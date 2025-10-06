Press review - page 663

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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Building Consents and range price movement  

2020-01-13 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Building Consents]

  • past data is -1.3%
  • forecast data is 2.1%
  • actual data is -8.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Building Consents] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From official report :

  • "In the year ended November 2019, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 37,010, up 13 percent from the November 2018 year." "In November 2019, the seasonally adjusted number of new dwellings consented fell 8.5 percent, after falling 1.3 percent in October 2019."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Building Consents news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Building Consents news event

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement  

2020-01-15 09:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]

  • past data is 1.5%
  • forecast data is 1.5%
  • actual data is 1.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) 12-month inflation rate was 1.4% in December 2019, down from 1.5% in November 2019.""The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate was 1.3% in December 2019, down from 1.5% in November 2019."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and Brent Crude Oil: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos

2020-01-16 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]

  • past data is 0.0%
  • forecast data is 0.3%
  • actual data is 0.7% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

==========

From reuters article :

  • "U.S. retail sales rose for a third straight month in December, with households buying a range of goods even as they cut back on purchases of motor vehicles, which could strengthen the view that the economy maintained a moderate growth pace at the end of 2019. The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail sales increased 0.3% last month. Data for November was revised up to show retail sales gaining 0.3% instead of rising 0.2% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would gain 0.3% in December. Compared to December last year, retail sales accelerated 5.8%."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Core Retail Sales news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Core Retail Sales news events

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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Core Retail Sales news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Core Retail Sales news events

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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by United States Core Retail Sales news events

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by United States Core Retail Sales news events

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day FundamentalsChina Gross Domestic Product and range price movement 

2020-01-17 02:00 GMT | [CNY - GDP]

  • past data is 6.0%
  • forecast data is 6.0%
  • actual data is 6.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From businessinsider article :

  • "China's economy expanded at the slowest pace since 1990 as cooling domestic demand and property investment amid trade wars with the United States weighed heavily on growth last year. In the whole year of 2019, gross domestic product grew 6.1 percent, which was well within the target of 6-6.5 percent, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday."
  • "In the fourth quarter, gross domestic product climbed 6.0 percent year-on-year, the same rate as seen in the third quarter and in line with expectations. The 6 percent was the lowest in nearly three decades."

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USD/CNH: range price movement by  China Gross Domestic Product news event 

USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Great Britain  Retail Sales and range price movement 

2020-01-17 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]

  • past data is -0.8%
  • forecast data is 0.5%
  • actual data is -0.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.

==========

From official report :

  • "In the three months to December 2019, the quantity bought in retail sales decreased by 1.0% when compared with the previous three months."
  • "All sectors except household goods stores and fuel saw a decline in the quantity bought for the three-month on three-month movement; driven mainly by non-food stores at negative 1.0%."
  • "The quantity bought in December 2019 fell by 0.6% when compared with the previous month; the fifth consecutive month of no growth."

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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain  Retail Sales news event 

GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain Retail Sales news event

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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement  

2020-01-21 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]

  • past data is 15.0K
  • forecast data is 21.2K
  • actual data is 14.9K according to the latest press release

if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

  • "The UK employment rate was estimated at a record high of 76.3%, 0.6 percentage points higher than a year earlier and 0.5 percentage points up on the previous quarter."
  • "The UK unemployment rate was estimated at 3.8%, 0.2 percentage points lower than a year earlier but largely unchanged on the previous quarter."
  • "Estimated annual growth in average weekly earnings for employees in Great Britain remained unchanged at 3.2% for total pay (including bonuses) and slowed to 3.4% from 3.5% for regular pay (excluding bonuses); the annual growth in total pay was weakened by unusually high bonus payments paid in October 2018 compared with more typical average bonus payments paid in October 2019."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsGerman ZEW Economic Sentiment and range price movement 

2020-01-21 10:00 GMT | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment]

  • past data is 10.7
  • forecast data is 4.3
  • actual data is 26.7 according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed German institutional investors and analysts.

==========

From official report :

  • "The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany has again risen sharply at the beginning of 2020. In January, the indicator stands at 26.7 points, 16.0 points higher than in the previous month. This is the indicator’s highest value since July 2015. The assessment of the economic situation in Germany has also improved considerably in the current survey, with the corresponding indicator climbing to a level of minus 9.5 points, 10.4 points higher than in December."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by German ZEW Economic Sentiment news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by German ZEW Economic Sentiment news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BOC Rate Statement

2020-01-22 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 1.75%
  • forecast data is 1.75%
  • actual data is 1.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Bank of Canada today maintained its target for the overnight rate at 1 ¾ percent. The Bank Rate is correspondingly 2 percent and the deposit rate is 1 ½ percent. Data for Canada indicate that growth in the near term will be weaker, and the output gap wider, than the Bank projected in October. The Bank now estimates growth of 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 1.3 percent in the first quarter of 2020. Exports fell in late 2019, and business investment appears to have weakened after a strong third quarter. Job creation has slowed and indicators of consumer confidence and spending have been unexpectedly soft. In contrast, residential investment was robust through most of 2019, moderating to a still-solid pace in the fourth quarter."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

2020-01-23 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 38.5
  • forecast data is 13.7K
  • actual data is 28.9K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

  • "Employment increased by 17,500 to 12,976,300 people. Full-time employment increased by 8,900 to 8,851,000 people and part-time employment increased by 8,600 to 4,125,300 people. Unemployment rate decreased by less than 0.1 pts to 5.1%"

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Crypto News - Bitcoin: intra-day bearish breakdown; daily ranging within reversal levels(based on the article)

Bitcoin chart by Metatrader 5

Bitcoin chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Bitcoin fell below crucial support today, a move that could trigger additional downside and also threaten the bullish momentum the digital currency has enjoyed in recent weeks. The cryptocurrency dropped to as little as $8,290.24 around 8:45 a.m. EST, CoinDesk data shows. At this point, the digital asset had fallen roughly 3.6% in less than six hours, declining from its intra-day high of $8,597.33, additional CoinDesk figures reveal."
  • "While the cryptocurrency might face additional losses in the short-term, Tim Enneking, managing director of Digital Capital Management, said that in the long-term, he is looking for the digital asset to bounce back".

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Bitcoin Could Suffer More Losses After Breaching Key Support
Bitcoin Could Suffer More Losses After Breaching Key Support
  • 2020.01.23
  • Charles Bovaird
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c17="" innerhtml=" Bitcoin declined below $8,500 today, which could cause it to experience additional losses. However, ... [+] the digital currency has enjoyed notable gains this year, so its short-term drop may simply be a temporary pullback. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg © 2018 Bloomberg Finance LP Bitcoin fell...
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