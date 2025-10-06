Press review - page 664

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EUR/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsGerman Ifo Business Climate and range price movement 

2020-01-27 09:00 GMT | [EUR - German Ifo Business Climate]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German Ifo Business Climate] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, wholesalers, services, and retailers.

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From rttnews article :

  • "Manufacturing is showing signs of recovery. The business climate has improved markedly. There was a particularly notable increase in the index of the current situation, which has not risen so strongly since February 2017. Moreover, companies were once again less pessimistic regarding the coming months. Capacity utilization rose from 82.6 percent to 83.1 percent. In the service sector, the indicator fell noticeably. This was due to companies’ considerably more restrained expectations. However, they were somewhat more satisfied with their current situation. In trade, the business climate improved. The indicators of the current situation and of expectations were both higher than in the previous month. However, this was due solely to wholesalers; retailers were more reserved. In construction, the index fell back. Companies’ assessments of the current situation dropped to their lowest level since June 2018. In addition, they were even more skeptical about the coming months."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by  German Ifo Business Climate news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by German Ifo Business Climate news event

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, Dollar Index (DXY) and GOLD (XAU/USD): Unites States Durable Goods Orders

2020-01-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]

  • past data is -2.1%
  • forecast data is 0.5%
  • actual data is 2.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.

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From fxstreet article :

  • "Durable Goods Orders in the United States rose 2.4% on a monthly basis in December following November's decline of 3.1% (revised from 2%), the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Tuesday. This reading came in better than the market expectation for an increase of 0.5%."

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USD/JPY: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Laguerre - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (as a part of Laguerre scalping system)

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsAustralia CPI and range price movement 

2020-01-30 00:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.5%
  • forecast data is 0.6%
  • actual data is 0.7% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "rose 0.7% this quarter, compared to a rise of 0.5% in the September 2019 quarter." "rose 1.8% over the twelve months to the December 2019 quarter, compared to a rise of 1.7% over the twelve months to the September 2019 quarter."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by  Australia CPI news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement 

2020-01-30 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]

  • past data is 0.75%
  • forecast data is 0.75%
  • actual data is 0.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight. 

==========

From official report :

  • "Our Monetary Policy Committee has voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.75%. The committee also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of corporate bond purchases and UK government bond purchases."
  • "Monetary policy will be set to ensure a sustainable return of inflation to the 2% target. Policy may need to reinforce the expected recovery in UK GDP growth should the more positive signals from recent indicators of global and domestic activity not be sustained or should indicators of domestic prices remain relatively weak. Further ahead, if the economy recovers broadly in line with the MPC’s latest projections, some modest tightening of policy may be needed to maintain inflation sustainably at the target."

==========

GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Facebook (FB): possible daily breakdown; 196.12 is the key for the breakdown and for the bearish revesal to be done(based on the article)

Facebook (FB) share price by Metatrader 5

  • "Despite beating analyst expectations, Facebook shares plummeted after it revealed a drastic rise in expenses in its fourth quarter earnings—as experts warn that mounting regulatory scrutiny and decelerating revenue growth could continue to negatively impact the stock."
  • "While Facebook beat Wall Street expectations on earnings and revenue, the market’s reaction was somewhat unusual: The stock plunged after hours on Wednesday and continued to fall on Thursday, dropping more than 6%."

============

The charts were made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Facebook Sell-Off: Where Does The Stock Go After Plummeting 6%?
Facebook Sell-Off: Where Does The Stock Go After Plummeting 6%?
  • 2020.01.30
  • Sergei Klebnikov
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c17="" innerhtml=" Analysts say the stock could continue to “struggle” as advertising revenue declines. Drew Angerer/Getty Images Topline: Despite beating analyst expectations, Facebook shares plummeted after it revealed a drastic rise in expenses in its fourth quarter earnings—as experts warn that mounting regulatory...
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada GDP and range price movement 

2020-01-31 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

  • past data is -0.1%
  • forecast data is 0.0%
  • actual data is 0.1% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product (GDP) edged up 0.1% in November, offsetting most of the decline in October. Increases in 15 of 20 industrial sectors more than offset notable declines in the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction and transportation and warehousing sectors, influenced partly by disruptions in rail transportation service and crude oil pipeline transportation.""Goods-producing industries edged up 0.1% after posting declines in September and October, while services-producing industries also edged up 0.1%.""On a three-month rolling average basis, GDP was up 0.1%, down from a 0.2% increase in October."

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Building Approvals and range price movement 

2020-02-03 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Building Approvals]

  • past data is 10.9%
  • forecast data is -5.0%
  • actual data is -0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Building Approvals] = Change in the number of new building approvals issued.

==========

From official report :

  • "The trend estimate for total dwellings approved rose 2.1% in December."
  • "The seasonally adjusted estimate for total dwellings approved fell 0.2% in December."

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Building Approvals news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Building Approvals news event

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2020-02-04 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.75%
  • forecast data is 0.75%
  • actual data is 0.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

==========

From official report :

  • "At its meeting today, the Board decided to leave the cash rate unchanged at 0.75 per cent.""Interest rates are very low around the world and a number of central banks eased monetary policy over the second half of last year. There is an expectation of a little further monetary easing in some economies. Long-term government bond yields are around record lows in many countries, including Australia. Borrowing rates for both businesses and households are at historically low levels. The Australian dollar is around its lowest level over recent times.""With interest rates having already been reduced to a very low level and recognising the long and variable lags in the transmission of monetary policy, the Board decided to hold the cash rate steady at this meeting. Due to both global and domestic factors, it is reasonable to expect that an extended period of low interest rates will be required in Australia to reach full employment and achieve the inflation target. The Board will continue to monitor developments carefully, including in the labour market. It remains prepared to ease monetary policy further if needed to support sustainable growth in the economy, full employment and the achievement of the inflation target over time."

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and Brent Crude Oil: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP) and range price movement 

2020-02-05 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 199K
  • forecast data is 157K
  • actual data is 291K according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.

==========

From official report :

  • "Private-sector employment increased by 291,000 from December to January, on a seasonally adjusted basis."

==========

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

NZD/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

==========

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2020-02-07 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 147K
  • forecast data is 163K
  • actual data is 225K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 225,000 in January, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 3.6 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in construction, in health care, and in transportation and warehousing."

==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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