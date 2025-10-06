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EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Ifo Business Climate and range price movement
2020-01-27 09:00 GMT | [EUR - German Ifo Business Climate]
[EUR - German Ifo Business Climate] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, wholesalers, services, and retailers.
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From rttnews article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German Ifo Business Climate news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, Dollar Index (DXY) and GOLD (XAU/USD): Unites States Durable Goods Orders
2020-01-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From fxstreet article :
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Laguerre - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (as a part of Laguerre scalping system)
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia CPI and range price movement
2020-01-30 00:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2020-01-30 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Facebook (FB): possible daily breakdown; 196.12 is the key for the breakdown and for the bearish revesal to be done(based on the article)
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The charts were made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2020-01-31 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Building Approvals and range price movement
2020-02-03 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Building Approvals]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Building Approvals] = Change in the number of new building approvals issued.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Building Approvals news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2020-02-04 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and Brent Crude Oil: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP) and range price movement
2020-02-05 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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NZD/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-02-07 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: