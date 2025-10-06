Press review - page 671

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FTSE 100 - daily bearish ranging waiting for direction of the bearish breakdown or the bear market rally ro be started (based on the article)

FTSE 100 daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Lacking notable upward momentum in the FTSE 100 stalls having failed to break above the 2016 lows. Consequently, the FTSE 100 remains at risk of a test of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement with a closing break below opening room for a move towards the psychological 5000 level."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts
DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts
  • Justin McQueen
  • www.dailyfx.com
Equity markets resumed its bearish trend after month and quarter portfolio rebalancing flows waned, confirming what had been a bear market rally. The economic backdrop remains very weak and will continue to do so amid the continued spread of the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown procedures. The latest jobs report showed what is just the...
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2020-04-07 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

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From official report :

  • "At its meeting today, the Board reaffirmed the targets for the cash rate and the yield on 3-year Australian government bonds of 25 basis points, as well as the other elements of the package announced on 19 March 2020."
  • "Financial market volatility has been historically high and many markets around the world have been dislocated. There are, however, some signs that markets are working more effectively than they were a few weeks ago. This improvement partly reflects the substantial measures undertaken by central banks."
  • "The Board is committed to doing what it can to support jobs, incomes and businesses as Australia deals with the coronavirus. The comprehensive policy package announced last month will also support the expected recovery. The Board will not increase the cash rate target until progress is being made towards full employment and it is confident that inflation will be sustainably within the 2–3 per cent target band."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: ranging; 36.11 is the key for the daily bear market rally to be started

2020-04-08 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 13.8M
  • forecast data is 9.8M
  • actual data is 15.2M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 15.2 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: European Central Bank (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts

2020-04-09 12:30 GMT | [EUR - ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts] = More hawkish than expected is good for currency.

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From official report :

  • "The President started the meeting by observing that, while the policy measures taken by the Governing Council at its monetary policy meeting on 11-12 March 2020 had been well calibrated at the time, the scale of the challenges faced had been highly uncertain. Meanwhile, the situation had deteriorated significantly, with nearly all euro area countries in full containment mode owing to the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The situation was unprecedented and the repercussions were also impossible to forecast accurately. Uncertainty on the economic front was creating severe strains in the financial markets, while the message that, first and foremost, fiscal support was required had been well understood, and many governments had already responded. Faced with the risk of the ECB’s monetary policy transmission becoming significantly impaired, there was an urgent need for the Governing Council to reassess its policy stance and instruments to address the economic consequences of the evolving coronavirus pandemic."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2020-04-09 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 30.3K
  • forecast data is -427.0K
  • actual data is -1010.7K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

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From official report :

  • "Employment fell by more than one million in March (-1,011,000 or -5.3%). The employment rate—or the proportion of people aged 15 and older who were employed—fell 3.3 percentage points to 58.5%, the lowest rate since April 1997." 
  • "Of those who were employed in March, the number who did not work any hours during the reference week (March 15 to 21) increased by 1.3 million, while the number who worked less than half of their usual hours increased by 800,000. These increases in absences from work can be attributed to COVID-19 and bring the total number of Canadians who were affected by either job loss or reduced hours to 3.1 million." 
  • "The unemployment rate increased by 2.2 percentage points to 7.8%, the largest one-month increase since comparable data became available in 1976. Unemployment increased by 413,000 (+36.4%), largely due to temporary layoffs. In addition, the number of Canadians who had worked recently and wanted to work, but did not meet the official definition of unemployed, increased by 193,000."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USDUSD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Initial Jobless Claims

2020-04-09 13:30 GMT | [USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims]

  • past data is 6867K
  • forecast data is 5000K
  • actual data is 6606K according to the latest press release

if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.

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From official report :

  • "In the week ending April 4, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 6,606,000, a decrease of 261,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 219,000 from 6,648,000 to 6,867,000. The 4-week moving average was 4,265,500, an increase of 1,598,750 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 54,750 from 2,612,000 to 2,666,750."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Crypto News - Bitcoin: ranging near bullish reversal; 7458 is the daily key and 9172 is the weekly key for the bullish trend to be started (based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD daily Brainwashing/Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

Bitcoin/USD Brainwashing/Ichimoku weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Bitcoin has held up better than many stocks, but has fared less well than many other assets that can protect portfolios at times of market stress. For the year to date, Bitcoin has fallen 5%. That’s much better than the S&P 500 which is off 14% for the year. Nonetheless, other assets that can offer safe haven at a time of crisis have risen. For example gold is up 11% and a diversified portfolio of bonds is up 4%."
  • "Hence if you view Bitcoin as a sophisticated digital form of gold, it hasn’t quite played out that way during this crisis so far. However, we should note that we may still be early in seeing the full economic impact of COVID-19. As such it’s hard to reach a conclusive verdict until the economic impact has played out in full. Ideally, you’d want to look across multiple economic cycles too, though since Bitcoin is a relatively young asset, this is not possible."
  • "Furthermore, though on a near term view Bitcoin hasn’t done what many other safe haven assets have done, it is of course noteworthy that on a 5-year view Bitcoin’s return still dwarfs just about any other major asset class because Bitcoin has risen over 30-fold over that period."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
How Has Bitcoin Performed During The Crisis?
How Has Bitcoin Performed During The Crisis?
  • 2020.04.11
  • Simon Moore
  • www.forbes.com
Some argue that Bitcoin is potentially a robust defensive asset, somewhat like gold. This is Bitcoin’s first major U.S. recession, when these sorts of assets can do well. How is it doing? So far its performance has been mixed. Bitcoin has held up better than many stocks, but has fared less well than many other assets that can protect portfolios...
 

Facebook share - weekly breakout with the bullish reversal; 197 is the key (based on the article)

Facebook share price by Metatrader 5

  • "Facebook, Google and Twitter have warned that Q1 is going to be lower than originally forecast. Media analysts have also weighed in with a consensus that ad demand will be weakened this year. Meanwhile, little has been provided for future guidance, which will test the belief that the effects of the Coronavirus has been priced in."
  • "Usage across mobile and over-the-top television has been skyrocketing. Facebook reported an increase of 50% in messaging in countries where the coronavirus was hit the hardest. In Italy, there was 70% more time spent across apps. This was reported on March 24th and one can only imagine what the United States’ usage has been over the past few weeks as some of this usage falls into the second quarter. Group calling increased over 1,000% - which is no surprise for anyone work-from-home trends."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicator:

Google And Facebook Stock: Is Weak Ad Demand Priced In?
Google And Facebook Stock: Is Weak Ad Demand Priced In?
  • 2020.04.13
  • Beth Kindig
  • www.forbes.com
Facebook, Google and Twitter have warned that Q1 is going to be lower than originally forecast. Media analysts have also weighed in with a consensus that ad demand will be weakened this year. Meanwhile, little has been provided for future guidance, which will test the belief that the effects of the Coronavirus has been priced in. There is no...
 

Google - weekly bounced from 200 SMA to above to the bullish trend to be resumed; 1,408/1,424 are the keys with 1,530 as a target (based on the article)

Google share weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Facebook, Google and Twitter have warned that Q1 is going to be lower than originally forecast."
  • ''Cowen & Company estimates Google and Facebook will see “$44 billion in worldwide ad revenue evaporate.” This reflects a 18% decline in revenue for Google and a decline of 19% for Facebook compared to Cowen’s previous forecast. Cowen believes the ad business will bounce back in 2021. In a trickle-down effect, Cowen predicts Twitter will also see a decline of 18% and Snap a decline of 30%. If Cowen’s forecasts are correct, this will be the first time that Google and Facebook will report negative revenue year-over-year since the companies were founded in 2001 and 2004, respectively. Google’s annual revenue last year was $160.7 billion with Cowen currently forecasting $127.5 billion this year in revenue. Facebook’s revenue last year was $69.66 billion with Cowen forecasting $67.8 billion for the upcoming year."

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The chart was made with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):

Google And Facebook Stock: Is Weak Ad Demand Priced In?
Google And Facebook Stock: Is Weak Ad Demand Priced In?
  • 2020.04.13
  • Beth Kindig
  • www.forbes.com
Facebook, Google and Twitter have warned that Q1 is going to be lower than originally forecast. Media analysts have also weighed in with a consensus that ad demand will be weakened this year. Meanwhile, little has been provided for future guidance, which will test the belief that the effects of the Coronavirus has been priced in. There is no...
 

S&P 500 - possible breakout; 2,886 is the key for the bullish reversal to be started(based on the article)

S&P 500 Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "On Wall Street, the S&P 500 wrapped up its best week since 1974 as it climbed 12.10%. Granted, the Good Friday holiday shortened the time period. Optimism in financial markets meant the haven-linked US Dollar and similarly-behaving Japanese Yen were under pressure. This is as the growth-oriented Australian Dollar outperformed. Crude oil prices struggled to follow sentiment."

============

The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
  • Michael Boutros,David Cottle,Paul Robinson,David Song,Mahmoud Alkudsi,Ilya Spivak,Daniel Dubrovsky,Martin Essex, MSTA,Nick Cawley,James Stanley,Justin McQueen,Paul Robinson,Christopher Vecchio, CFA
  • www.dailyfx.com
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 wrapped up its best week since 1974 as it climbed 12.10%. Granted, the Good Friday holiday shortened the time period. Optimism in financial markets meant the haven-linked US Dollar and similarly-behaving Japanese Yen were under pressure. This is as the growth-oriented Australian Dollar outperformed. Crude oil prices...
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