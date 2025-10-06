Press review - page 661

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Apple - bullish breakout; 270 resistance to be broken for the next target (based on the article)

Apple share price by Ichimoku chart on Metatrader 5

  • "Technology giant Apple hit a new record stock price on Friday, currently near $270 per share, after Citigroup boosted the company’s upside price target by 20% yesterday, predicting blockbuster holiday sales for products like Airpods and the Apple Watch".

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
  • 2013.06.02
  • www.mql5.com
I just started this thread as a continuation of the talking made on this topic (we can read it). Or...
 

Google - bullish breakout; 1,333 target is broken to above (based on the article)

Google share price by Ichimoku chart on Metatrader 5

  • "Wall Street cheered the release of November’s blockbuster jobs report on Friday, helping the market recover its trade-war-related losses from earlier in the week and putting a number of major stocks at new all-time highs. Another of the big four tech companies, Google, also reached a new all-time high, trading near $1,342 per share. The company’s stock went higher after cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their leadership roles earlier this week, giving Google CEO Sundar Pichai the top job at parent company Alphabet."

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Apple, Google, Nike And Other Big Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs. Here’s Why.
Apple, Google, Nike And Other Big Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs. Here’s Why.
  • 2019.12.06
  • Sergei Klebnikov
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c17="" innerhtml=" With the market near records, many stocks have surged as well. Getty Topline: Wall Street cheered the release of November’s blockbuster jobs report on Friday, helping the market recover its trade-war-related losses from earlier in the week and putting a number of major stocks at new all-time highs. Here are...
 

Crypto News - Bitcoin: 2020 Year Forecast (based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD Brainwashing system chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Bitcoin is reaching the end of the year very close to multi-month lows. Yet there are good reasons to expect the price of Bitcoin to begin a recovery from a low of around $5,000 to $6,000 and rise over 2020 to end the year between $15,000 and $17,000. The year 2021 is likely to see Bitcoin reach $30,000 in similar but slower move resembling the strong price increase of 2017."
  • "Predicting the future of Bitcoin with charts and patterns can be a promising way to succeed as in trading Bitcoin. However, technical analysis can be overpowered in this unusual asset by an event which carries much power and can cause a strong change in demand. In May 2020, Bitcoin is undertaking a halving event that is traditionally known for its positive effect on the market. Bitcoin halving is the division of the block mining reward by half, making mining a more expensive undertaking. This leads to a reduction in supply in relation to the increase in demand, which logically should cause a price spike."
  • "Based on the previous price data, the Bitcoin price is on the verge of staging its first bull run before the event in 2020, and this may possibly start sometime in late December 2019 or early January 2020. The Bitcoin price should slowly rise back into the $10,000 price zone by March 2020 and possibly trade around $13,000 by May 2020 as the price surges during this period should tend to be staged gradually."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Bitcoin 2020 Year Prediction
Bitcoin 2020 Year Prediction
  • Michael Kuchar
  • www.dailyforex.com
Bitcoin is reaching the end of the year very close to multi-month lows. Yet there are good reasons to expect the price of Bitcoin to begin a recovery from a low of around $5,000 to $6,000 and rise over 2020 to end the year between $15,000 and $17,000. The year 2021 is likely to see Bitcoin reach $30,000 in similar but slower move resembling the...
 

Crude Oil - the price is moving higher; 64.84 is the key resistance with 69.64 as a bullish target (based on the article)

Brent Crude Oil market condition chart by Metatrader 5

Brent Crude Oil market condition chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Oil rose in November, normally a weak month. When oil has risen in the month of November in the past, it has increased in 10 of 13 cases in the month of December. (When oil has fallen in past Novembers, oil has risen in only 9 of 23 cases in December.)."
  • "In the average month, December has been up in 53% of all cases. The monthly cycle is in an ascending mode and rises into February."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF
MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF
  • www.mql5.com
The indicator draws support/resistance lines and the trend lines in the chart. At first it was used as a part of Paramon scalping on М5 and М15 timeframes. Later it was used as an independent indicator to trade on М1 and H4/D1. Support/resistance lines and trend lines are drawn on the number of bars that can be changed in the indicator...
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement 

2019-12-10 01:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]

  • past data is 3.8%
  • forecast data is 3.4%
  • actual data is 4.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From china.org.cn article :

  • "China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 4.5 percent year on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The growth rate, which was up from 3.8 percent in October, was the highest so far this year."

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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event 

USD/CNH: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and USD/JPY: United States  Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2019-12-11 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.4%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.3 percent in November on a seasonally adjusted basis, after rising 0.4 percent in October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.1 percent before seasonal adjustment."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index and EUR/USDFederal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2019-12-11 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 1.75%
  • forecast data is 1.75%
  • actual data is 1.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

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From official report :

  • "Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1‑1/2 to 1-3/4 percent. The Committee judges that the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective. The Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook, including global developments and muted inflation pressures, as it assesses the appropriate path of the target range for the federal funds rate."

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Dollar Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

Dollar Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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EUR/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement 

2019-12-12 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.

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From official report :

  • "At today’s meeting the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided that the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively. The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB  Interest Rates news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Crypto News - Ripple: bearish breakdown; 0.1764 level for the bearish trend to be continuing (based on the article)

Ripple/USD chart by Metatrader 5

  • "XRP fell sharply today, suffering greater losses than other major digital currencies and hitting its lowest in more than two years. The digital token, which is used by the Ripple payment system, reached as little as $0.1826 at roughly 03:00 p.m. EST, CoinMarketCap figures show. At this point, the digital asset was down more than 12% over the last 24 hours and was trading at its lowest since late 2017, additional CoinMarketCap data reveals."
  • "Now, with Bitcoin's price also experiencing downward pressure, we expect XRP to slide further due to this news."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

XRP Falls To Lowest Since 2017 As Crypto Markets See Red
XRP Falls To Lowest Since 2017 As Crypto Markets See Red
  • 2019.12.17
  • Charles Bovaird
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c17="" innerhtml=" XRP prices dropped today, helping lead the cryptocurrency markets lower (Photo by S3studio/Getty ... [+] Images) 2018 S3studio XRP fell sharply today, suffering greater losses than other major digital currencies and hitting its lowest in more than two years. The digital token, which is used by the Ripple...
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada  Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement 

2019-12-18 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.3%
  • forecast data is -0.1%
  • actual data is -0.1% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.2% on a year-over-year basis in November, up from a 1.9% increase in each of the previous three months. Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 2.3% in November, matching the increase from October. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1% in November, following a 0.3% increase in October."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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