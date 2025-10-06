Press review - page 669

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Crude Oil - global long-term bearish; 28 is the key for the bearish breakdown to be continuing (based on the article)

Brent Crude Oil AscTrend/Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Crude oil prices steadied in Asia Pacific trade on Wednesday having fallen to four-year lows in the previous session as investors continued to fret the effects of coronavirus on economic performance and, therefore, demand for energy. A fall in US stockpiles reported by the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday may have provided some support to the market but between coronavirus and the price war between major producers Russia and Saudi Arabia, traders were otherwise preoccupied. Official inventory levels from the Department of Energy are due later. Overall risk appetite remains extremely weak, with local stock market fortunes mixed despite the boost given to Wall Street by proposed massive fiscal support for the US economy which could include simply handing over cash to millions of Americans. This proposed experiment in so called ‘helicopter money’ would be the largest example of the practise yet seen."
  • "This month’s effective freefall has seen crude prices return to lows not previously seen since late 2003. They’re now in some danger of erasing the entire rise from the lows of December 2002 when prices were just a little below $18/barrel. It seems unlikely that any modern-day producer could long tolerate those levels, but they’ll remain in play unless we see some broad near-term recovery in risk appetite."

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles

Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
  • David Cottle
  • www.dailyfx.com
Crude oil prices steadied in Asia Pacific trade on Wednesday having fallen to four-year lows in the previous session as investors continued to fret the effects of coronavirus on economic performance and, therefore, demand for energy. A fall in US stockpiles reported by the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday may have provided some support...
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsNew Zealand GDP and range price movement  

2020-03-18 21:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.8%
  • forecast data is 0.5%
  • actual data is 0.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From official report :

  • "Economic activity, as measured by gross domestic product (GDP), was up 0.5 percent in the December 2019 quarter. This follows a revised quarterly growth rate of 0.8 percent in the September 2019 quarter. On an annual basis, GDP grew 2.3 percent over the year ended December 2019."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

2020-03-19 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 12.9K
  • forecast data is 8.5K
  • actual data is 26.7K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

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From official report :

  • "Employment increased 26,700 to 13,015,100 persons. Full-time employment increased 6,700 to 8,884,600 persons and part-time employment increased 20,000 to 4,130,600 persons."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Apple - secondary weekly/monthly correction within the primary bullish; 215 to 192 support to be broken to the primary bearish reversal (based on the article)

Apple stock weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is down ~25% from its February highs, as the spread of the novel Coronavirus rattles the stock markets and the broader economy. While Apple has outperformed the S&P thus far through the crisis, likely due to its growing mix of services (~30% of Apple’s profits), there is a very real possibility that the economy could slip into a recession, hurting demand for Apple’s increasingly expensive products. We estimate that Apple’s stock price could decline to levels of around $140 if its revenues fall by 15% vs FY’19, its margins contract by 100 bps, and its valuation multiple falls to levels of around 14x, down from around 19x at the end of FY’19".

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Could Apple Stock Go To $140?
Could Apple Stock Go To $140?
  • 2020.03.20
  • Trefis Team
  • www.forbes.com
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is down ~25% from its February highs, as the spread of the novel Coronavirus rattles the stock markets and the broader economy. While Apple has outperformed the S&P thus far through the crisis, likely due to its growing mix of services (~30% of Apple’s profits), there is a very real possibility that the economy could...
 

DAX Index - Bearish breakdown to ranging market condition; 7,971 support is the key for the bearish trend to be continuing (based on the article)

DAX Index Weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Much of the same can be said for the DAX 30. With the ECB following in the footsteps of the BOJ and Fed and the subsequent reaction of the indices last week, it would appear sentiment has improved somewhat, and investors may look to wade back into the market should risk trends improve further."
  • "That being said, forthcoming commentary from ECB’s Governor, Christine Lagarde, may be crucial in continuing the positive trend. She is slated to speak on Tuesday and will likely offer further insight on the central bank’s response to the crisis."
  • "Apart from commentary, forecasting the impact on upcoming data is near impossible as many of the readings are pre-outbreak so they do not encapsulate the debilitating effects of the coronavirus. Further still, many central banks and governments have become increasingly proactive in their policy decisions – opting to make announcements outside of the scheduled meetings. As a result, the outlook for the week ahead is neutral."

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

S&P 500, DAX 30, ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, DAX 30, ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
  • Peter Hanks
  • www.dailyfx.com
The S&P 500 witnessed another historic week of price activity as circuit breakers were triggered and higher limits were tagged. Amidst the volatility, the market’s “fear gauge,” or VIX index despite significant intervention from governments and central banks. With stimulus offered and declines slowing, have markets finally come to grips with...
 

Crude Oil - weekly bearish breakdown with 25 psy support level for the bearish to be continuing (based on the article)

Brent Grude Oil by Brainwashing/Ichimoku system weekly chart in Metatrader 5

  • "Crude oil prices remained close to eighteen-year lows on Monday as administrations all over the world extended lockdown procedures to try and stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak which has already seen energy-demand forecasts cut to the bone."
  • "The price of a barrel of crude has plummeted by 60% this year, the falls made worse by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia rooted in the two major exporters’ inability to agree about production cuts earlier this month. Current reductions from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia only run on until the end of March."
  • "Even under current conditions investors and specialists seem to have trouble visualizing sub-$20 prices for any extended period. February 2016’s lows in the $27.57 area look like reasonable near-term resistance on the monthly chart, but the sort of sentiment revival needed to bring them back into view remains elusive."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Crude Oil Prices Down As Market Frets Coronavirus Lockdown Hit
Crude Oil Prices Down As Market Frets Coronavirus Lockdown Hit
  • David Cottle
  • www.dailyfx.com
Crude oil prices remained close to eighteen-year lows on Monday as administrations all over the world extended lockdown procedures to try and stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak which has already seen energy-demand forecasts cut to the bone. The price of a barrel of crude has plummeted by 60% this year, the falls made worse by a price...
 

Dollar Index (DXY) - bullish ranging to correction (based on the article)

Dollar Index (DXY) by Metatrader 5

Dollar Index (DXY) chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The US Dollar has notched an incredible surge over the last two weeks. In fact, the US Dollar Index, or DXY Index, is up a whopping 7% since its March 09 low. Greenback gains have been largely attributed to demand for safe-haven currencies recently dominating forex market dynamics.

    This has resulted primarily from sustained risk aversion amid the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to plague the world and paralyze economic activity. In response to economic fallout stemming from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, global central banks have coordinated to provide massive amounts of stimulus via interest rate cuts and quantitative easing."

  • "After this morning’s eye-popping headline that the Fed announced unlimited QE crossed the wires, however, the US Dollar has begun to come under pressure. Specifically, the Federal Reserve revealed extensive new measures to support the economy like boosting purchases of Treasury securities and agency mortgage backed securities "in the amounts needed to support". In addition to unlimited balance sheet expansion, or QE-infinity, the FOMC announced a monumental change to its monetary policy arsenal: a new credit facility to purchase US investment grade corporate bonds off the open market – including US listed exchange traded funds (ETFs) like the iShares investment grade corporate bond ETF (ticker symbol: LQD). With the Fed ramping up asset purchases, and the market supply of USD circulating the financial system, the broader US Dollar is starting to pull back from three-year highs with the DXY Index trading at session lows."

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Great Britain  Retail Sales and range price movement 

2020-03-26 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 1.1%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is -0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.

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From official report :

  • "In the three months to February 2020, the quantity bought in retail sales fell for the fourth consecutive month by 0.6%; this was across all stores except non-store retailing.""In February 2020, the monthly growth rate in the quantity bought fell by 0.3%, with a range of retailers providing feedback on the adverse effect of the extreme rainfall on sales." "When compared with the same month a year earlier, February 2020 remained flat; the lowest year-on-year growth rate since March 2013 at negative 1.6%."

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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain  Retail Sales news event 

GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain Retail Sales news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: bearish ranging; 24.51 is the key

2020-03-25 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 2.0M
  • forecast data is 2.9M
  • actual data is 1.6M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.6 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change is included in the weekly report issued by the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy. It presents the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and...
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CADUSD/JPY and Dollar Index: United States Initial Jobless Claims

2020-03-26 12:30 GMT | [USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims]

  • past data is 282K
  • forecast data is 1648K
  • actual data is 3283K according to the latest press release

if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.

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From official report :

  • "In the week ending March 21, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 3,283,000, an increase of 3,001,000 from the previous week's revised level. This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series. The previous high was 695,000 in October of 1982. The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 281,000 to 282,000. The 4-week moving average was 998,250, an increase of 765,750 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 250 from 232,250 to 232,500."
  • "The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2 percent for the week ending March 14, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate. The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending March 14 was 1,803,000, an increase of 101,000 from the previous week's revised level. This is the highest level for insured unemployment since April 14, 2018 when it was 1,824,000. The previous week's level was revised up 1,000 from 1,701,000 to 1,702,000. The 4-week moving average was 1,731,000, an increase of 27,500 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 250 from 1,703,250 to 1,703,500."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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