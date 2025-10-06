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Apple - bullish breakout; 270 resistance to be broken for the next target (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Google - bullish breakout; 1,333 target is broken to above (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: 2020 Year Forecast (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crude Oil - the price is moving higher; 64.84 is the key resistance with 69.64 as a bullish target (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2019-12-10 01:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From china.org.cn article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and USD/JPY: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2019-12-11 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index and EUR/USD: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2019-12-11 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2019-12-12 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]
[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Crypto News - Ripple: bearish breakdown; 0.1764 level for the bearish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2019-12-18 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators: