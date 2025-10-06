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USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BOC Rate Statement
2020-03-27 13:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Nikkei 225 - bear market rally; 16,243 is the key for the bearish trend to be resumed (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2020-03-31 02:00 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From cnbc article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ANZ Business Confidence and range price movement
2020-03-31 01:00 GMT | [NZD - ANZ Business Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - ANZ Business Confidence] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, retailers, agricultural firms, and service providers.
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From roymorgan article :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Caixin Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2020-04-01 02:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by China Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, AUD/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP) and range price movement
2020-04-01 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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AUD/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Crude Oil - daily bear market rally to be started: 25 - 28 resistance level is the key for the rally to be continuing(based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/JPY and Dollar Index: United States Initial Jobless Claims
2020-04-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, NZD/USD and Hang Seng Index (HSI): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-04-03 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Hang Seng Index (HSI): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crude Oil - daily bearish ranging within 21.64/36.11 support/resistance levels (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: