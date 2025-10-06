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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Private Capital Expenditure and range price movement
2019-11-28 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Private Capital Expenditure]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Private Capital Expenditure] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of new capital expenditures made by private businesses.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Private Capital Expenditure news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Crude Oil - ranging within 64.25/58.23 support/resistance levels (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2019-12-03 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: bullish ranging near the bearish reversal; 5,000 psy level is the key(based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2019-12-04 00:30 GMT | [AUD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia GDP news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BOC Rate Statement
2019-12-04 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CNH: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
2019-12-04 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers, excluding the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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GBP/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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The charts were made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement
2019-12-05 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
What To Expect From The November Jobs Report (based on the article)
Dow Jones Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crude Oil - bullish trend to be started; 69.44 is the bullish target for Brent Crude Oil; 66.56 is the bullish target for West Texas Intermediate (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: