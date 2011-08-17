Join our fan page
Laguerre - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 27940
Real author:
John Ehlers
Laguerre indicator is an RSI indicator algorithm based on the Laguerre adaptive filter.
It was created by John Ehlers - the expert who applied digital signals processing methods to futures trading. Technical Papers
section of his web site contains plenty of examples of the method use.
Laguerre indicator shows the overbought/oversold states of the market. It is recommended to buy when a price goes beyond the upper level and sell when it goes below the lower level. Center line breakout is also quite a strong signal for opening positions. Leaving overbought/oversold areas is yet another way to get trading signals using the indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/432
