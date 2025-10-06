Press review - page 673

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WTI Crude Oil - bearish ranging within negative support value and 17/19 resistance values; 33.29 is the keys for the daily bullish reversal to be started (based on the article)

WTI Crude Oil daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The boom-to-bust oil market is experiencing one of its darkest moments in history. Oil demand is collapsing because of the coronavirus crisis. Supply is shrinking -- but not nearly fast enough. The world is literally running out of room to store unneeded barrels of oil piling up during the coronavirus pandemic. That storage problem is so dire that it caused oil prices to turn negative this week for the first time ever. The crash is forcing a reckoning in the oil industry -- a painful one. Many shale oil producers have canceled drilling plans. Others have been forced to shut down active wells. Some frackers won't survive at all."
  • "OPEC, Russia and a group of other oil-producing countries have already agreed to slash production by a record-setting 10 million barrels beginning in May. Market forces are causing non-OPEC producers, led by the United States, to similarly cut output. The shocking collapse in US oil to $-40 added an exclamation point to the problem facing the industry. Oil futures require that holders of a contract take delivery of barrels when the contract expires. But no one wanted to get crude delivered to them in May when storage capacity may run out. Even if it doesn't run out, storage costs have skyrocketed. "Holders of May contracts were effectively willing to pay someone to get them out of their long positions...to avoid being physically delivered crude oil next month," Goldman Sachs analyst Damien Courvalin wrote in a note to clients Monday."

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

How negative oil prices could set the stage for the next price boom
How negative oil prices could set the stage for the next price boom
  • 2020.04.22
  • Matt Egan, CNN Business
  • edition.cnn.com
Some 3.6 billion people are living under lockdowns around the world, Molchanov estimates. Passenger flights have been grounded. Many factories are dark. World oil demand is expected to plunge by a record 9.3 million barrels per day in 2020, according to the International Energy Agency. OPEC, Russia and a group of other oil-producing countries...
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Manufacturing PMI and range price movement 

2020-04-23 08:30 GMT | [EUR - German Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 45.4
  • forecast data is 39.0
  • actual data is 34.4 according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

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From official report :

  • "The Flash Germany Manufacturing PMI fell sharply from 45.4 in March to a 133-month low of 34.4, reflecting steep and accelerated contractions in output, new orders and employment. However, its decline was softened by a record increase in supplier delivery times and a rise in stock of purchases."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by German Manufacturing PMI news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by German Manufacturing PMI news event

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Great Britain Retail Sales and range price movement 

2020-04-24 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]

  • past data is -0.3%
  • forecast data is -4.5%
  • actual data is -5.1% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.

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From official report :

  • "In March 2020, the monthly retail sales volume fell sharply by 5.1%; the largest fall since the series began as many stores ceased trading from 23 March following official government guidance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic."
  • "In March 2020, clothing store sales saw a sharp fall when compared with the previous month, at negative 34.8%."
  • "Food stores and non-store retailing were the only sectors to show growth in the monthly volume series in March 2020, with food stores seeing the strongest growth on record, at 10.4%."
  • "In the three months to March 2020, retail sales volume fell by 1.6% when compared with the previous three months, with strong declines in non-food stores and fuel."

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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain  Retail Sales news event 

GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain Retail Sales news event

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsGerman Ifo Business Climate and range price movement 

2020-04-24 09:00 GMT | [EUR - German Ifo Business Climate]

  • past data is 86.1
  • forecast data is 79.8
  • actual data is 74.3 according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German Ifo Business Climate] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, wholesalers, services, and retailers.

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From theguardian article :

  • "The monthly IFO survey of German business morale has slumped to 74.3, from 85.9 in March. That’s a record low, and also the biggest monthly fall on record. Companies reported that their current economic situation has deteriorated alarmingly, and that they’re extremely worried about the future."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by  German Ifo Business Climate news event

UR/USD: range price movement by German Ifo Business Climate news event

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsAustralia CPI and range price movement 

2020-04-29 02:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.7%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From official report :

  • "rose 0.3% in the March 2020 quarter, compared to a rise of 0.7% in the December 2019 quarter." 
  • "rose 2.2% over the twelve months to the March 2020 quarter, compared to a rise of 1.8% over the twelve months to the December 2019 quarter."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by  Australia CPI news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement  

2020-04-28 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]

  • past data is 531M
  • forecast data is 700M
  • actual data is 672M according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

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From official report :

  • "Goods exports rose $215 million (3.8 percent) to $5.8 billion."."Goods imports rose $369 million (7.7 percent) to $5.1 billion."."The monthly trade balance was a surplus of $672 million.".

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Apple - the price was bounced from 212 bearish reversal level to above for the primary bullish trend to be continuing(based on the article)

Apple share weekly Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Like most companies this earnings season, it will hardly be news if Apple (AAPL) reports earnings this week that its quarter was a rough and tumble one. The likelihood of bad news has been widely reported about the Cupertino giant, including by the company itself. AAPL withdrew its quarterly guidance—which was arguably rather tepid to begin with—weeks ago. Although, to be fair, the company has a history of being conservative with its guidance. But given a Wall Street Journal story this week that the pandemic has become a double whammy for AAPL’s latest iPhone 11—apparently it’s inhibiting manufacturing across Asia and battering consumer demand around the world—investors and analysts may be tuning in more closely to what’s ahead."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Apple Earnings Ahead: Focus Turns To Services Business As Some Fear Slowdown
  • 2019.07.29
  • JJ Kinahan
  • www.forbes.com
Key Takeaways: Apple to report fiscal Q3 results after the close Tuesday with EPS seen lower Some analysts are concerned that services growth could be slowing Apple could give more insight into trade situation with China and its impact Can a stock with almost $1 trillion in market cap ever have a quiet 30% rally? Arguably, that’s the case with...
 

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): the price is crossing 180 resistance to above for the 190 as a next target (based on the article)

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) share Ichimoku weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shares jumped following a massive revenue and earnings beat for its fiscal third quarter. The stock is trading at its highest level since late February before the coronavirus led sell-off. The biggest problem for Microsoft is its ever-growing earnings multiple, which is making the stock more expensive by the day on both an absolute and relative basis."
  • "Revenue for the company jumped by 15% to just over $35 billion, about 3.9% better than analysts estimates. Meanwhile, earnings surged by almost 23% to $1.40 per share and beat estimates by over 11%. The strong results were fuel by the massive growth in its intelligent cloud business unit, which saw its revenue rise by 27%."
  • "Still, the shares jumped following results to as high as $186.50 in the after-hours trading session on April 29, bringing the shares to within 3% of their all-time highs. However, that region may be tough for the equity to jump over as it currently serves as a level of technical resistance. Additionally, it may serve as a bearish indicator, as the stock retest a recent decline below an uptrend. Should shares fall, the next significant level of technical support would come around $161.75."

============

The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Microsoft’s Stock May Struggle To Rise Despite Massive Earnings Beat
Microsoft’s Stock May Struggle To Rise Despite Massive Earnings Beat
  • 2020.04.29
  • Michael Kramer
  • www.forbes.com
Michael Kramer and the clients of Mott Capital own MSFT. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shares jumped following a massive revenue and earnings beat for its fiscal third quarter. The stock is trading at its highest level since late February before the coronavirus led sell-off. The biggest problem for Microsoft is its ever-growing earnings multiple...
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Manufacturing PMI and range price movement 

2020-04-30 02:00 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 52.0
  • forecast data is 51.0
  • actual data is 50.8 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

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From cnbc article :

  • "The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index for China’s factory activities in April was 49.4. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the Caixin/Markit PMI to come in at 50.3."
  • "The official manufacturing PMI came in at 50.8 for the month of April. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected official manufacturing PMI to come in at 51.0 in April."
  • "The Caixin/Markit survey features a bigger mix of small- and medium-sized firms. In comparison, the official PMI survey typically polls a large proportion of big businesses and state-owned companies."

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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event 

USD/CNH: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY and Dollar Index (DXY): United States Initial Jobless Claims

2020-04-30 13:30 GMT | [USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims]

  • past data is 4442K
  • forecast data is 3500K
  • actual data is 3839K according to the latest press release

if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.

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From official report :

  • "In the week ending April 25, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 3,839,000, a decrease of 603,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 15,000 from 4,427,000 to 4,442,000. The 4-week moving average was 5,033,250, a decrease of 757,000 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 3,750 from 5,786,500 to 5,790,250."

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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news even

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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