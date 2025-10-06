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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Building Consents and range price movement
2020-01-13 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Building Consents]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Building Consents] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Building Consents news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2020-01-15 09:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and Brent Crude Oil: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos
2020-01-16 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From reuters article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Core Retail Sales news events
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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Core Retail Sales news events
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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by United States Core Retail Sales news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
The articles
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2020-01-17 02:00 GMT | [CNY - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From businessinsider article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Great Britain Retail Sales and range price movement
2020-01-17 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain Retail Sales news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement
2020-01-21 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German ZEW Economic Sentiment and range price movement
2020-01-21 10:00 GMT | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment]
[EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed German institutional investors and analysts.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German ZEW Economic Sentiment news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BOC Rate Statement
2020-01-22 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2020-01-23 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: intra-day bearish breakdown; daily ranging within reversal levels(based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: