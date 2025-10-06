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3 NYSE Stocks Ready For Rally (based on the article)
After hitting new all time highs this month the stock market indices have just marked several down days in a row – a rarity lately. Both the Standard and Poor’s 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have sold off for an astonishing 3 straight days. It hasn’t been so bad for the NASDAQ Composite – the index formerly known as “over the counter” – it’s only off for 2 consecutive days. Some stocks haven’t been participating in the great rally off of last year’s late December lows – in fact, a check on what’s making the new lows list these days reveals price charts in decline for the better part of quite some time. I would guess that hedge funds involved with serious short selling strategies may have these in sight.
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) and range price movement
2019-11-22 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Core Retail Sales and range price movement
2019-11-22 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Core Retail Sales m/m]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Core Retail Sales m/m] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Core Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: weekly breakdown with the bearish reversal; long-term bearish reversal with 3,649 resistance level (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Debelle Speech and range price movement
2019-11-25 23:50 GMT | [AUD - RBA Deputy Gov Debelle Speech]
[AUD - RBA Deputy Gov Debelle Speech] = Speech titled "Employment and Wages" at the Australian Council of Social Service National Conference, in Canberra.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Deputy Gov Debelle Speech news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Retail Sales q/q and range price movement
2019-11-25 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Retail Sales q/q]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Retail Sales news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and Dax Index: CB Consumer Confidence
2019-11-26 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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Dax Index: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement
2019-11-26 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, Dollar Index (DXY) and GOLD (XAU/USD): Unites States Durable Goods Orders
2019-11-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From cnbc article :
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Laguerre - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (as a part of Laguerre scalping system)