Press review - page 662

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U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish breakout with 66.39 resistance as a next target; daily bullish reversal

2019-12-18 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 0.8M
  • forecast data is -3.7M
  • actual data is -1.1M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 1.1 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change is included in the weekly report issued by the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy. It presents the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and...
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsNew Zealand GDP and range price movement  

2019-12-18 21:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.1%
  • forecast data is 0.4%
  • actual data is 0.7% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From official report :

  • "Economic activity, as measured by gross domestic product (GDP), was up 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter. This follows a revised quarterly growth rate of 0.1 percent in the June 2019 quarter."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

2019-12-19 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is -24.8K
  • forecast data is 31.2K
  • actual data is 39.9K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

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From official report :

  • "Employment increased by 39,900 to 12,954,400 people. Full-time employment increased by 4,200 to 8,837,300 people and part-time employment increased by 35,700 to 4,117,200 people."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Core Retail Sales and range price movement 

2019-12-20 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Core Retail Sales m/m]

  • past data is -0.1%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is -0.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Core Retail Sales m/m] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.

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From official report :

  • "Retail sales decreased 1.2% to $50.9 billion in October. The decline was primarily attributable to lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Core Retail Sales news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Core Retail Sales news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Apple - bullish breakout; 275 - 281 resistance levels are crossing the primary bullish trend to be continuing(based on the article)

Apple share price by Metatrader 5

  • "Apple's market value could reach $2 trillion one day. That’s according to several equity analysts, following the shares of the technology giant. John Zolidis, President of Quo Vadis Capital, is one of them. “Apple Inc. (AAPL) is currently valued at $1.22 trillion, making it the most valuable U.S. public company,” he says."
  • "AAPL’s operating margin was 27% in its most recent year. It generates very large amounts of excess cash. Over the past five years AAPL has generated an average of $59 billion per year. The company had over $100 billion in cash on the balance sheet at the end of the most recent quarter."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Apple Could Reach $2 Trillion
  • 2019.12.20
  • Panos Mourdoukoutas
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c17="" innerhtml=" The Apple Inc. logo is displayed at one of the company's stores in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, ... [+] Jan. 3, 2019. Apple cut its revenue outlook for the first time in almost two decades citing weaker demand in China, triggering a slump for Asian suppliers and a wave of lower price targets on Wall...
 

Crypto News - Bitcoin and ETH for 2020 (based on the article)

BTC/USD Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

ETH/USD Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "With new announcements expected from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) regarding Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) in Summer 2020, and the impending Bitcoin halving, the first half of next year will see momentum building around key developments such as these. As the industry focuses on innovation and enterprise adoption, it is imperative that regulators do not implement a policy that will create obstacles and stifle the development of the industry."
  • "2020 will see the People's Bank of China launch its digital yuan, and the debate for digitizing the Euro will become more acute."
  • "The warming of central banks to digital currencies and hype and attention to Libra could help Bitcoin break its previous peak, and that it will surpass $20,000."
  • "We will also witness continued innovation in the DeFi space, which is accelerating every quarter now, coupled with increased security token issuance and maturation across the board, and, if the market returns to fundraising, it will be a more well-structured mechanism than last time."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Bitcoin And ETH: Momentum Drivers For 2020
Bitcoin And ETH: Momentum Drivers For 2020
  • 2020.01.06
  • Panos Mourdoukoutas
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c17="" innerhtml=" INDIA - 2019/12/04: In this photo illustration a popular decentralised digital currency, Bitcoin ... [+] logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Momentum could be building for digital...
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Building Approvals and range price movement 

2020-01-08 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Building Approvals]

  • past data is -7.9%
  • forecast data is 2.1%
  • actual data is 11.8% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Building Approvals] = Change in the number of new building approvals issued.

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From official report :

"The trend estimate for total dwellings approved rose 0.8% in November.""The seasonally adjusted estimate for total dwellings approved rose 11.8% in November."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Building Approvals news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Building Approvals news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, EUR/USD and USD/CNH: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP) and range price movement 

2020-01-08 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 124K
  • forecast data is 160K
  • actual data is 202K according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.

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From official report :

  • "Private-sector employment increased by 202,000 from November to December, on a seasonally adjusted basis."

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

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EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

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USD/CNH: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

USD/CNH: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Trade Balance and range price movement 

2020-01-09 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]

  • past data is 4.08B
  • forecast data is 4.10B
  • actual data is 5.80B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.

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From official report :

  • "In trend terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $5,392m in November 2019, a decrease of $455m on the surplus in October 2019."
  • "In seasonally adjusted terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $5,800m in November 2019, an increase of $1,725m on the surplus in October 2019."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Trade Balance news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Trade Balance news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/JPY and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2020-01-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 256K
  • forecast data is 162K
  • actual data is 145K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 145,000 in December, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.5 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in retail trade and health care, while mining lost jobs."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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