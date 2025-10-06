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FTSE 100 - daily bearish ranging waiting for direction of the bearish breakdown or the bear market rally ro be started (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2020-04-07 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: ranging; 36.11 is the key for the daily bear market rally to be started
2020-04-08 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 15.2 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: European Central Bank (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts
2020-04-09 12:30 GMT | [EUR - ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts]
[EUR - ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts] = More hawkish than expected is good for currency.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2020-04-09 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Initial Jobless Claims
2020-04-09 13:30 GMT | [USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: ranging near bullish reversal; 7458 is the daily key and 9172 is the weekly key for the bullish trend to be started (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Facebook share - weekly breakout with the bullish reversal; 197 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicator:
Google - weekly bounced from 200 SMA to above to the bullish trend to be resumed; 1,408/1,424 are the keys with 1,530 as a target (based on the article)
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The chart was made with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
S&P 500 - possible breakout; 2,886 is the key for the bullish reversal to be started(based on the article)
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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: