Press review - page 660

New comment
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Private Capital Expenditure and range price movement 

2019-11-28 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Private Capital Expenditure]

  • past data is -0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.0%
  • actual data is -0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Private Capital Expenditure] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of new capital expenditures made by private businesses.

==========

From official report :

  • "The seasonally adjusted estimate for total new capital expenditure fell by 0.2% in the September quarter 2019. This follows a fall of 0.6% in the June quarter 2019. The seasonally adjusted estimate for total new capital expenditure fell by 0.2% in the September quarter 2019. This follows a fall of 0.6% in the June quarter 2019."

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Private Capital Expenditure news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Private Capital Expenditure news event

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Crude Oil - ranging within 64.25/58.23 support/resistance levels (based on  the article)

Brent Crude Oil weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Oil rose in November, normally a weak month. When oil has risen in the month of November in the past, it has risen in 10 of 13 cases in the month of December. Apparently, when oil overrides the usual November weakness, the momentum carries through into the next month. When oil has fallen in past Novembers, oil has risen in only 9 of 23 cases in December. In the average month, December has been up in 53% of all cases. I conclude that oil will rise next month but only moderately. "
  • "The monthly cycle is in an ascending mode and rises into February. The weekly cycle is falling in December offsetting some of the monthly cycle strength, so the result is likely to be a volatile trading range followed by a January-February rally. The combination of increasing seasonal strength and rising cycles will lift prices as December concludes. Oil will likely be at the $64-$65 level by the end of January."

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Oil To Rise Into December-January
Oil To Rise Into December-January
  • 2019.11.29
  • Bill Sarubbi
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c17="" innerhtml=" Oil rose in November, normally a weak month. When oil has risen in the month of November in the past, it has risen in 10 of 13 cases in the month of December. Apparently, when oil overrides the usual November weakness, the momentum carries through into the next month. When oil has fallen in past Novembers...
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2019-12-03 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.75%
  • forecast data is 0.75%
  • actual data is 0.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

==========

From official report :

  • "The outlook for the global economy remains reasonable. While the risks are still tilted to the downside, some of these risks have lessened recently. The US–China trade and technology disputes continue to affect international trade flows and investment as businesses scale back spending plans because of the uncertainty. At the same time, in most advanced economies unemployment rates are low and wages growth has picked up, although inflation remains low. In China, the authorities have taken steps to support the economy while continuing to address risks in the financial system. Interest rates are very low around the world and a number of central banks have eased monetary policy over recent months in response to the downside risks and subdued inflation. Expectations of further monetary easing have generally been scaled back. Financial market sentiment has continued to improve and long-term government bond yields are around record lows in many countries, including Australia. Borrowing rates for both businesses and households are at historically low levels. The Australian dollar is at the lower end of its range over recent times."
  • "After a soft patch in the second half of last year, the Australian economy appears to have reached a gentle turning point. The central scenario is for growth to pick up gradually to around 3 per cent in 2021. The low level of interest rates, recent tax cuts, ongoing spending on infrastructure, the upswing in housing prices and a brighter outlook for the resources sector should all support growth. The main domestic uncertainty continues to be the outlook for consumption, with the sustained period of only modest increases in household disposable income continuing to weigh on consumer spending. Other sources of uncertainty include the effects of the drought and the evolution of the housing construction cycle."

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Crypto News - Bitcoin: bullish ranging near the bearish reversal; 5,000 psy level is the key(based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Bitcoin prices have been trading within a relatively tight range lately, experiencing minimal volatility as market observers wait for the next major catalyst to drive the cryptocurrency higher or lower. The digital asset started moving primarily between $7,200 and $7,800 late last month, narrowing to a smaller range of roughly $7,200 to $7,400 on November 30th, CoinDesk price data shows. The cryptocurrency has been experiencing this relative calm as it follows a broader, downward trend, during which it has repeatedly notched lower highs, additional CoinDesk figures reveal."

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF
MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF
  • www.mql5.com
The indicator draws support/resistance lines and the trend lines in the chart. At first it was used as a part of Paramon scalping on М5 and М15 timeframes. Later it was used as an independent indicator to trade on М1 and H4/D1. Support/resistance lines and trend lines are drawn on the number of bars that can be changed in the indicator...
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement 

2019-12-04 00:30 GMT | [AUD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.5%
  • actual data is 0.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Australian economy grew by 0.4% in seasonally adjusted chain volume terms in the September quarter."
  • "Domestic final demand contributed 0.2 percentage points to GDP growth, driven by the public sector."

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  GDP news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia GDP news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BOC Rate Statement

2019-12-04 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 1.75%
  • forecast data is 1.75%
  • actual data is 1.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Bank of Canada today maintained its target for the overnight rate at 1 ¾ percent. The Bank Rate is correspondingly 2 percent and the deposit rate is 1 ½ percent. The Bank’s October projection for global economic growth appears to be intact. There is nascent evidence that the global economy is stabilizing, with growth still expected to edge higher over the next couple of years. Financial markets have been supported by central bank actions and waning recession concerns, while being buffeted by news on the trade front. Indeed, ongoing trade conflicts and related uncertainty are still weighing on global economic activity, and remain the biggest source of risk to the outlook. In this context, commodity prices and the Canadian dollar have remained relatively stable."

