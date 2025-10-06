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Dollar Index daily chart by Metatrader 5
Dow Jones Index daily chart by Metatrader 5
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BOC Rate Statement
2020-03-04 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
2020-03-04 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers, excluding the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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GBP/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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The charts were made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, Brent Crude Oil and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-03-06 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily/weekly ranging near the bearish reversal; 8,419 is the key for the bearish reversal to be started (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
DAX Index - Daily Bearish Breakdown; 10,358 support is the key for the bearish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD - daily bullish breakout; 1.1494 for the daily breakout to be continuing; 1.1095 is the daily resistance for the bearish reversal to be started (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2020-03-11 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight. The MPC cut the official bank rate by 0.50% to a target rate of 0.25% at an unscheduled emergency meeting.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GOLD (XAU/USD) - why you should buy Gold now (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 together with following indicators from CodeBase:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bearish ranging within 39.68/31.26 support/resistance; 45.11 is the target for the bear market rally
2020-03-11 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 7.7 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5