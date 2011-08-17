CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Laguerre - indicator for MetaTrader 5

John Ehlers | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
27940
Rating:
(50)
Published:
Updated:
laguerre.mq5 (5.16 KB) view
colorlaguerre.mq5 (8.61 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

John Ehlers

Laguerre indicator is an RSI indicator algorithm based on the Laguerre adaptive filter.

It was created by John Ehlers - the expert who applied digital signals processing methods to futures trading. Technical Papers section of his web site contains plenty of examples of the method use.

Laguerre indicator shows the overbought/oversold states of the market. It is recommended to buy when a price goes beyond the upper level and sell when it goes below the lower level. Center line breakout is also quite a strong signal for opening positions. Leaving overbought/oversold areas is yet another way to get trading signals using the indicator.

Color Laguerre indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/432

Simple timer next candle Simple timer next candle

A non-invasive candle time that can be positioned next to price or near a corner.

Variation Variation

This trend indicator shows the current trend direction and moments for closing of the opened position.

Karacatica Karacatica

The indicator generates market entry signals based on the ADX indicator.

Center of Gravity J. F. Ehlers Center of Gravity J. F. Ehlers

Center of gravity is the oscillator developed by John Ehlers and presented in the "Stocks & Commodities" magazine (May, 2002).