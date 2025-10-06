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U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish breakout with 66.39 resistance as a next target; daily bullish reversal
2019-12-18 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 1.1 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand GDP and range price movement
2019-12-18 21:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2019-12-19 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Core Retail Sales and range price movement
2019-12-20 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Core Retail Sales m/m]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Core Retail Sales m/m] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Core Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Apple - bullish breakout; 275 - 281 resistance levels are crossing the primary bullish trend to be continuing(based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Crypto News - Bitcoin and ETH for 2020 (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Building Approvals and range price movement
2020-01-08 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Building Approvals]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Building Approvals] = Change in the number of new building approvals issued.
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From official report :
"The trend estimate for total dwellings approved rose 0.8% in November.""The seasonally adjusted estimate for total dwellings approved rose 11.8% in November."
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Building Approvals news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, EUR/USD and USD/CNH: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP) and range price movement
2020-01-08 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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USD/CNH: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Trade Balance and range price movement
2020-01-09 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/JPY and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-01-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: