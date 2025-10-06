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Dow Jones Industrial Average - bearish breakdown; 26,682 resistance is the key for the possible bullish reversal (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2020-03-12 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]
[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Crude Oil - long-term bearish breakdown (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily bearish breakdown; globval bearish trend is coming (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Google - daily bear market rally; 1,257 resistance for the daily bullish reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
Euro Forecast: 1.0777 is the bearish target; 1.1406 is the resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed(based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
S&P 500 - bearish breakdown; 2,395 is support level for the bearish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia House Price Index (HPI), RBA Meeting Minutes and range price movement
2020-03-17 00:30 GMT | [AUD - HPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[AUD - HPI] = Change in the selling price of homes in the nation's 8 state capitals.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia House Price Index (HPI) news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
The articles
Euro Stoxx 50 - bearish breakdown (based on the article)
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The chart was made with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):