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CNHISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

2019-12-04 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 54.7
  • forecast data is 54.5
  • actual data is 53.9 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers, excluding the manufacturing industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "The report was issued today by Anthony Nieves, CPSM, C.P.M., A.P.P., CFPM, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee: “The NMI® registered 53.9 percent, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the October reading of 54.7 percent. This represents continued growth in the non-manufacturing sector, at a slightly slower rate. The Non-Manufacturing Business Activity Index decreased to 51.6 percent, 5.4 percentage points lower than the October reading of 57 percent, reflecting growth for the 124th consecutive month."

==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by  ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

==========

GBP/USD: range price movement by  ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

==========

USD/CNH: range price movement by  ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

=========

The charts were made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement 

2019-12-05 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 0.2%
  • forecast data is 0.3%
  • actual data is 0.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

==========

From official report :

  • "The trend estimate rose 0.2% in October 2019. This follows a rise of 0.2% in September 2019, and a rise of 0.2% in August 2019."
  • "The seasonally adjusted estimate was relatively unchanged (0.0%) in October 2019. This follows a rise of 0.2% in September 2019, and a rise of 0.4% in August 2019."

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Retail Sales news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

What To Expect From The November Jobs Report (based on the article)

  • "The U.S. economy added a much better than expected 128,000 jobs in October, with the unemployment rate at 3.6%—near a 50-year low. But some of the recent jobs data has been confusing, CNBC points out: The latest weekly unemployment claims dropped to a seven-month low, even as recent ADP data showed private sector jobs in November grew at the slowest rate—by just 67,000—in six months."

Dow Jones Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Dow Jones Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

  • "The U.S. economy added a much better than expected 128,000 jobs in October, with the unemployment rate at 3.6%—near a 50-year low. But some of the recent jobs data has been confusing, CNBC points out: The latest weekly unemployment claims dropped to a seven-month low, even as recent ADP data showed private sector jobs in November grew at the slowest rate—by just 67,000—in six months".
  • "November will likely see solid job growth, with economists polled by Dow Jones forecasting 187,000 jobs added last month—one of the highest preliminary estimates this year, thanks to a temporary boost from General Motors autoworkers, who returned to work after weeks of striking for better wages".
  • "The consensus on the unemployment rate is that it will remain unchanged from last month, hovering at 3.6%".
  • "While the official consensus is around 180,000 jobs added, we’ll likely see tempered expectations going into tomorrow’s numbers,” predicts Mark Freeman, chief investment officer at Socorro Asset Management".

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Here’s What To Expect From The November Jobs Report, According To Market Experts
Here’s What To Expect From The November Jobs Report, According To Market Experts
  • 2019.12.05
  • Sergei Klebnikov
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c17="" innerhtml=" Friday’s jobs report will deliver key insights into the U.S. economy. Lynne Sladky/ASSOCIATED PRESS Topline: With the U.S. Labor Department set to release its monthly jobs report on Friday, Wall Street will be watching the numbers closely to gauge the economy’s momentum and see whether the stock market can...
 

Crude Oil - bullish trend to be started; 69.44 is the bullish target for Brent Crude Oil; 66.56 is the bullish target for West Texas Intermediate (based on the article)

Brent Crude Oil weekly Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Succumbing to market pressure, crude producers' group OPEC and its 10 non-OPEC allies intervened to deepen their ongoing output cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) by another 500,000 bpd on Friday (December 6) following the conclusion of their meeting of ministers in Vienna, Austria. In a surprise for the market, OPEC revealed that bulk of the burden will largely fall on Saudi Arabia's shoulders, with the kingdom announcing it would cut "voluntarily" by 400,000 bpd. That marks an increase of 167,000 bpd and would keep Riyadh's headline production at 9.744 million bpd. Many OPEC members, often accused of non-compliance with the promised cuts, came out to say they would be pitching in."
  • "For now though, oil benchmarks have responded positively. At 17:37 GMT on Friday, the Brent front-month contract was up +1.20% or 76 cents to $64.15 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was trading 1.01% or 59 cents higher at $59.02 per barrel."

West Texas Intermediate weekly Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Short-term gains are there for the taking with this surprise to the upside, but the real test would come early in the New Year. For now, OPEC and its allies have given up yet more ground and risked market share for the sake of gains that remain uncertain."

============

The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

OPEC+ Surprises Oil Market With Saudi-Led Additional Production Cuts
OPEC+ Surprises Oil Market With Saudi-Led Additional Production Cuts
  • 2019.12.06
  • Gaurav Sharma
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c17="" innerhtml=" Succumbing to market pressure, crude producers' group OPEC and its 10 non-OPEC allies intervened to deepen their ongoing output cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) by another 500,000 bpd on Friday (December 6) following the conclusion of their meeting of ministers in Vienna, Austria. In a surprise for...
1...653654655656657658659660661662663664665666667...732
New comment