced to raid domestic deposits or issue IOUs. The latter will be in violation of the EZ treaties and mean Greece should ultimately leave the EUR."
"Needless to say, social tensions should escalate and political uncertainty soar, pushing the economy closer to the precipice."
"Given the gravity of the decision, we still think the people of Greece will choose to stay in the EUR and agree to the creditors' reform proposal on July 5."
Danske Bank 'Buy SEK, NOK, CHF And Sell NZD, USD, CAD for this week' (based on efxnews article)
Bank of America Merrill Lynch for EURUSD: Monetary Policies Vs Greece (based on efxnews article)
FED, ECB, Greece:
"The Greek Referendum will drive headlines for the near-term. We believe that divergence of monetary policies is a more powerful EUR driver than Greek risks. In this context, the timing of the first Fed rate hike (September is our call) and the ECB’s tone (the market misread the ECB’s message to get used to volatility) are more important for the euro than Greek headlines. Whilst Greek headlines and deadlines are clearly urgent, and the market implications in our view both important and not priced in the short-run, ultimately the evolution of monetary policy is in our mind more important," BofA argues.
"We remain bearish EUR/USD, but the uncertainty around the Fed is not bolstering our conviction levels. The euro’s reaction to Greek headlines has been puzzling, sometimes weakening in response to positive headlines for a deal. In part, this is because the USD is oversold. It can also be that the market does not believe that a deal will fully address Grexit risks, which in turn suggests that the ECB is likely to keep QE to be able to address periphery risks and push against a rates sell-off. This could explain the negative correlation between European equities and the Euro recently. Our view remains that tail risks in Greece are negative for the Euro," BofA adds.
Forecasts:
"We have marked-to market our Q3 EUR/USD projection, but keep our end-year projection to 1.00. This assumes that US data will improve in H2, the Fed will start hiking rates in September, the ECB will push against the recent sell-off in rates, inflation will remain below the ECB’s target path, and the market will start expecting the ECB to continue with QE after September 2016," BofA projects.
"At the same time, we expect the Fed to push against any strengthening of the USD that goes beyond what data would justify. We do not expect Grexit in our baseline, but believe that Greek risks will continue weighing on the Euro, with Grexit risks increasing as long as Greece remains in a grey zone," BofA adds.
Trading the News: U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (based on dailyfx article)
An upward revision in the U.K. 1Q Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may heighten the appeal of the British Pound and spur a near-term advance in GBP/USD as it puts increased pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Signs of a stronger recovery may spur a growing dissent within the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) as board member Martin Weale sees scope to raise the benchmark interest rate as early as August, and we may see a growing number of BoE officials adopt a hawkish tone over the coming months should the fundamental developments coming out of the U.K. boost the outlook for growth and inflation.
However, the slowdown in building activity along with the softening in private-sector credit may lead to a lackluster GDP print, and fears of a slower recovery may drag on the British Pound as it gives the central bank greater scope to retain its wait-and-see approach throughout 2015.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish GBP Trade: U.K. Economy Expands Annualized 2.5% or Greater
Bearish GBP Trade: 1Q GDP Falls Short of Market Expectations
- Need to see green, five-minute candle following the GDP report to consider a long trade on GBP/USD.
- If market reaction favors a long sterling trade, buy GBP/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short GBP/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bullish sterling trade, just in reverse.
GBPUSD Daily
Impact that the U.K. GDP report has had on GBP/USD during the last release
- After carving a higher-high in June, will retain a
constructive outlook for GBP/USD as long as the RSI retains the bullish
momentum carried over from back in April.
- Interim Resistance: 1.5929 (June high) to 1.5940 (61.8% expansion)
- Interim Support: 1.5550 (50% retracement) to 1.5570 (38.2% retracement)
(1 Hour post event )
(End of Day post event)
2014
GBPUSD M5: 28 pips price movement by GBP - GDP news event
Euro area annual inflation down to 0.2% (based on official report)
Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 0.2% in June 2015, down from 0.3% in May 2015, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
EURUSD M5: 35 pips price movement by EUR - CPI Flash Estimate news event: