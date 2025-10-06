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WTI Crude Oil - bearish ranging within negative support value and 17/19 resistance values; 33.29 is the keys for the daily bullish reversal to be started (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2020-04-23 08:30 GMT | [EUR - German Manufacturing PMI]
[EUR - German Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German Manufacturing PMI news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Great Britain Retail Sales and range price movement
2020-04-24 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain Retail Sales news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Ifo Business Climate and range price movement
2020-04-24 09:00 GMT | [EUR - German Ifo Business Climate]
[EUR - German Ifo Business Climate] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, wholesalers, services, and retailers.
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From theguardian article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German Ifo Business Climate news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia CPI and range price movement
2020-04-29 02:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement
2020-04-28 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Apple - the price was bounced from 212 bearish reversal level to above for the primary bullish trend to be continuing(based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): the price is crossing 180 resistance to above for the 190 as a next target (based on the article)
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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2020-04-30 02:00 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From cnbc article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY and Dollar Index (DXY): United States Initial Jobless Claims
2020-04-30 13:30 GMT | [USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.
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From official report :
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators: