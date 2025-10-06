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Crude Oil - bearish ranging; 36.37/39.68 are the keys (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance and range price movement
2020-04-14 04:47 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month.
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From markets.businessinsider article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Netflix Stock: Higher Than Before Coronavirus (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
The articles
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY and NZD/USD: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos
2020-04-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
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From npr.org article :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
The articles
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: bearish ranging; 36.37 is the key for the daily price to be reversed
2020-04-15 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 19.2 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2020-04-16 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Crude Oil - bearish ranging; 21.64 is the key support level for the primary bearish trend to be continuing; 36.36 is the key resistance for the rally to the bullish reversal to be started (based on the article)
============
The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Books will be written about today’ — Oil’s incredible plunge leaves people shocked, searching for answers
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement
2020-04-21 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
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From forexcrunch article :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2020-04-22 07:00 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators: